The following new corporations in Pitt and neighboring counties filed Sept. 28-Oct. 2 with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office:
A and L Consultants LLC, agent Gerna Marie Quashie, 711 Weathervane Way, Rocky Mount.
Affordable Tax Services LLC, agent Vonetta Porter, 325 E. Commerce St., Oak City.
Ambitious Bold Executer Clothing LLC, agent David Langley, 549 Villa Grande Drive, Winterville.
Ann’s Bangin Bangles & Jewelry LLC, agent Priscilla Rhodes, 1075 Strawberry Lane, Jamesville.
Bad & Boujee Thingz LLC, agent Latifah Joyner, 9017 Brookfield Drive, Rocky Mount.
BagLoveTheLabel LLC, agent Dannon Mayfield, 706 Western Ave., Rocky Mount.
Bar Benders Training LLC, agent Dewayne Williams, 536 Spring Forest Road Apt. A, Greenville.
Black Urban Clothing LLC, agent Nicole I. Carney, 708 Hooker Road, Greenville.
Blue Magic Express LLC, agent Darryl Bond Jr., 736 Grabtown Road, Windsor.
Boss Barber & Beauty LLC, agent Elizabeth Ellis, 9160 N.C. Highway 91 South, Walstonburg.
Capital Life Resources LLC, agent Todd McNeil, 1216 Elmstead Drive, Winterville.
Carmon Express Delivery LLC, agent Antonio Carmon, 3455 Westgate Drive, Greenville.
CB Luxe Group LLC, agent Camesha Brown, 1509 Teakwood Drive, Greenville.
Diamond in the Rough Properties LLC, agent Patrick Lucas, 2409 County Home Road Apt. 22, Greenville.
Dianne Property Management LLC, agent Dianne Parker, 601 Mumford Road, Greenville.
Donald Poland Builders LLC, agent William Donald Poland Jr., 4194 Red Oak Battleboro Road, Battleboro.
Evolveree LLC, agent Shavon Bryant, 300 Scott Court, Rocky Mount.
F4E Trucking LLC, agent Terrence Taylor, 97 Turnberry, Rocky Mount.
For His Glory Family Christian Bookstore LLC, agent Jacqueline W. Jenkins, 325 Linden Ave., Rocky Mount.
Generations Academy LLC, agent Charlinese Abbott, 4257 East Ave., Ayden.
GJB Legacy Group LLC, agent Tameika Flowers, 605 Tammy Drive, Tarboro.
Glancy Logistics Inc., agent Brittney B. Glancy, 217 Pungo Creek Road, Pinetown.
Grant Accounting Solutions Inc., agent Christopher Thompson, 1800 N. Greene St. Ste. E, Greenville.
Greenville Gutter North Carolina LLC, agent Gregory James, 315 Evans St. Greenville.
Honeyblue Transport LLC, agent Jamie Honeyblue, 177 Prickly Pear Drive, Greenville.
Japan Inn Greenville Inc., agent Xiaowen Du, 739 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
JB’s Express Designs LLC, agent Jonathan Barner, 201 Kent Drive, Rocky Mount.
JG Media Productions LLC, agent Tonya J. Lynch, 1863 B Cambria Drive, Greenville.
Jul Skincare LLC, agent Alyssa Julia Bell, 3309 Moseley Drive Apt. B, Greenville.
KLHT Enterprise LLC, agent Kotoya A. Hyman, 204 N.C. Highway 125, Oak City.
L.N.E. Maintenance and Repair LLC, agent Cedric Betts, 85 Pine Drive, Chocowinity.
LMS Legacy Holdings Group LLC, agent Watsi M. Sutton, 111 Smaw Road, Washington.
M & Z Drywall Paint LLC, agent Ruth Medina, 1050 Watercress Road, Williamston.
MGM Logistics LLC, agent Ashley Nicole Jenkins, 1802 Early Station Road, Ahoskie.
Mission of The Good Samaritans Inc., nonprofit, agent Wilfrid Dorvilus, 2006 S. Elm St., Greenville.
Muffin’s Rentals LLC, agent MB Consults LLC, 312 Saint Andrew St., Tarboro.
NC Striping LLC, agent Verdes Terblanche, 316 E. Fifth St., Washington.
Netiad LLC, agent Deanne Askew, 4736 N.C. Highway 43 South, Greenville.
New Image Enterprises LLC, agent William Stokes, 1308 Pierce St., Washington.
Oliverio Properties LLC, agent Bret G. Oliverio, 1001 Wickham Drive, Winterville.
Olivers Custom AG LLC, agent Mark Eric Oliver, 2700 Jerden Thicket Road, Jamesville.
Palmer I.A. LLC, agent Terren Palmer, 710 N. King St., Windsor.
Pippin Construction LLC, agent Sterling B. Pippin, 6845 U.S. Highway 258 North, Farmville.
PMJ Enterprise LLC, agent Josefvon Onez Jones, 2421 Kodiak Drive, Winterville.
Precision Air HVAC & Refrigeration LLC, agent Kevin Gilly, 3091 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville.
Professional Baseball Representatives, nonprofit, agent 201 Martinsborough Road, Greenville.
RCB Property Investments LLC, agent Amy Alson Wells, 498 Red Banks Road, Greenville.
Saltwater and Sweet Tea LLC, agent Roberta Albrecht, 3712 Willow Run Drive, Greenville.
Sands 125 LLC, agent Brian L. Pecheles, 203 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Greenville.
Seabird Realty LLC, agent Amanda S. McKinney, 147 N. Market St., Washington.
Sorcia LLC, agent Rigoberto Sorcia Pacheco, 2600 Deer Run, Rocky Mount.
Stay Consistent Cleaning Services LLC, agent Jomonica Lee, 2499 Jones Road, Williamston.
SweetWines LLC, agent Roland E. Stewart Sr., 4282 Lee St., Ayden.
The Good Karen LLC, agent Karen Shinn, 3208 B Parkway Court, Greenville.
The Sauce Kennel Club LLC, agent Gary R. Smith Jr., 908 West Haven Blvd., Rocky Mount.
The Village Market LLC, agent Leigh Lawrence, 131 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville.
Tripp’s Investments LLC, agent Steven Glenn Tripp, 6394 River Walk Drive, Rocky Mount.
Two-Way Conversation, nonprofit, agent Michael G. Myers, 301 Nantucket Court, Winterville.
Varun Chukka PLLC, agent Varun Chukka, 3917 B Nantucket Road, Greenville.