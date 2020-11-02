The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Oct. 12-16 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
2 Sisters Decor and Something More Inc., agent Bessie E. Short, 1130 S. Wesleyan Blvd., Rocky Mount.
4 Angels Transportation Inc., agent Melvin Cox Jr., 4664 Leary Mills Road, Vanceboro.
A.P.E.ishhh LLC, agent Kierra Smallwood, 1354 Indian Woods Road, Windsor.
Aloe Therapeutic Services LLC, agent Caitlyn J. Pabon, 2932 Mulberry Lane Unit E, Greenville.
AYR Autos LLC, agent Ahmad Rahman, 119 E. Hamlet St., Pinetops.
Bailey Hills Superfoods LLC, agent Renee Maimone, 1117 Sebring Drive, Winterville.
Beyond Elite Dance Company LLC, agent Infinity McCassling, 600 Glen Dale Drive Apt. A30, Greenville.
Beyond Financial LLC, agent David Castillo, 2306 S. Memorial Drive, Greenville.
Bishopstrow Farm LLC, agent John Grenville Temple, 300 E. Park Ave., Tarboro.
Braxson Career Services LLC, agent Teyonna Sabre Ward, 2134 Braselton Drive, Winterville.
Breakwater Investments LLC, agent Joshua Hooton, 694 Norfleet Shores Road, Belhaven.
Bridgers Electrical LLC, agent Phillip Bridgers, 5694 Speights Chapel Road, Whitakers.
CA & G Carport and Roofing LLC, agent Carmelo Arellano, 63 Faith Drive, Walstonburg.
Carolina AG Repair LLC, agent Kenneth Parker, 101 Millport Lane, Macclesfield.
CBP Investments LLC, agent Sean Van Haelst, 208 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
DahomeyGoddess Wax Center & Spa LLC, agent Jessica S. Edwards, 223 Cape Point Lane #B, Greenville.
Definitely Detailed LLC, agent Michael S. Robertson, 1011 W. Third St., Greenville.
Denell Orling LLC, agent Ashley Nicole Rushton, 5009 Netherwood Road, Rocky Mount.
Dimo’s Auto & Performance Inc., agent Kamil Yacoub Dissi, 142 E. Washington St., Bethel.
Double D Inc., agent Colombo, Kitchin, Dunn, Ball & Porter LLP, 3901 Macgregor Blvd., Greenville.
DT Investment Enterprises LLC, agent Tyron Taylor, 2022 Horizon Court, Greenville.
Florilegium Farm LLC, agent Jason Dulworth, 1814 Crooked Creek Road, Greenville.
Foundations for the Future Real Estate Investment and Property Management LLC, agent Shont’e L. Mason, 713 James Drive, Washington.
Geneva’s Touch Family Care Home LLC, agent Hakima Adele Whitley Evans, 623 Bronty Road, Greenville.
Gifted Designs by P LLC, agent Pamela Letitia Watson, 149 Daniels Ave., Battleboro.
Glampreneurs Beauty4U LLC, agent Andrea Moore, 305 E. 10th St., Washington.
Haven at Blue Creek Inc., nonprofit, agent Jack T. Brock II PLLC, 1290 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. 100, Greenville.
Jaimes Painting LLC, agent Rosa Gloria Penaloza, 86 Margaret Drive, Snow Hill.
JB3ATS LLC, agent Joshua Montrell Woodard, 3160 Boardwalk Lane Apt. 7, Greenville.
JBH Transportation LLC, agent James B. Harrell, 689 E. Main St., Winterville.
JMC Products & Solutions Corp., agent Jason M. Colon, 4558 Bulluck School Road, Rocky Mount.
John Paul II High School Inc., nonprofit, agent Jack T. Brock II PLLC, 1290 E. Arlington Blvd. Ste. 100, Greenville.
Jor1dan LLC, agent Yazan Soboh, 133 Antler Road, Greenville.
KB Dickens Medical Transportation LLC, agent Keyshera C. Dickens, 716 McMillan Drive, Tarboro.
