The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Sept. 24-30:
Walter A. Strathy, Diane M. Strathy to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $180,480
Addie Mullen Best, Chi Kit Yiu to State Employees’ Credit Union $175,000
Ronald A. Lassiter Jr. to Phillip A. Lewis $235,000
Ajay Madhok, Jaishree Madhok to SIRVA Mortgage Inc. $209,600
Jonathan Bristol, Brenna Bristol to Quicken Loans LLC $341,250
Sophia Benton to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $189,905
Michael P. McCarren Jr., Jennifer R. McCarren to Quicken Loans LLC $447,740
Bradley Stewart to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $284,905
Kathryn R. Sinar to Truist Bank $224,000
James W. Barnes Jr., Meagan M. Barnes to Quicken Loans LLC $260,950
Ronald Wesley Hoag, Holly Mathews Hoag (f/k/a Holly Ferralynn Mathews) to Quicken Loans LLC $343,000
Mary Curry to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000
Deborah L. Markey (f/k/a Deborah L. Sauls), David Markey to Quicken Loans LLC $163,295
Parker C. Lamm, Maddison H. Lamm to Alcova Mortgage LLC $163,115
Veronica Ramirez-Chance, Melvin A. Chance to Wells Fargo Bank NA $146,850
Don Donaldson to State Employees’ Credit Union $155,000
Charlton Louis Batts Jr., Latonya S. Batts to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $160,229
Eddie C. Stallings Sr., Carrie J. Stallings to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $1,500,000
Lauren Edwards Webb, Timothy Chad Webb to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $230,000
Daniel B. Taylor, Rebecca C. Taylor to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $100,000
Marvin Van Wilson, Kim Wilson to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $243,165
James Randall Etheridge, Laura Taylor Etheridge to Rapid Mortgage Company $100,532
Ronald Edward Gaskins, Alexandra Milner Gaskins to American Federal Mortgage Corp. $215,000
Katherine Kennedy Di Filippo, Nicholas Thomas Di Filippo to Wells Fargo Bank NA $196,000
Allen W. Ayscue, Lisa Ayscue to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $277,306
Amber Varner Leggett, Cody G. Leggett to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $273,000
James E. Clement Jr., Louise J. Clement to TowneBank Mortgage $283,500
Regenia Joseph Cherry to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $163,700
Bryan Slone to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $170,848
Charles Stewart, Veronica Stewart to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $225,060
Felicia Adams Rasheed to Movement Mortgage LLC $144,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000
William A. Ricketts, Lorenthia Howard Ricketts to Family First Funding LLC $185,121
Joseph Andrew Skinner, Shannon Skinner to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $320,000
East SUQ Properties LLC to Union Bank $200,000
Ted Earl Stewart, Michele Marie Stewart to Northpointe Bank $106, 875
Jasmine M. Davis to State Employees’ Credit Union $114,900
Ryan J. Martin to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $239,920
Stan Tucker to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $189,000
Coy Edwin Garrett Jr., Karen Garrett to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $185,929
Heather M. Duncan, Jerrod M. Duncan to Better Mortgage Corporation $282,221
Paul A. Cuomo, Celine Cuomo to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $396,000
Nicole M. Graham to Neighbors Bank $228,787
Jacob Andrew Summey to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $136,000
Rakelle M. Bradshaw, Michelle L. Cook to Local Government Federal Credit Union $320,000
James Asbill, Melisa Forbes to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $140,700
Daniel W. Snyder, Jena Ivey Snyder to Homeside Financial LLC (d/b/a Lower) $204,052
Robert Harrison Jr., Janine Leanne Harrison to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $190,000
GRE Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $214,132.50
Jeffrey S. Gaddis, Angie W. Gaddis to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $178,000
Jarrett Lyndon Rice, Autumn Joy Lantz to Northpointe Bank $389,405
Sharnese Wiggins, Sharnishia Wiggins to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $282,095
Alfred O. Waldo IV, Susan E. Waldo to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $440,000
Sydney M. Monsees to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $141,000
Kathleen S. King, George L. King to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $175,000
Jeremy R. Peele to TowneBank Mortgage $108,363
Daniel P. Rhodes, Alburn L. Rhodes to loandepot.com LLC $341,961
Jon P. Davis, Apryle F. Davis to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $374,000
Mitchell Cameron Briley, Meredith Phelps Briley to TowneBank Mortgage $248,000
Sarah S. Houston, Corey N. Houston to Truist Bank $312,000
Vander Wilson to CrossCountry Mortgage LLC $138,850
James Tison Barnhill, Frances Elizabeth Edwards Barnhill to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $162,000
Thomas K. Gaskins, Debra S. Rogers to United Wholesale Mortgage $256,566
Peter Tseng, Erin Smithwick Tseng to TowneBank Mortgage $278,910
Jun Mo Kwon, Jung-in Bae to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. (f/k/a Synergy One Lending Inc.) $147,900
James E. Sheppard, Deborah J. Sheppard to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $126,828
Katie E. Henderson, David A. Henderson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $136,300
Raymond Kirt Nichols, Melissa Morris Nichols to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $360,000
Nicholas Edward Pollock, Brittany Nicole Pollock to West Town Bank & Trust $109,000
Selena Barrow, James R. Barrow to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $150,000
Kelly A. Lyles to Truist Bank $149,150
