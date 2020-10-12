The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Aug. 27-Sept. 2. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Shannon Marie Cox to Guy Austin Hawkins: 11.51 acres (with exception), Ayden Township quitclaim
Matthew Torhi Jackson, Valjeaner Jackson to Magdy Taha: parcel, Greenville Township quitclaim
Gar-Net Holdings LLC to Francis Neal Turner, Justin Neal Turner: Lot 2, Block J, Chatham Circle subdivision, Second Addition, Greenville $260
John M. Savage to Travis Gunn, Amy Noelle Gunn: Lot 179, Brook Valley subdivision, Section VI $420
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Ronald A. Ayers, Janet N. Ayers: Lot 256, Arbor Hills South cluster subdivision, Section 2, Phase 7 $403
George Klein, Maryanne S. Klein to George J. Kasperek, Judith G. Kasperek: Lot 9, Block D, Lynndale subdivision, Section 1, Greenville; 0.10 acre, Greenville; parcel, Greenville $650
Rambert Properties LLC to Robert C. Bohl: Lot 11, Building C, Yorktown Square Townhomes, Section I, Amendment III $177
Kevin I. Parker, Lynne A. Parker to Margaret Kerr: Lot 132, Irish Creek subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1-C $620
Glenn D. Steiner, Ella B. Steiner to Samuel Glenn Eason Jr., Lauren Starling Eason: 8.13 acres, S.R. 1517, Carolina Township $55
Jackie Phill Justice Jr., Pamela Kelly Justice to Therese Marie Babcock: Lot 41, Brookfield, Section 2, Winterville Township $520
Blackwood, Parrott & Roberson LLC to Michael B. Loftis, Angel N. Loftis: Lot 70, Blackwood Ridge, Phase 3 $170
William Franklin Adams, Andrea Adams to Belinda J. Tyson-Charles: Lot 2, Block A, Grifton Heights, Grifton $149
Jordan Alan Clark, Rebecca Lane Clark to Pirate Properties LLC: Unit 3, Building EEE, Sterling Pointe Townhomes, Section Four, Phase 2, Winterville Township $144
Bill Clark Homes of Greenville LLC to Michael David Vaughn, Jimi Elisa Vaughn: Lot 13, Cheshire Landing subdivision $652
MHD Legacy Holdings LLC to Happy Trail Farms LLC: Suite A, Tar Road Office Condominiums $308
H. Cline Hall III, Vickie B. Hall to Happy Trail Farms LLC: Suite G, Tar Road Office Condominiums; Suite H, Tar Road Office Condominiums $278
Maura Pizarro Aceto to Michael Jay Aceto: Lot 298, Cherry Oaks subdivision, Section VI quitclaim
Mark K. Reames Sr., Gay B. Reames to Albert McCray Jones III, Lauren S. Jones: Unit 203, Building 1934, Tara Condominium Complex quitclaim
R. Ted Watson, Martha T. Watson to Katrin Watson: Lot 9, Lexington Square Townhouses, Phase 2 $150
Albert McCray Jones III, Lauren S. Jones to Mark K. Reames, Gay B. Reames: Unit 201, Building 1934, Tara Condominium Complex
NSD Company Inc. to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lots 9, 47, 48 and 49, Summer Place, Phase One, Grimesland Township $408
Brantley Houston, Lori Houston to Bryan B. Bland: Lot 9, Macon’s Crossing subdivision, Phase 3, Chicod Township $700
NSD Company Inc. to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lots 12 and 13, Summer Place, Phase One, Grimesland Township $204
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Jeremy L. Herring: Lot 2, Block C, Pineridge subdivision, Section 2
Kittrell Duplexes LLC to William Pickett McKay, Barbara C. McKay: Lots 73A and 73B, Kittrell Farms Duplexes, Section 2, Winterville Township $556
Ryan James Raspberry, Rachel Leigh Rasberry to Lane Thomas Hussey: Lot 77, Tyson Farms, Section 2 $332
Neal R. Sadler, Nicole Sadler to Mary Martin, Richard Stewart Martin Jr.: 5.7125 acres $132
Jarvis Daniels, Vanessa Daniels to William Pickett McKay, Barbara C. McKay: Lot 77, Brighton Place, Section 3, Phase 1, Winterville Township $410
Reggie Spain Construction LLC to William Pickett McKay, Barbara McKay: Lot 13, Kittrell Farms Patio Homes, Section 1, Phase 2, Winterville Township $340
Beulah Teetor Nanney to Beulah Teetor Nanney (99 percent undivided interest), Stuart Sean Nanney (one-half percent undivided interest), Stacey Jeryl Nanney (one-half undivided interest): parcel, Farmville Township $2
A. Elks Construction Inc. to Jessica Firnhaber: Lot 134A, Brook Hollow, Section 4, Phase 3 $368
Timothy A. Corley, Jennifer M. Corley to Harold L. Watson III, Fran S. Watson: Lots 66 and 67 (portions), Brook Valley subdivision, Section III, Greenville Township $556
ABC Family LLC to William Potter: Lot 27-A, South Ridge subdivision, Winterville Township $280
Bella Homes LLC to Daniel J. Fussell III, Olivia M. Fussell: Lot 6, Pleasant Cove, Chicod Township $1,100
William B. Denton, Emily C. Denton (f/k/a Emily Creech) to William B. Denton, Emily C. Denton: parcel quitclaim
Ritchie C. Pearce, Wendy P. Pearce to Alexander Tankersley Rust, Erika Burti Rust: 0.25 acre, Farmville Township $336
Wanda Hudson, Dennis Hudson to David Franklin Conway, Breanna E. Conway, Makayla Conway: six lots $80
Wilson Properties LLC to BP Investments Inc.: Lot 233B, Brook Hollow, Section 1, Greenville $294
Bonnie N. Shayne to Delvettio Batts, Latonia Batts: Lot 1, Summers Walk $652
Green Real Estate LLC to Sayra A. Delgadillo Chavarria, Luisa Fernanda Vega Chavarria: Unit D, One Fifty Arlington Place, Phase II $400
Douglas A. Robinson, Janice W. Robinson to Terry Hemby, Shona Hemby: Lot 11, Eastwood, Section 7 $370
Emily Faulkner Smith to Evelyn Allison Faulkner (trustee): Lot 2, J.C. and J.H. Waldrop property; Lots 4 and 5, J.C. and J.H. Waldrop property quitclaim
Jordan Creel, Jessica Creel (Jessica West Tripp) to Tyler R. Sturgeon: Lot 27, Pine View subdivision, Section 2 $398