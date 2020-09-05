Pitt County Schools students will spend Mondays at home until just before Thanksgiving under a plan approved Friday by the Board of Education.
The board, by 7-2 vote, added nine remote learning days to this year’s school calendar, replacing days originally scheduled for on-campus instruction.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker told board members that Pitt County Schools is the largest district in the state that is bringing students to campus for learning five days a week. He said educators are struggling to keep up with the demands of teaching two separate groups of in-person learners, plus full-time virtual students.
District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest voted against altering the calendar, saying that keeping students off campus for those additional days would not be good for students and their families.
“Our students need face-to-face learning. They need it. They need it five days a week,” Forbes said. “Virtual is nothing but a patch. All we’re doing is putting a patch on student learning. Students are not getting what they need.
“These parents have to go to work,” he said. “... Our teachers need help, but I think we’re making this decision much too soon.”
But District 5 Representative Anna Barrett Smith and Vice Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus said they were concerned that teachers were at or near a breaking point.
“I know it’s hard for parents if we add these days,” said Fagundus, who represents District 8. “But you have to ask: Do you want quality education or quantity? If the teachers are saying, ‘I need help; I’m drowning,’ we need to listen to them.
“They’re not miracle workers, and we’re asking them to do miracles.”
Unlike teacher workdays, remote learning days are considered instructional days for students. Lenker said he did not expect teachers to present new material during those days but instead anticipated there would be a time for small-group instruction, remediation and technology assistance.
District 1 Representative Tracy Everette-Lenz said that the request for more all-remote learning days is not simply for the good of teachers.
“If we give these teachers the time that they need to plan, the parents and the students are going to benefit,” she said. “If we give them time to enhance and improve the virtual instruction for all students, then everybody will benefit in the end because 100 percent of our population is receiving virtual instruction whether it be hybrid or 100 percent virtual.”
Lenker said another solution the district is exploring to provide relief for teachers is to bring on-campus learners back to school every week at schools that have space to accommodate them. He said that option is a possibility at some schools due to the fact that more families than expected elected full-time virtual instruction for their students.
As of Thursday, 11,444, or 49.3 percent of the district’s 23,193 students, were full-time virtual learners. Most of the other 11,749 enrolled students participate in a hybrid model that includes alternating weeks of virtual and face-to-face instruction. Elementary- and middle school-age children of school district employees, along with some children with special needs, have the option to attend full time.
“Not every school is going to be able to go face to face both weeks,” Lenker said. “Some schools will not be able to do it, at least for the whole school.”
Under guidelines issued by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, schools are required limit the total number of people within a school building to ensure that 6 feet of distance can be maintained while people are stationary.
Lenker said two schools are sending letters to parents of on-campus learners to let them know their children have the option of attending full time. The district declined to name the two schools, but Lenker said students could begin attending as early as the week of Sept. 14.
“Dealing with transportation obviously is the biggest issue,” he said. “Once we get through the transportation issues, we think this could happen relatively quickly.”
Some board members said students at schools with insufficient space for all on-campus learners each week should be permitted to transfer to schools that could accommodate them. Lenker agreed and said it is possible that the district could arrange to provide bus transportation for those students, a service that is not traditionally available to students attending a school outside their home district.
Lenker said the move to increase students’ face-to-face instructional time may mean some teachers have to be reassigned to a different school. Pitt County Schools also is exploring options for having some teachers provide virtual instruction to students at multiple schools.
Board members Amy Cole, Caroline Doherty and Mary Blount Williams expressed concerns about equitable learning opportunities for virtual and face-to-face learners.
“We know how to teach face-to-face; that’s something we know how to do,” Doherty said. “We all are learning all the different pieces that have to go into effectively teaching virtually.”
Doherty, who represents District 7, said parents of elementary-age students have told her that their virtual instruction consists of three 15-minute segments of instruction a day.
“We have to remember that some people chose virtual because either they or their children are at high risk,” she said. “It appears to me to be some inequity. ... They deserve our very best efforts.”
Lenker said the district would like to eliminate the need for one teacher to have to instruct face-to-face and virtual learners. But he acknowledged that for certain subjects and in smaller schools that may not be possible.
Labor Day, which is Monday, is a holiday for students and staff, and Tuesday is a system-designated teacher workday. Districtwide remote learning Mondays will begin on Sept. 14 and continue through Nov. 16, except for Oct. 12, which is a teacher workday for students.
The calendar change provides five additional virtual learning days for students in Learning Zone A and four for students in Learning Zone B.
The school system’s early college high schools will not be affected by the calendar change.