Elliot Scott Fuller, Gwendolyn Alice Fuller to Alcova Mortgage LLC $181,900
Steven Christopher Lappin, Hannah Whitley Lappin to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $176,767
Charles Hugh Laughridge, Michelle Lee Laughridge to State Employees’ Credit Union $175,000
George Duncan Dawkins, Layne Alexandra Dawkins to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $207,000
Christopher Edward McLawhorn, Traci Rich McLawhorn to Movement Mortgage LLC $206,000
Brian Earl Hammond, Jennifer Lyn Hammond to Ameris Bank $384,000
Edward J. Spellman, Heather Suter to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $186,186
Billy M. Raynor Sr., Gwendolyn B. Raynor to Citizens Bank NA $135,375
Mardy Lou Moore, Mark Edward Moore to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $394,000
Thomas Hunter Stanley, Stacey Ann Stanley to Regions Bank (d/b/a Regions Mortgage) $351,500
Lindsey P. Harrison III, Anne G. Harrison to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $232,703
The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Sept. 17-23:
Chia-Cheng Lin, Chia-Hsuan Chien to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $201,300
Willie James Taft Jr., Chris Taft to Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. $208,633
Live In The Grid LLC to ABC Subsidiary LLC $115,000
Larry Darnell Roach, Nina Collazo Roach to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $212,380
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $208,000
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $206,400
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $188,800
Timothy D. Siders, Kathy Lee Siders to Truist Bank $100,000
Lacey B. Freeman to Truist Bank $252,000
James M. Galloway Jr., Bonnie T. Galloway to Truist Bank $192,000
James H. Herring, Jacqueline C. Herring to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
Jennifer Felts, Brianna Hall to Local Government Federal Credit Union $364,500
Christie Nicholson, Randolph Nicholson to Select Mortgage (d/o Select Bank & Trust) $255,000
John D. Miller, Nancy A. Miller to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000
HC Composites LLC to Truist Bank $4,675,000
Cypress Acres LLC to Presidential Bank FSB $1,200,000
Donald E. Male, Sandra K. Male to New Day Financial LLC $137,047
Rakenya S. Johnson to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000
William B. Knutson, Lynn A. Knutson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $200,000
Kiesha Baker Chavis to State Employees’ Credit Union $158,200
Aaron C. Penny, Kristen W. Penny to Progress Bank & Trust $266,200
Ryan T. Moore, Julie D. Moore to BNC National Bank $290,344
Kristina Elizabeth Smith to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $233,689
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Union Bank $186,750
Jonathan Summers, Carley Page Summers to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $285,000
Eugene S. Tashiro, Satomi Imai to Union Home Mortgage Corp. $112,000
Jason Alan Witherington, Tonya Whitley Witherington to Quicken Loans LLC $194,000
Tishara M. Worthington to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Financial) $151,210
Gary W. Zinn, Beverley Zinn, Jennifer Z. Boleyn to Quicken Loans LLC $205,900
Justin Helmer, Summer Helmer to Quicken Loans LLC $280,000
Samantha Michele Thomas-Nadler to Truist Bank $249,750
Marvin Peterson, Pamela Peterson to Quicken Loans LLC $244,550
Gerald Waller, Kristie Waller to Success Mortgage Partners Inc. $220,924
Ronald Edwards Whitley Jr., Luke Hancock to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $220,115
Yasheka T. Haynes, Travis Haynes to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $283,979
Robert Kelly McDonald, Stephanie Short McDonald to Regions Bank (d/b/a Regions Mortgage) $510,000
Bennett Properties LLC to United Bank $144,000
Bennett Properties LLC to United Bank $158,950
Summit Ridge Group Corporation to RCN Capital LLC $109,138
Kevin Carter, Tricia Carter to Regions Bank (d/b/a Regions Mortgage) $212,800
A & M Development of Pitt County LLC, George C. Martin III, Allen C. Newbold to United Bank $160,000
Rajashree Ram Mohan to Alcova Mortgage LLC $121,000
Amanda J. Emory, Steven D. Emory to Ameris Bank $390,000
Tequilla T. Redmond, James L. Redmond to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Financial) $274,928
NJENG LLC to United Bank $265,000
Paul Garcia, Catherine Woolard Garcia to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $400,000
Daniel Miller, Annalee Neuhoff to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $373,500
Carmen Larae McDonald, William T. McDonald to Alcova Mortgage LLC $209,000
Jospeh D. Elberry, Elaine P. Elberry to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $280,000
Swift Creek Harvest LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $375,000
Shannon Renee Wahlen (f/k/a Shannon W. Flannery) to Alcova Mortgage LLC $180,606
Paul Clawson, Sarah Clawson to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $185,000
Crystal Hardison Corbett, Michael Ryan Corbett to First Bank $226,278
Richard Octavio Atencia, Melody Mendoza Atencia to Alcova Mortgage LLC $123,500
Lisa Lynnette Street to Quicken Loans LLC $105,000
SPREG II LLC to Carter Bank & Trust $800,000
Antonio Jones, Desmar Harmon to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $221,600
Dexter D. Ray, Yoicha Ray to Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. $200,000
Michael McGraw, Shaniqua McGraw to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $441,750
Sean David Mitchell, Jennifer Michelle Mitchell to Alcova Mortgage LLC $164,164
Christopher Hobbs, Heather Hobbs to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $207,000
Deandre L. Privott, Jazmin S. London-Privott to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $209,900