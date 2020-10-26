The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Sept. 24-30:

Walter A. Strathy, Diane M. Strathy to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $180,480

Addie Mullen Best, Chi Kit Yiu to State Employees’ Credit Union $175,000

Ronald A. Lassiter Jr. to Phillip A. Lewis $235,000

Ajay Madhok, Jaishree Madhok to SIRVA Mortgage Inc. $209,600

Jonathan Bristol, Brenna Bristol to Quicken Loans LLC $341,250

Sophia Benton to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $189,905

Michael P. McCarren Jr., Jennifer R. McCarren to Quicken Loans LLC $447,740

Bradley Stewart to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $284,905

Kathryn R. Sinar to Truist Bank $224,000

James W. Barnes Jr., Meagan M. Barnes to Quicken Loans LLC $260,950

Ronald Wesley Hoag, Holly Mathews Hoag (f/k/a Holly Ferralynn Mathews) to Quicken Loans LLC $343,000

Mary Curry to State Employees’ Credit Union $250,000

Deborah L. Markey (f/k/a Deborah L. Sauls), David Markey to Quicken Loans LLC $163,295

Parker C. Lamm, Maddison H. Lamm to Alcova Mortgage LLC $163,115

Veronica Ramirez-Chance, Melvin A. Chance to Wells Fargo Bank NA $146,850

Don Donaldson to State Employees’ Credit Union $155,000

Charlton Louis Batts Jr., Latonya S. Batts to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $160,229

Eddie C. Stallings Sr., Carrie J. Stallings to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $1,500,000

Lauren Edwards Webb, Timothy Chad Webb to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $230,000

Daniel B. Taylor, Rebecca C. Taylor to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $100,000

Marvin Van Wilson, Kim Wilson to PennyMac Loan Services LLC $243,165

James Randall Etheridge, Laura Taylor Etheridge to Rapid Mortgage Company $100,532

Ronald Edward Gaskins, Alexandra Milner Gaskins to American Federal Mortgage Corp. $215,000

Katherine Kennedy Di Filippo, Nicholas Thomas Di Filippo to Wells Fargo Bank NA $196,000

Allen W. Ayscue, Lisa Ayscue to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $277,306

Amber Varner Leggett, Cody G. Leggett to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $273,000

James E. Clement Jr., Louise J. Clement to TowneBank Mortgage $283,500

Regenia Joseph Cherry to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. $163,700

Bryan Slone to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $170,848

Charles Stewart, Veronica Stewart to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $225,060

Felicia Adams Rasheed to Movement Mortgage LLC $144,000

Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000

Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000

Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000

Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $175,000

Will Kuhn Homes LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $150,000

William A. Ricketts, Lorenthia Howard Ricketts to Family First Funding LLC $185,121

Joseph Andrew Skinner, Shannon Skinner to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $320,000

East SUQ Properties LLC to Union Bank $200,000

Ted Earl Stewart, Michele Marie Stewart to Northpointe Bank $106, 875

Jasmine M. Davis to State Employees’ Credit Union $114,900

Ryan J. Martin to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $239,920

Stan Tucker to Nationstar Mortgage LLC (d/b/a Mr. Cooper) $189,000

Coy Edwin Garrett Jr., Karen Garrett to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $185,929

Heather M. Duncan, Jerrod M. Duncan to Better Mortgage Corporation $282,221

Paul A. Cuomo, Celine Cuomo to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $396,000

Nicole M. Graham to Neighbors Bank $228,787

Jacob Andrew Summey to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $136,000

Rakelle M. Bradshaw, Michelle L. Cook to Local Government Federal Credit Union $320,000

James Asbill, Melisa Forbes to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $140,700

Daniel W. Snyder, Jena Ivey Snyder to Homeside Financial LLC (d/b/a Lower) $204,052

Robert Harrison Jr., Janine Leanne Harrison to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $190,000

