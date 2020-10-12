The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Sept. 10-16:
Doris Phelps to Quicken Loans LLC $122,850
Matthew B. Tripp, Casey Tripp to Truist Bank $196,725
Joshua R. Lilley, Jessica B. Lilley to Alcova Mortgage LLC $185,500
Martha K. Ayscue to loandepot.com LLC $100,000
Morgan Grace Johnston, Evan Gregory Johnston to State Employees’ Credit Union $113,000
Preston Everett, Edna Everett to LeaderOne Financial Corporation $155,200
Saswata Sanyal, Robin A. Sanyal to Wyndham Capital Mortgage Inc. $510,400
Walter C. Kohn, Rosemary Kohn to ClearPath Lending $197,985
Ronnie Cox, Trinia Cox to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $132,947
Sean Douglas Ransom (a/k/a Sean D. Ransom), Jessica Ransom to Capital Center LLC $144,000
Derrell R. Ward, Taisha R. Ward to State Employees’ Credit Union $196,200
William Aaron Johnson Jr. to Wells Fargo Bank NA $219,600
Summer Lauren Taylor to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company $146,000
Kimberly Ann Alford, Charles E. Alford to Truist Bank $510,000
Kai Zhao, Yoo Min Park to Quicken Loans LLC $261,200
Freddy Jimenez Sanchez to Quicken Loans LLC $230,743
Andy Roebuck, Emiley Michele Roebuck to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $170,000
GNC Enterprises LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $113,200
Clinton L. Reges, Tyler S. Reges to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $230,400
Stephen C. Green, Fran Green (a/k/a Vada H. Green) to Quicken Loans LLC $169,000
Matthew Benson Paramore to Alcova Mortgage LLC $196,000
Rhodes & Rhodes Rental LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $192,000
Walker/Morrison Builders Inc. to Southern Bank and Trust Company $206,000
John Paul Flowers, Rebecca J. Flowers to State Employees’ Credit Union $130,000
Douglas H. Miller, Diane V. Miller to State Employees’ Credit Union $172,000
Travis Lamon Swain to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. $168,841.22
Shannita Applewhite, Shauna Burdoin to Quicken Loans LLC $254,250
Cody Allen Rountree, Hannah Elizabeth Rountree to TowneBank Mortgage $231,829
Nathan C. Saunders, Kasey Bradshaw Saunders to State Employees’ Credit Union $116,700
Drew E. Albrecht, Sandy L. Albrecht to Movement Mortgage LLC $161,616
William A. Kenney to Rural Housing Service $265,000
Laheart B. Taylor, Donald L. Taylor Sr. to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $152,185
Dragonfly Management LLC to Southern Bank and Trust Company $150,000
Lynwood Horne, Josephine Horne to Nationstar Mortgage (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $265,000
Jayson Burton, Nickisha Bennett-Burton to Quicken Loans LLC $317,149
Jordan Sturgill, Jonathon Pierson Sturgill to State Employees’ Credit Union $239,000
Lawanda Patrice Draughn to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $149,148
David Nelson Adams, Mallory Carter Adams to Truist Bank $365,000
William Skinner, Lavette Skinner to State Employees’ Credit Union $209,900
Pamela Elks Meeks to Movement Mortgage LLC $181,818
Christopher Michael Staten, Karyn Marie Staten to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $219,900
Latoya Battle to State Employees’ Credit Union $185,000
Nicole Leslie Carilli, Marcus Carilli to Truist Bank $276,760
Lee R. Ermis, Margaret Oaks-Ermis to Premia Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Premia Relocation Mortgage) $305,100
Tyler Hartman, Molly Hartman to On Q Financial Inc. $151,701
Donnie Bernard Cox, Barbara Cox to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $240,090
Edwin Ryan Grabill, Nikki Rae Grabill to ClearPath Lending $233,000
Katie Leanne Denton, Adam M. Denton to State Employees’ Credit Union $162,000
Jason Cone, Rita Cone to Truist Bank $157,000
Jay Omar V. Castellano, Deyca Johan Soto Medina to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $125,400
Owen Douglas Legg III to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $171,735
James Lashley, Emily Lashley to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $368,523
Carlton W. Smith, Kimberley N. Smith to TowneBank Mortgage $289,976
Basil Buehler Jr., Lori Buehler to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $158,400
Elisa Hackney to Movement Mortgage LLC $232,750
Jack Scott Phillips, Diana Keyes Phillips to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $145,000
Joseph Daniel Collins, Lauren Collins to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $106,990
Louis Elson Kinlaw, Shannon Bivens Kinlaw to First Bank $387,000
Dr. Steve Cohen LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
Carlos M. Applewhite, Donna Applewhite to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $498,600
Stephen Mark Roebuck, Devin Elizabeth Roebuck to Truist Bank $137,740
Warren K. Spinks to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $291,526
Victoria Leigh Bode to Truist Bank $150,350
Thomas C. Charles Jr., Jamie E. Charles to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $120,000
Guglielmo Fucci, Megan Denise Fucci to Truist Bank $142,000
Bryan S. Rose, Marlena R. Rose to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $355,000
William C. Constable III, Susan Kohlmann Ressler to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $200,700
Roberson Builders LLC to Truist Bank $350,200
Clayton J. Foret, Ashley Foret to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $346,750
Donald Russell Crusenberry, Tracey Lynn Crusenberry to PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company $171,000
Billy Lee Merrill, Shelly Lea Merrill to Truist Bank $160,000
Sound Properties LLC to First Bank $715,000
Cheryl B. Thompson, Devin D. Thompson to Truist Bank $217,000
Kristin B. Vestal to State Employees’ Credit Union $215,000
Frankie Dale Tadlock, Tara M. Tadlock to United Wholesale Mortgage $210,600
Misty Hiner to American Financing Corporation $121,600
Lawanda Brinson, Donnie Brinson to Local Govt. Federal Credit Union $135,000
Kimberly M. Fitzgerald to Truist Bank $140,650
Erik J. Kneubuehl, Alexis M. Kneubuehl to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC $268,400
Frank K. Davies, Leslie H. Davies to Alcova Mortgage LLC $125,000
Christopher C. Lilley, Sara N. Lilley to Ameris Bank $310,000
Aaron Reaves to State Employees’ Credit Union $137,450
John Austin Dixon, Sandra Patricia Dixon to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $234,000