Crafts merchants and musicians are being suspended from the Leroy James Farmers Market so more space can be set up between farmers and food vendors, Pitt County commissioners learned on Monday.
The change is needed because of ongoing issues with vendors and customers not wearing masks, Pitt County Cooperative Extension Director Leigh Guth said during Monday’s board of commissioners meeting.
Guth said they are receiving at least one complaint a week about vendors and customers not wearing masks. The farmers market is managed by cooperative extension.
The farmers market has 39 vendors and about one-third are classified as non-food vendors, Guth said.
The farmers market is viewed as a retail space under the governor’s executive order mandating mask wearing. People have to wear masks at the market unless they claim they fall under one of the 11 exemptions in the order that allows people to not wear masks, Guth said.
Customers and vendors can’t be questioned about which exemption applies to them, Guth said, so the market manager has to assume they are under one of the exemptions.
The exemptions include medical or behavioral conditions such as having trouble breathing, being age 11 or younger, actively eating or drinking, strenuously exercising, communicating with a hearing-impaired person or giving a speech for broadcast. Other exemptions are if the mask is dangerous under state or federal workplace regulations, it impedes visibility to operate equipment or vehicle or a child’s parent, guardian or responsible person has been unable to safely place the mask on the child’s face.
County attorney Janis Gallagher said the governor’s order is based on the honor system.
“The goal of spacing vendors apart is to create social distance, more than six feet distance between vendors and customers so we can maximize safety,” Gallagher said. “We want those who are selling and buying at the farmers market to feel comfortable.”
Guth said about 80 percent of the vendors do wear masks.
Commissioner Alex Albright asked if vendors who don’t wear masks can be grouped together. Gallagher said no, because it amounts to treating the mask-free vendors differently, which isn’t allowed.
“Per the governor’s order, exceptions are applied on an honor system basis. Therefore, one could assume that everyone wants to wear a mask, but for certain reasons outlined in the exceptions, they cannot,” Gallagher said. “One of those possible reasons is medical. Treating people differently because of a medical exception, or segregating them to a separate area, is not something I would recommend that the county do because it raises concerns of differing treatment.”
“In normal times, vendors complain about their spots — not enough traffic in the back building, too crowded in the front building,” Guth said.
Vendors without masks also can’t be barred from the farmers market, Gallagher said.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnelly asked if there was a way the non-food vendors could be given space outside the market building.
The market has limited outside space, Guth said. There already are parking issues on Saturdays because of limited space.
County Manager Scott Elliott said a farmers market annex could be set up on county-owned property across the street. He said he wouldn’t recommend it because County Home Road is a busy highway.
Elliott said the suspension of non-food vendors is temporary.
The market will reimburse the suspended members’ $50 membership fee, Guth said.
The change begins immediately.
The farmers market’s operating hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Guth’s report ended with Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, the board chairman, emphasizing the need for people to wear masks.
“We wear our masks to protect others and hopefully others will wear their masks to protect us.”
Other action taken during Monday’s meeting included:
- Recognition of Charles “Stuart” O’Conner Jr. and Jordan Anderson for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.
- Recognition of 20 county employees who reached five, 10 and 15 years of service with Pitt County government.
- Voted 6-2 to have staff write a proclamation declaring racism a public health crisis. The 6-2 vote came after a tie vote on a motion to form a committee of at least three county commissioners and at least one member of the public to write the proclamation. The tie occurred because Commissioner Lauren White didn’t participate in Monday’s virtual meeting.
Commissioner Tom Coulson proposed having a committee write the proclamation because he believed it would result in a document that would be acceptable to all.
Coulson said he didn’t like a model resolution approved by the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, calling it divisive. He also thought any proclamation considered by the commissioners should include Pitt County data.
The commissioners also approved the following items with unanimous votes.
- Reappointed Tyler McDowell to the Convention and Visitors Authority.
- Appointed Ryan Mayers to the Pitt Area Transit Authority Advisory Board.
- Nominated Kristin Braswell to be the county appointment to Greenville Utilities Commission.
Nominated Linda Smith to the Pitt County Development Commission.