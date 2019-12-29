Following are closings for the New Year’s holiday:
- City of Greenville offices: Closed Wednesday
- GREAT buses: No service on Wednesday (New Year’s Day)
- Pitt County offices: Closed Wednesday
- Pitt County Transfer Station (Landfill): Closed Wednesday; Collection sites: regular schedule, open 7:30 a.m.-to 6 p.m.
- Pitt County Schools: Closed through Wednesday; teacher workdays Thursday & Friday; students return Jan. 6
- Pitt Community College: campus closed through Wednesday; faculty and staff return Thursday; registration Friday; classes start Jan. 6
- East Carolina University: closed through Wednesday; reopening Thursday; classes for Spring Semester 2020 begin Jan. 13
- Sheppard Library and branches: Closed Wednesday
U.S. Postal Service: Post office locations closed Wednesday. Visit https://www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-schedule.htm for more information.
- State offices: Closed Wednesday
- Federal offices: Closed Wednesday
Greenville Recreation and Parks
- Administrative Office: Closed Wednesday
- Center For Arts/Crafts at Jaycee Park: Closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday; closed Wednesday
- Bradford Creek Golf Course: information not available; call 329-4653 or visit https://www.bradfordcreekgolf.com
- Drew Steele Center: Closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday; closed Wednesday
- Eppes Recreation Center: Closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday; closed Wednesday
- Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center: Closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday; closed Wednesday
- H. Boyd Lee Park/Athletics Office: Closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday; closed Wednesday
- South Greenville Recreation Center: Closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday; closed Wednesday
- River Birch Tennis Center: Closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday; closed Wednesday
- The Sports Connection: Closing at 6 p.m. Tuesday; closed Wednesday
- River Park North: Both the park and the nature center are open Wednesday.
Greenville Sanitation Routes
Monday, Dec.30—Regular Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 31—Regular Schedule
Thursday, Jan. 2—Regular Schedule
Friday, Jan. 3—Regular Schedule
For more information, visit greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4522.
Municipalities
- Ayden offices: closed Wednesday
Sanitation pickup: regular routes on Monday; Tuesday and Wednesday routes picked up on Tuesday; no pickups on Wednesday
- Bethel offices: closed Wednesday
Sanitation pickup: regular schedule
- Falkland offices: N/A
Sanitation pickup: regular schedule
- Farmville offices: closed Wednesday
Sanitation pickup: regular schedule
- Fountain offices: closed Wednesday
Sanitation pickup: regular schedule
- Grifton offices: closed Wednesday
Sanitation pickup: Friday
- Grimesland offices: closed Wednesday
Sanitation pickup: regular schedule
- Simpson offices: closed Wednesday
Sanitation pickup: Saturday
- Winterville offices: closed Wednesday
Sanitation pickup: regular schedule for recycling on Tuesday; trash service delayed to Thursday; for more information visit the Public Works page under “Departments” at www.wintervillenc.com. Click on the Waste Collection Calendar.
The Daily Reflector
Closed to the public on Wednesday. Call the newsroom at 329-9573; call customer service at 329-9505 for delivery questions.
Call 329-9572 to add closings to the list. Leave a voicemail if necessary.