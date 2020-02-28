Local officials confirmed on Thursday that rumors about the COVID 19 are rampant, but there are no cases in Pitt County or the state.
Officials with Pitt County Health Department and other caregivers have fielded an increasing number of inquires about the virus since a report from the Centers For Disease Control this week that the virus is a rapidly evolving situation.
The agency has reported 14 U.S. cases so far, with no deaths.
Should a case be confirmed in North Carolina, the state Department of Health and Human Services will issue a notification along the precautions, which are similar to those people already should be taking to protect against the flu, said Kathy Delk, emergency preparedness coordinator with Pitt public health.
The health department has received numerous calls, Delk said.
“Were telling them it’s not in North Carolina, it’s not in Pitt County, so if it is a respiratory illness, it’s probably the flu and they should take the precautions they normally would,” Delk said.
People who have the flu should see a doctor if possible. They should stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus and cover their face when they cough or sneeze. Hand washing is key to staying healthy, Delk said.
Officials are prepared to respond should a case be confirmed locally, Delk said. Response would include tracing who the sick person had been in contact with and possible quarantine measures.
Statewide public notification would occur, but it likely would not include specifics about location to protect patient privacy, Delk said.
The CDC reports that coronaviruses include a variety of illnesses including the common cold. The COVID 19 coronavirus originated in China and has spread to other parts of the world causing more than 2,000 deaths.
The flu, meanwhile, has killed 16,000 people worldwide so far this season, including 115 in North Carolina, according to health officials.