KPMehra LLC, agent Sanjay Mehra, 2204 Trotters Ridge Court, Greenville.
L Montrego T Group LLC, agent Aniyah Smith, 55 Patrick Drive, Snow Hill.
LashOut by Lashia LLC, agent Kameshia L. Harris, 4221-B Brook Creek Lane, Greenville.
Lil Boo Trucking LLC, agent Isaac Shavaya Barnes, 378 Wooten Road, Macclesfield.
Ma Pudding’s Childcare LLC, agent Terrence Taylor, 97 Turnberry, Rocky Mount.
Mega Supermarket LLC, agent Sayel Salah Hamdan, 1521 N. Raleigh St., Rocky Mount.
MRN Healthcare Management LLC, agent Darren J. Wagoner, 111 River Chase, Washington.
Myers Home Builders LLC, agent Matthew Todd Myers, 2287 W. Fifth St., Washington.
Naturally Pruddie Hair LLC, agent Kendra Knight, 1553 Eastern Ave., Rocky Mount.
Neuproduk Enterprises LLC, agent Demeko Juvon Hines, 2036 Charterhouse Lane, Winterville.
New Ground Restoration, nonprofit, agent Denise C. Pugh, 3235 Dandelion Drive, Grimesland.
NLB Trucking LLC, agent Terrence Taylor, 97 Turnberry, Rocky Mount.
Nutrition with Noel LLC, agent Noel L. Smith, 207 King Arthur Road, Greenville.
Outta World LLC, agent Terrence Taylor, 97 Turnberry, Rocky Mount.
Parakeet Brand Publishing LLC, agent Nelson Williams, 100 Contentnea St., Greenville.
Parker Technology Company LLC, agent William Parker, 231 Asheberne Drive, Washington.
Precision Wildlife Solutions LLC, agent Christopher H. Lewis, 6577 Arthur Circle, Rocky Mount.
Puddin Pups LLC, agent Terrence Taylor, 97 Turnberry, Rocky Mount.
Rare Ruby Collection LLC, agent Kiara Dickens, 606 Beal St., Rocky Mount.
Rightseek LLC, agent Tyisha Jiles, 108 Stancil Drive, Greenville.
Running Off Faith LLC, agent Darius Lassiter, 101 Fawn Circle, Windsor.
Ruthless Clothing LLC, agent Almari Moore, 1852 Bonnerton Road, Aurora.
Stokesin Trucking LLC, agent Cedric Stokes, 3034 B Cheryl Court, Winterville.
Superior Greens Landscaping and Supplies LLC, agent Andres Jimenez Torres, 113 Mill St., Snow Hill.
Sutton Farm LLC, agent Leonard Franklin Sutton Jr., 1818 Bloomsbury Road, Greenville.
TC Trucking & Distributors LLC, agent Antonio Towin Coward, 2752 Mill St., Winterville.
The Raising Butterflies Group LLC, agent Kimberly B. Hardy, 3000 Gordon Drive, Greenville.
Thee Beauty Lash Allure LLC, agent Jasmine Merriman, 103 G Cedar Court, Greenville.
Total Care Home Agency, nonprofit, agent Stephanie Wrighton, 2400 S. Memorial Drive Ste. 3B, Greenville.
Tru Bullies of NC LLC, agent Donovan Bell, 117 Oak Grove Ave., Greenville.
Two Sistas Fork LLC, agent Karen C. Bing, 3000 Mulberry Lane Unit D, Greenville.
Unique Twist Party Creations LLC, agent Akiya Bond, 127 Hale St., Windsor.
Willis Leasing LLC, agent Christian E. Porter, 3901 Macgregor Downs Road, Greenville.
Willis Management Company, agent Colombo, Kitchin, Dunn, Ball & Porter LLP, 1698 E. Arlington Blvd., Greenville.
WoManns Web-Based Affiliate Marketing LLC, agent Jessica Woolard Mann, 1131 Pine Crest Road, Bath.