GRE Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $214,132.50

Jeffrey S. Gaddis, Angie W. Gaddis to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $178,000

Jarrett Lyndon Rice, Autumn Joy Lantz to Northpointe Bank $389,405

Sharnese Wiggins, Sharnishia Wiggins to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $282,095

Alfred O. Waldo IV, Susan E. Waldo to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $440,000

Sydney M. Monsees to Caliber Home Loans Inc. $141,000

Kathleen S. King, George L. King to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $175,000

Jeremy R. Peele to TowneBank Mortgage $108,363

Daniel P. Rhodes, Alburn L. Rhodes to loandepot.com LLC $341,961

Jon P. Davis, Apryle F. Davis to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $374,000

Mitchell Cameron Briley, Meredith Phelps Briley to TowneBank Mortgage $248,000

Sarah S. Houston, Corey N. Houston to Truist Bank $312,000

Vander Wilson to CrossCountry Mortgage LLC $138,850

James Tison Barnhill, Frances Elizabeth Edwards Barnhill to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $162,000

Thomas K. Gaskins, Debra S. Rogers to United Wholesale Mortgage $256,566

Peter Tseng, Erin Smithwick Tseng to TowneBank Mortgage $278,910

Jun Mo Kwon, Jung-in Bae to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc. (f/k/a Synergy One Lending Inc.) $147,900

James E. Sheppard, Deborah J. Sheppard to Freedom Mortgage Corporation $126,828

Katie E. Henderson, David A. Henderson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $136,300

Raymond Kirt Nichols, Melissa Morris Nichols to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $360,000

Nicholas Edward Pollock, Brittany Nicole Pollock to West Town Bank & Trust $109,000

Selena Barrow, James R. Barrow to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $150,000


Kelly A. Lyles to Truist Bank $149,150

Elliot Scott Fuller, Gwendolyn Alice Fuller to Alcova Mortgage LLC $181,900

Steven Christopher Lappin, Hannah Whitley Lappin to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $176,767

Charles Hugh Laughridge, Michelle Lee Laughridge to State Employees’ Credit Union $175,000

George Duncan Dawkins, Layne Alexandra Dawkins to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $207,000

Christopher Edward McLawhorn, Traci Rich McLawhorn to Movement Mortgage LLC $206,000

Brian Earl Hammond, Jennifer Lyn Hammond to Ameris Bank $384,000

Edward J. Spellman, Heather Suter to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $186,186

Billy M. Raynor Sr., Gwendolyn B. Raynor to Citizens Bank NA $135,375

Mardy Lou Moore, Mark Edward Moore to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $394,000

Thomas Hunter Stanley, Stacey Ann Stanley to Regions Bank (d/b/a Regions Mortgage) $351,500

Lindsey P. Harrison III, Anne G. Harrison to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $232,703

The following deeds of trust were recorded with the Pitt County Registrar of Deeds from Sept. 17-23:

Chia-Cheng Lin, Chia-Hsuan Chien to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation $201,300

Willie James Taft Jr., Chris Taft to Sun West Mortgage Company Inc. $208,633

Live In The Grid LLC to ABC Subsidiary LLC $115,000

Larry Darnell Roach, Nina Collazo Roach to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $212,380

Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $208,000

Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $206,400

Grimes Built Construction LLC to Select Bank & Trust Company $188,800

Timothy D. Siders, Kathy Lee Siders to Truist Bank $100,000

Lacey B. Freeman to Truist Bank $252,000

James M. Galloway Jr., Bonnie T. Galloway to Truist Bank $192,000

James H. Herring, Jacqueline C. Herring to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000

Jennifer Felts, Brianna Hall to Local Government Federal Credit Union $364,500

Christie Nicholson, Randolph Nicholson to Select Mortgage (d/o Select Bank & Trust) $255,000

John D. Miller, Nancy A. Miller to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $100,000

