The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Sept. 21-25 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
Aesthetic Mobile MedSpa PLLC, agent Steffani Milliken Letchworth, 4263 Lee St., Ayden.
Bad Moms Coffee Co. LLC, agent Nicole Berry, 252 Pamlico St., Belhaven.
Breeyell Parker & Company LLC, agent Breeyell Parker, 613 Plant St., Washington.
Brick by Brick Learning Foundation LLC, agent Herbert Junior Dixon Jr., 1215 Battle St., Greenville.
Chozen Eyes of Faith LLC, agent Betrina Whitfield, 1563 Rosemond Drive, Greenville.
Eastbound Outdoors LLC, agent Richard Kyle Stotesberry, 1056 Toba Bowen Road, Williamston.
Erika’s Boutique LLC, agent Erika Conner, 417 W. Fifth St. Apt. 201, Greenville.
Farmville of North Carolina Inc., agent Edrees A. Al Zaokari, 4182 S. Main St., Farmville.
Grace-Lyn Kids Boutique & More LLC, agent Heather Linton Buell, 266 Roberson Road, Washington.
Grand Rising Group LLC, agent Jamel Lynch, 128 Howard St., Rocky Mount.
Greensboro-Summit Multifamily Investments LLC, agent Thomas F. Taft Jr., 631 Dickinson Ave., Greenville.
GreenWay Consultants LLC, agent Robbie Green, 3712 Woodlawn Road, Rocky Mount.
Hippie Ave LLC, agent Steve Hall II, 4168 Lessie Trail, Rocky Mount.
iDeliverVIP LLC, agent Aarius Sherrod, 4069 Dortches Blvd., Rocky Mount.
Ignite Academy, nonprofit, agent Courtney J. Moore, 52 Frankie St., Chocowinity.
Jammin’ Jay’s LLC, agent Jason Ciccone, 2098 Creekridge Drive, Rocky Mount.
JS Fix & Flip LLC, agent Joshua Dwayne Savage, 171 Cherry Run Road, Washington.
JS Lending Solutions LLC, agent Joshua Dwayne Savage, 171 Cherry Run Road, Washington.
JS Wholesaling Solutions LLC, agent Joshua Dwayne Savage, 171 Cherry Run Road, Washington.
LMH Xpress Transport LLC, agent Amos Jordon, 2425 Amy Circle, Greenville.
Lucky 7777 Inc., agent Saleh Zakaria Saleh, 1505 E. Raleigh Blvd., Rocky Mount.
On Pointe Pest Management LLC, agent Jeffrey S. Bone, 1613 Foxhall Drive, Rocky Mount.
Overcome By Grace Ministries Inc., nonprofit, agent Arvis C. Snyder, 5098 Bear Grass Road, Williamston.
Postal Fleet Services Inc., agent Marcus Parks, 124 Inco Drive, Rocky Mount.
Reaves Auto Sales LLC, agent Charles Ray Reaves Sr., 115 Faith Baptist Road, Ayden.
Reel Business Sportfishing LLC, agent Paul Ashley Bleau, 3107 B Evans St., Greenville.
T & T Jenkins Logistics LLC, agent Tiffany L. Jenkins, 3322 Arlington St., Rocky Mount.
The Greenville Jolly Trolley of Eastern N.C. LLC, agent Marc Pavao, 404 Cedarhurst Road, Greenville.
The Pitt Modern Southern Cuisine Inc., agent Jessica Danielle Harris, 111 Larkin Lane #1, Greenville.
The Real Deal Homebuyers LLC, agent Sonya I. Teele, 2120 E. Fire Tower Road Ste. 107-1061, Greenville.
The Scholars L.O.F.T., nonprofit, agent Tanisha Johnson, 323 Clifton St. Ste. 2C, Greenville.
The Weber Company LLC, agent Alicia Nichole Weber, 3070 Fernleaf Drive, Greenville.
Versademics LLC, agent Brandon Lam, 4220 Dudley’s Grant Drive Apt. D, Winterville.
We Count Inc., nonprofit, agent Marisa McKay, 206 Cherry Lane, Windsor.
Willow Ridge Labradoodles LLC, agent Kelsey Doggett, 2124 Leon Drive, Greenville.