Yates 2020 LLC, agent Marchelle Yates Garris, 2958 Beunavista court Apt. 9, Greenville.
Your Last Stop LLC, agent ShaQuandra Lee, 1116 Nicklaus Drive #B, Greenville.
The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Oct. 5-9 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
21st Century Enterprises Inc., agent James E. Mills, 101 Dillon Court, Rocky Mount.
A Hole in the Wall Country Store & Grill Inc., agent Russ H. Vinson, 2418 Beaman Old Creek Road, Snow Hill.
A Hole in the Wall LLC, agent Russ H. Vinson, 2418 Beaman Old Creek Road, Snow Hill.
Adams Group Enterprise LLC, agent Natasha Adams, 300 Campden Way, Greenville.
B & J Auto Sales & Repairs LLC, agent Brittney Avent, 1105 Hammond St., Rocky Mount.
Boatner Contracting LLC, agent Charles Dillon Boatner, 614 Legacy Court Apt. 66, Winterville.
Camp Griffin LLC, agent William C. Griffin Jr., 1118 Cody Drive, Grimesland.
Cannon and Boys LLC, agent Jake A. Lucas, 712 Bright Road, Chocowinity.
Castlebrooke Builders LLC, agent Donna M. Jackson, 3436 Briarcliff Drive Apt. K, Greenville.
Censational Creations Hair Salon LLC, agent Centerial Pullen, 923 W. Raleigh Blvd., Rocky Mount.
Coastal Dog Guard LLC, agent Albert Wood III, 122 Loop Road, Hookerton.
Coqui Transportation LLC, agent Keithshawn Octiven Williams, 619 Legacy Court, Apt. 111, Winterville.
Credit Genesis LLC, agent Betty Hunter, 1736 Rosewood Ave., Rocky Mount.
D & A Diaz Services LLC, agent Pedro D. Diaz Diaz, 84 Charlotte Ann Lane Lot 27, Tarboro.
DKH 1 LLC, agent Elena Khachmi, 1100 N. Wesleyan Blvd. Ste. 2022, Rocky Mount.
D’s Shrimp & Grits LLC, agent Dawn Daniels, 3844 Forsyth Park Court, Winterville.
EHB Hotel LLC, agent Edward Hunter Blount, 2045 D. Eastgate Drive, Greenville.
Elite Irrigation Repair LLC, agent Stephen Thomas, 3106 Joe Stocks Road, Greenville.
Elite Motor Group LLC, agent Wesley Malek Walker, 2385 Allpine Taylor Road, Greenville.
Extreme Tile & Grout LLC, agent Gregory James, 315 Evans St., Greenville.
Families on Course for Unlimited Success Inc., nonprofit, agent Tawanna Powell, 326 Villa St., Rocky Mount.
First Step Counseling and Educational Services, nonprofit, agent Gina C. Westmoreland Franklin, 1214 Newsome St., Tarboro.
FOE Sports and Entertainment LLC, agent Terrence Taylor, 97 Turnberry, Rocky Mount.
Four Kids’ Farms LLC, agent Jamie V. Bryant, 8214 N.C. 97, Hobgood.
Gaited Hill Farm LLC, agent Rachel M. Floars, 1253 Maccripine Road, Pinetops.
Garris Co. Group Inc., agent Brandon Garris, 337 Alton Village Drive, Greenville.
Get’R Done Pressure Washing LLC, agent Kristopher Rayshawn Smith, 270 Foxcroft Road, Snow Hill.
G-Ma’s International House of Love, nonprofit, agent Miranda Staton, 111 W. Main St., Everetts.
Hardison Repair Company LLC, agent Kelly Reynolds Diard, 366 Maules Point Lane, Blounts Creek.
Heckstall’s Trucking LLC, agent Jerrold C. Heckstall, 250 Parker School Road, Windsor.
Infinity Outreach Inc., nonprofit, agent William Thomas Gorham Jr., 878 W. Star St., Greenville.
