The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 3-9. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Hazel Anderson, Charles Gregory Edwards (attorney-in-fact) to Charles Gregory Edwards: parcel, Winterville Township quitclaim
Barbara Cufre, Kevin Hawkins to Johnny Ray Staton, Teresa Staton: Lots 11 and 12, Block D, Sunny Side subdivision, Bethel Township
No Quarter Realty LLC to Ze Guang Wu: Lot 12, Block K, Stratford subdivision, Section 3, Greenville $330
Joshua P. Carron (trustee), Linda Jo Carron (trustee) to Johnelle Moore, Dominique Moore: Lot 67, Langston Farms, Phase 1, Section 1 $480
James M. Williamson to James Read Williamson, Williamson Family Trust: Lot 78, Planters Walk, Phase I gift
Janet P. Moye to Lloyd Douglas Strickland, Kay R. Strickland: Lot 61, Quail Ridge, Section 1, Winterville Township $346
Ashton Knox Custom Homes Inc. to Neil Williams II, Takisha W. Williams: Lot 4, Brighton Place, Section 2, Greenville $712
Joseph P. Durick, Doris J. Durick to Raquel Ceirra Monk: Lot 5, Lake View subdivision, Arthur Township $316
Greenville Building Group LLC to KAE Enterprises LLC: 1.094 acres, Greenville $650
HBL Investments LLC to Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville: Lots 1 and 2, Turner Run subdivision $160
Herman J. Klaus, Sarah E. Klaus to Logan Matthew Hessert, Manda Raynor Hessert: Lot 16, Block A, Maple Ridge subdivision $624
Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company, Caviness & Cates Building and Development Company of Greenville to Brendo Barbosa, Tabitha Barbosa: Lot 207, Glen Castle at Irish Creek, Winterville Township $578
Ashley Cox (t/t/a Ashley C. Winslow), Matthew Cox to Priyadharshini Sankar, Premanand Vivekanandan: Unit 9, Building J, Dudley’s Grant, Section 7 $190
Mark Haddow-Green to Brady L. Eaton: Lot 105, Planters Trail, Section 1, Winterville Township $518
MNJ Investments LLC to Kyle David Brown, Ashleigh Harrell Brown: Lot 3 (with exceptions), J.R. Paramore division, Chicod Township; 0.50 acres, Chicod Township $290
Stanley C. Taylor to Leslie Rachelle Deans: Lot 1, Meadow Woods, Section 1 $388
Jennifer A. Shearin to The Jonathan Lawrence Doran Trust: 2.872 acres, Grifton Township $540
Jacob Paul Hochard, Kayla Clark to Kate Gillian Camnitz, Shepard Edwards Skinner: Lot 27, Block I, Elmhurst subdivision; Lot 28 (portion), Block I, Elmhurst subdivision, Greenville $560
Linwood E. Herring II, Laura Beaudry Herring to Caleb Joshua Ham, April Lin Ham: Lot 6, Block E, Edwards Acres $220
Doreen H. Haddock to Steven Cox: Lots 1, 2 and 3, South Cabin Branch subdivision, Chicod Township quitclaim
James Darren Neely, Ashley Renea Neely to Terry Holloman, Henry Thomas Holloman: Lot 25, Charter Oaks, Section 1, Farmville $538
Leon Raymond Hardee (individually and as trustee) to Bella Homes LLC: Lot 68, Autumn Lakes, Section 5, Phase 2, Grimesland Township $100
The Jesus Saves Ministry Inc. to Believers Christian Fellowship Inc.: Lot 20, Block G, Lynndale subdivision, Section III, Greenville $600
Charles T. Henderson, Mary M. Henderson, Calvin C. Henderson (individually and as attorney-in-fact), Karl P. Henderson, Vienna Henderson, Bobby Ray Henderson, Nicola M. Bryan-Henderson, Craig Henderson, Davetta Henderson, Beatrice Henderson to Eulogio Sanchez: Lot 3, Block A, Roy T. Cox subdivision, Winterville Township $100
Joanne Bulow Venters to Robert Stephen Venters, Joanne Bulow Venters: Lots 10 and 11 (portions), West Haven Terrace, Ayden
John M. Williams to Rajashree Eswaran, Rajnarayan Iyer: Lot 68B, Hampton Creek, Phase 2 $270
Walter P. McRae, Elyse C. McRae (f/k/a Elyse J. Cannon) to Walter P. McRae, Elyse C. McRae: Lot 6, Block A, Tuckahoe subdivision, Section Three, Greenville
Stephen Mark Roebuck, Devin Roebuck to Mackenzie Robinson, Courtney Lawson: Unit 4, Building V, Kittrell Farms Townhomes, Winterville Township $226
Jessica M. Hagan, Everett Charlton to Nell G. Moseley: Unit 2215-E, Locksley Woods Condominium, Phase I, Winterville Township $216
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Karen M. Knowles, Robert J. Knowles: Lot 35, Westhaven South, Section 2, Winterville Township $594
Edward Charles Perry Jr., Angela Lena Perry to Stephen Douglas Hawthorne, Barbara Hawthorne, Haley Grace Hawthorne: Lots 2 and 3 (portion), Block A, College Court subdivision $420
Nellie Stallings Glisson to Noland RE Holdings LLC: Lots 8 (portion), 9 (portion), 10 and 11, Block B, Munford’s Clark Field, Greenville Township; parcel, Greenville Township $174
Ryan Harrison Tillman, Jennifer Nguyen Tillman to Adam Kerr: Lot 279, Windsor subdivision, Section VII, Phase I, Winterville Township $650
Justin H. Daughtrey, Anna Parker Daughtrey to Sherri Lane Allen: Lot 2, Avon Ridge subdivision $330
David Nelson Adams, Mallory Carter Adams to Lance Ryan Yancy, Lauren Hodges Yancy: Lot 197, Irish Creek subdivision, Section 2, Phase 2 $540
Russell C. Sutphin, Debra A. Sutphin, Shane C. Sutphin to PJB Properties LLC: Lot 2, Wesley Commons North, Section 3, Greenville Township $270
Patsy T. Spain (a/t/a Patricia T. Spain), Wayland Loftin to Courtney Riddle Willoughby, Austin Palmer Willoughby: Lot 112, Langston Farms subdivision, Phase 8B $430
Khristi Dixon to Rebecca Fern Bowden: Unit 102, Building 1917, Covengton Square Condominiums, Winterville Township $290
Charlotte Worrall, Jonathan Worrall, Kelly Worrall to Eddie Enrique Gonzalez: Lot 48, Wyngate subdivision, Phase 3, Arthur Township $310