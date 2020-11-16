The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 24-30. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
- Linda Sue Pereboom to M & W Industries Inc.: Lot 18, Block E, Lynndale subdivision, Section I, Greenville $120
- Jesse Gene Joyner to William Alton Joyner: 0.23 acre gift
- Marilynn Mitchell Outland, Emily Outland Garris (attorney-in-fact) to Walter Strathy, Diane Strathy: Lot #18, Block B, R.T. Monk subdivision, Section 2, Farmville $452
- Hussam El-Halabi, Angelica O. Buenaflor to Matthew Nicholas Cox: Lot 3, Block K, Moss Creek Townhomes, Phase II $226
- James H. Horner, Jane K. Horner to Westin Corporation: Lot 14, Hunter’s Woods, Section 1, Grimesland Township $720
- Edward Allen Cox Sr., Amanda Haddock Cox to Ronald A. Lassiter Jr.: 3.155 acres $470
- Dorothy Rae Edwards to Gregory Maurice Edwards: Lot 13, Belair Estates subdivision, Section II, Ayden Township quitclaim
- James Ivey to Nikita Willis: 0.588 acre, Pactolus Township quitclaim
- John R. Roney Jr., Billie P. Roney to Walter Lee Grubb III, Leah K. Grubb: Lot 25, Bedford West, Phase 1 $145
- Mohammad A. Sarsour, Afaf H. Sarsour to Ajay Madhok, Jaishree Madhok: Lot 2, Trotters Ridge subdivision $524
- Nancy Elizabeth Owens, George Patrick Owens to LDD Real Estate LLC: 117.641 acres, Fountain Township $184
- Jarman Clyde Jarman to Sophia Benton: Lot 51, Langston Farms subdivision, Phase 2 $400
- William Diversi, Sarah Diversi to Bradley Stewart: Lot 20, Juniper Landing, Section 4, Phase 1, Grimesland Township $600
- Herald D. Hines Jr., Debora J. Adams to Kathryn R. Sinar: Lot 1, Brookridge subdivision, Winterville Township $560
- Ronald Edwards Whitley Jr., Luke Hancock to Praveen Pasupuletti, Satya Prakash: Lot 165-B, Fieldstone at Landover, Section One, Arthur Township $312
- Henry H. Robbins, Lindsay S. Robbins to Greenville Gold LLC: Lot 2, Block E, Chatham Circle, Greenville $82
- Larry Darnell Roach, Nina Collazo Roach to Mary Curry: Lot 10, Mill Creek subdivision, Phase One, Arthur Township $590
- HBL Investments LLC to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lot 27, Turner Run subdivision $80
- Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Parker C. Lamm, Maddison H. Lamm: Lot 161, Meadow Woods, Section 2, Phase 2, Winterville Township $384
- Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee), Leon Raymond Hardee Jr. (agent) to Crystal Brown Stewart, Marc Stewart: 1.564 acres, Chicod Township quitclaim
- Fannie Mae (a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association) to Don Donaldson: Lot 20A, South Ridge subdivision, Winterville Township
- Charlton Louis Batts Jr. to Charlton Louis Batts Jr., Latonya S. Batts: Lot 25, Block O, Westhaven subdivision, Section VIII, Phase II, Winterville Township quitclaim
- A. Sydes Construction Inc. to Michael Patrick Munson, Lucrecia Elvira Munson: Lot 36, Summer Place, Phase One, Grimesland Township $527
- Christopher L. Wallace, Mindy L. Wallace (f/k/a Mindy L. Kelser) to Lori J. Wallace: Unit 6, Building C, The Vineyards, Winterville Township quitclaim
- Stephen Hatcher, Shilah Hatcher to Katherine Kennedy di Filippo, Nicholas Thomas di Filippo: Lot 12, Block J, Tucker Estates subdivision, Section IV, Winterville Township $490