HC Composites LLC to Truist Bank $4,675,000

Cypress Acres LLC to Presidential Bank FSB $1,200,000

Donald E. Male, Sandra K. Male to New Day Financial LLC $137,047

Rakenya S. Johnson to State Employees’ Credit Union $180,000

William B. Knutson, Lynn A. Knutson to Alcova Mortgage LLC $200,000

Kiesha Baker Chavis to State Employees’ Credit Union $158,200

Aaron C. Penny, Kristen W. Penny to Progress Bank & Trust $266,200

Ryan T. Moore, Julie D. Moore to BNC National Bank $290,344

Kristina Elizabeth Smith to DHI Mortgage Company Ltd. $233,689

Unshakable Builders Inc. to Union Bank $186,750

Jonathan Summers, Carley Page Summers to Guaranteed Rate Inc. $285,000

Eugene S. Tashiro, Satomi Imai to Union Home Mortgage Corp. $112,000

Jason Alan Witherington, Tonya Whitley Witherington to Quicken Loans LLC $194,000

Tishara M. Worthington to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Financial) $151,210

Gary W. Zinn, Beverley Zinn, Jennifer Z. Boleyn to Quicken Loans LLC $205,900

Justin Helmer, Summer Helmer to Quicken Loans LLC $280,000

Samantha Michele Thomas-Nadler to Truist Bank $249,750

Marvin Peterson, Pamela Peterson to Quicken Loans LLC $244,550

Gerald Waller, Kristie Waller to Success Mortgage Partners Inc. $220,924

Ronald Edwards Whitley Jr., Luke Hancock to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $220,115

Yasheka T. Haynes, Travis Haynes to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $283,979

Robert Kelly McDonald, Stephanie Short McDonald to Regions Bank (d/b/a Regions Mortgage) $510,000

Bennett Properties LLC to United Bank $144,000

Bennett Properties LLC to United Bank $158,950

Summit Ridge Group Corporation to RCN Capital LLC $109,138

Kevin Carter, Tricia Carter to Regions Bank (d/b/a Regions Mortgage) $212,800

A & M Development of Pitt County LLC, George C. Martin III, Allen C. Newbold to United Bank $160,000

Rajashree Ram Mohan to Alcova Mortgage LLC $121,000

Amanda J. Emory, Steven D. Emory to Ameris Bank $390,000

Tequilla T. Redmond, James L. Redmond to CMG Mortgage Inc. (d/b/a CMG Financial) $274,928

NJENG LLC to United Bank $265,000

Paul Garcia, Catherine Woolard Garcia to Affiliated Mortgage Services (a/n/o Southern Bank and Trust Company) $400,000

Daniel Miller, Annalee Neuhoff to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $373,500

Carmen Larae McDonald, William T. McDonald to Alcova Mortgage LLC $209,000

Jospeh D. Elberry, Elaine P. Elberry to First National Bank of Pennsylvania $280,000

Swift Creek Harvest LLC to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $375,000

Shannon Renee Wahlen (f/k/a Shannon W. Flannery) to Alcova Mortgage LLC $180,606

Paul Clawson, Sarah Clawson to Angel Oak Home Loans LLC $185,000

Crystal Hardison Corbett, Michael Ryan Corbett to First Bank $226,278

Richard Octavio Atencia, Melody Mendoza Atencia to Alcova Mortgage LLC $123,500

Lisa Lynnette Street to Quicken Loans LLC $105,000

SPREG II LLC to Carter Bank & Trust $800,000

Antonio Jones, Desmar Harmon to Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC $221,600

Dexter D. Ray, Yoicha Ray to Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. $200,000

Michael McGraw, Shaniqua McGraw to First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company $441,750

Sean David Mitchell, Jennifer Michelle Mitchell to Alcova Mortgage LLC $164,164

Christopher Hobbs, Heather Hobbs to American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company LLC $207,000

Deandre L. Privott, Jazmin S. London-Privott to Mortgage Research Center LLC (d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans) $209,900