Inner Banks Brewing Company LLC, agent Glen R. Geisen, 910 Mill Road, Washington.
J & A Land Development II LLC, agent Billy S. Tedder, 415 Belvoir Highway, Greenville.
J & L Quinerly Trucking Company LLC, agent Linda Quinerly, 4627 Cal Jones Road, Ayden.
Jack’s Creek Landing LLC, agent Norman Jerol Selby Jr., 5724 Sidney Road, Belhaven.
Jaquai’s Kitchen LLC, agent Jaquai Reese, 2760 Stantonsburg Drive 3A, Greenville.
June and Jax LLC, agent Erin Grubb, 116 Harbor Pointe Lane Apt. E, Greenville.
Kids Academy and Child Care Center, nonprofit, agent Roy Lee Dawson, 405 Speight Ave. Apt. I-7, Tarboro.
Knowles Family LLC, agent William Blount Knowles, 1524 Woodard Road, Windsor.
Letchworth Inspection Services Inc., agent Justin M. Letchworth, 2538 Bridgewood Road, Rocky Mount.
LNBL International LLC, agent Brian Liu, 4225 Brook Creek Lane Apt. B, Greenville.
Love Is Healing LLC, agent Felisha Joyner, 103 Shiloh Drive Apt. 4, Greenville.
MHX Services LLC, agent Jeffrey Mark Holder, 1806 Old Mill Court, Greenville.
Monty’s Landscaping LLC, agent Carmela Liggins, 820 School St., Rocky Mount.
My Sis’ta LLC, agent Tammy McCotter, 329 Jackson St., Ayden.
New Love Center Inc., nonprofit, agent Mattie Powell, 404 Mayfair Drive, Rocky Mount.
Nova Star Associates LLC, agent Shavonda Battle, 1572 Hackberry Drive, Rocky Mount.
Oleman’s Properties LLC, agent Sharon Crudup, 1444 Jeffreys Road Ste. 372, Rocky Mount.
Precision Roofing & Copper Inc., agent Travis L. Sadler, 1500 Horse Pen Swamp Road, Washington.
QFM Services LLC, agent Fredericka Rhodes, 300 Harris St., Williamston.
Renell’s Cafe and Catering LLC, agent Angela Hailey, 130 Oak Towne Drive Unit D-1, Greenville.
Richardson Holdings of NC LLC, agent Elfreda Vick, 4620 Lily Walk, Rocky Mount.
RRRJSJ Ventures LLC, agent Jason S. De Rosier, 700B Cromwell Drive, Greenville.
Runessa LLC, agent Tariqul Islam, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Unit K10, Greenville.
Spruced Up Homes LLC, agent Angelique Cordahi, 506 Lancelot Drive, Greenville.
Spruill’s Rentals LLC, agent Devonte Spruill, 3975 U.S. Highway 17, Williamston.
T & H Developments LLC, agent Misty M. Brown, 5211 VOA Road, Washington.
Take Off Fitness LLC, agent Dshawn Adams, 1311 W. Arlington Blvd. Ste. #104, Greenville.
The Arrow Real Estate Group LLC, agent Alicia N. Weber, 1302 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville.
The Car Spa LLC, agent Suzanne T. Duncan, 2020 B Stokes Road, Greenville.
The Elms Farm LLC, agent Daphne H. O’Brien, 2535 Red Hill Church Road, Whitakers.
Top Tier Dispatch & Logistics LLC, agent Clinton Rishard Hill Jr., 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1065, Greenville.
Uneke Colors LLC, agent Declaya Cooper, 3200 Moseley Drive Apt. 3200-B, Greenville.
Vail Page LLC, agent William H. Page Jr., 153 N. Market St., Washington.
VS Trash Services LLC, agent Videl Lanier, 2346 Jackie Field Road, Greenville.
WJS Enterprises LLC, agent Wesley J. Shornock, 2480 Longridge Road, Pinetown.
Wonderland Photography LLC, agent Alice Harrell Oliver, 101 Delaware Drive, Chocowinity.