- Woodland Forestry LLC to Andrew W. Reynolds, Lauren P. Reynolds: 2.1007 acres, Farmville Township
- Tucker Farms Inc. to Will Kuhn Homes LLC: Lot 5, October Glory subdivision, Section 1, Grimesland Township $76
- Regenia B. Joseph (n/k/a Regenia Joseph Cherry), Regenia Joseph Cherry: Lot 6, East Haven subdivision, Greenville quitclaim
- Gary Lee Padrick, Elizabeth Carole Moore-Padrick to Bryan Slone: Lot 94, Winterfield subdivision, Section One, Winterville Township $348
- First Colony Construction Co. to Charles Stewart, Veronica Stewart: Lot 148, Meadow Woods subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $440
- Marie S. Robinson to Lloyd M. Brown, Pauline V. Brown: 0.5 acre, Pitt and Garris streets, Ayden $40
- Affa Crill Rasheed to Felicia Adams Rasheed: Lot 18, Block I, Westhaven subdivision, Section VI
- William Frederick Bulow III to Leslie Nicholson, Kenya Nicholson: Lot 18, College View property, Lee Street, Ayden $2
- Annie B. Acree, William C. Acree to Leslie Nicholson, Kenya Nicholson: Lots 19 and 20, College View Park property, Lee Street, Ayden $27
- Pedro Felipe Y. Felipe, Casey N. Taylor, Corey Lucas Taylor, Samuel Taylor to Marvin A. Tobar: Lot 100, Eastwood’s Country Estates subdivision, Section 5, Belvoir $36
- Karla M. Allen, Gregory W. Allen to EE & T Holdings LLC: 0.287 acre (with exception), Winterville $190
- Jennifer D. Joyner to Ted Earl Stewart, Michele Marie Stewart: Unit 202, Building 1932, Tara Condominium Complex $286
- Joseph R. Elbeery, Elaine Elbeery to The Jarrell Family Trust: Lot 18, Sterling Trace subdivision, Winterville Township $1,060
- Torsten Liebich to Jasmine M. Davis: Lot 35, W.W. and Frances R. Carson property, Bethel Township $226
- Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Ryan J. Martin: Lot 211, Glen Castle at Irish Creek, Winterville Township $600
- Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to C. Edwin Garrett Jr., Karen A. Garrett: Lot 271, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Section 2, Phase 7 $380
- Heather M. Duncan, Jerrod M. Duncan (e/o/r Jerrod D. Duncan) to Heather M. Duncan, Jerrod M. Duncan: Lot 41, Poplar Grove subdivision, Section 2, Chicod Township *
- Richard Leon Nielson to Nicole M. Graham: Lot 32, Copper Creek subdivision $453
- Mavis W. Allen (a/k/a Mavis Wright Allen), Susan Wright Monk (a/k/a Susan Faye Wright), Lillie Wright Little (a/k/a Lille E. Wright), Robert Lee Little Jr., Delphia Wright Hollis (a/k/a Delphia Ann Wright), Jeffrey Wright (a/k/a Jeffrey Levon Wright), Mary B. Hardy (a/k/a Mary Blanche Hardy), Angela Denise Gay (a/k/a Angela Hardy Gay), Robert James Gay, Jacqueline A. Wright (a/k/a Jacqueline Annette Wright), Denzell L. Wright (a/k/a Denzel Latroy Wright), Linda Pittman (a/k/a Linda Knox Pittman), Jessie Mae Knox, Willie Lee Knox Jr., Linwood Knox (a/k/a Linwood E. Knox), Deborah Knox (individually and as attorney-in-fact), Audrey S. Lane, William Ray Turnage, Tyrone Turnage, Susan Turnage, William Thomas Turnage III (a/k/a William Thomas Turnage), Mary Norma Turnage, Ursula Rose Turnage (a/k/a Ursula Rose Turnage Tyson), Catherine Turnage Pugh (a/k/a Catherine Yvonne Turnage Carmon), Linwood Earl Pugh, Destiny Worsley, Jeremy Lashawn Worsley (a/k/a Jeremy Worsley) to Dora L. Wright: parcel, Arthur Township *
- Cheryl Spain Walters, James Denney to Jacob Andrew Summey: Lot 111-A, Brook Hollow, Section 2, Greenville Township $340