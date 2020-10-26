The following deeds were recorded with the Pitt County Register of Deeds from Sept. 10-16. Each $2 in revenue stamps is equal to $1,000 in valuation. (No fee required.)
Patricia B. Tripp to Matthew B. Tripp, Casey Tripp: Lot 9, Block E, The Pines subdivision, Ayden $462
Brenda B. Mills to Kimberly Mills Womack: 0.2911 acre, Chicod Township; 0.8 acre, Chicod Township quitclaim
Paula Yelverton Main, Gregory Main, Sarah Yelverton Pittman, Robbie Cameron Pittman to Bradley Brooks Eakes, William Brooks Eakes: parcel, Bell Arthur Township $60
Latoya Battle to Sheila G. Rodgers: Unit 1102-D, Building 1, Lot 4-A, Turtle Creek Condominiums, Greenville Township $200
Otto E. Jahrsdorfer to Doreen M. Jahrsdorfer, Charles E. Jahrsdorfer: Lot 12, Match Point subdivision
Allison C. Baker to Bleau & Associates Inc.: Unit 3, Building B, Manning Forest subdivision $170
Walter C. Kohn (a/t/a Walter Charles Kohn Jr.), Rosemary Kohn to Walter C. Kohn, Rosemary Kohn: Lot 40, Mellon Downs, Phase II-B, Winterville Township quitclaim
Leslie Daniels, Sheldon Daniels to Sean Douglass Ransom, Jessica Ransom: Lot 85, Arbor Hills South, Phases 1 and 2 $360
Michael A. Higgs, Barbara Fuentes to Selena Glennette Higgs: Lots 7, 7A, 8, 8A, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 11, 11A, 12 and 12A (portions, with exception), Block G, Floral Park subdivision, Greenville Township quitclaim
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Derrell R. Ward, Taisha R. Ward: Lot 127, Meadow Woods subdivision, Section Two, Phase Two, Winterville Township $390
Clinton L. Reges, Tyler Reges (t/t/a Tyler Singleton) to William Aaron Johnson Jr.: Lot 108, Planters Trail, Section 1, Winterville Township $488
Terri M. Lowe to PBS Ventures Inc.: Unit 9, Building E, Lakeview Townhomes, Greenville $178
Charles Edward Alford, Kimberly Ann Alford to Charles Edward Alford, Kimberly Ann Alford: Lots 50 and 51, Ironwood cluster subdivision, Phase V, Falkland Township quitclaim
Jason Matthew Wolfe, Rebecca Sue Wolfe to Woodrow C. Smith: Lot 75, Davenport Farms at Emerald Park $380
Thomas R. Painter, Jeannette M. Painter to Kai Zhou, Yoo Min Park: Lot 147, Irish Creek subdivision, Section 2, Phase 1-B $654
Ronald Lane Peaden, Neva K. Pyles Peaden to Freddy Jimenez Sanchez: Lot 26, Block E, Treetops subdivision, Section V, Phase III $470
Leslie Aaron Bunch, Jennifer C. Bunch to Andy Lee Roebuck, Emiley Michele Roebuck: Lot 157B, Ashley Meadows, Section 1, Phase 2-2, Winterville Township $340
Kittrell Duplexes LLC to GNC Enterprises LLC: Lot 49A, Kittrell Farms Duplexes, Section 2 $295
Christina Rodgers Whichard, Clara Leigh Whichard: 0.3391 acre, Bethel quitclaim
Yun Qing Chen to Clinton L. Reges, Tyler S. Reges: Lot 23, Block J, Tucker Estates subdivision, Section 6 $576
Christy L. Pittman, Brian Thomas to Shaquantae Owens: Unit 523-A, Lot 3, Spring Forest Condominiums, Phase 3, Greenville Township $192
Melissa Jean Fulmer to Matthew Benson Paramore: Lot 2, Hunter’s Run subdivision, Ayden
Michelle K. Perkins to John Justin Jenkins, Lindsay Y. Jenkins: Lot 3, Belair Estates subdivision, Section 1, Ayden $110
Christopher G. Rhodes, Holly C. Rhodes to Rhodes & Rhodes Rental LLC: two lots, Winterville
Effie Hall to Nancy Shoush, Effie B. Hall: Lot 1, No. 6, Block J, Brentwood subdivision, Section 1, Greenville; tract, Ayden
Donna S. Simpkins to Travis Lamon Swain: Lot 78, Silver Creek subdivision $34
Curtis Lee Blount Jr. to Diego Cipriano Llerena, Alexa Francesca Llerena: Lot 1B, Brook Hollow, Section One, Greenville Township $300
Ahmed Ali Ali Aljabali, Jawhara Saad Ali to AJ JB LLC: parcel, Farmville Township
Joshua B. Mays, Brittney M. Mays to Brenda Oliver: two lots (portions), Bethel Township $110
Brian Ray Cabarrus, Karen Goth to Eric R. Howell, Amy W. Howell: Lot 21, Lexington Farms subdivision, Phase 2 $250
Nafiseh Hatefi to Le & Lam Properties LLC: Lot 17A, Block B, Paladin Place, Section One, Greenville $170
Calvin Wayne Hardee, Gail Marie Hardee to Mark David Loomis, Jolene Nichole Loomis: 10 acres (with exception), Grifton Township $130
Victor Ea El-Jabi, Allison P. El-Jabi to Shannita Applewhite, Shauna Burdoin: Lot 25, Brandy Creek South, Section 2, Phase 2, Chicod Township $566
Grimes Built Construction LLC to Cody Allen Rountree, Hannah Elizabeth Rountree: Lots 64 and 65, Whitaker Glen, Arthur Township $664
CHM Property Holdings LLC to Robert Prince: Lot 5, Pocosin Place subdivision $100
Daniel Kendrick Upton Sr., Anne D. Upton to Richard Whitley, Patti Newbern: parcel, Grimesland Township $166
Tanya Davis Coates (f/k/a Tanya Davis), Marvin Coates Jr. to Barbara Powell: Lot 3, Block B, Cambridge subdivision, Section I $266
John A. Daigle Jr., Donna Daigle to Randy L. Cummings Sr., Kris Baker Cummings: Lot 1, Austin Point subdivision, Winterville Township $158
Anthony B. Gaskins to Wendy Diane Franks: Lot 33, Taberna, Phase 1, Section 2 quitclaim
Anthony Shane Pike, Lisette E. Pike, Donna D. Moore to Joseph Moore, Larissa Moore: Lot 9, Block A, George W. Davis property, Farmville $196
Thomas R. Wertz, Bonnie L. Wertz to Drew E. Albrecht, Sandy L. Albrecht: parcel $320
Paradise Homes of Johnston County of N.C. Inc. to Mackenzie D. Ward: Lot 15, Chinquapin Road subdivision $530
Chester Ray Norville, Beth W. Norville, Chester Ray Norville Jr., Shawn Skinner Norville to 360 Forest Products Inc.: 135.77 acres, Chicod Township; 206 acres, Chicod Township $1,005 (timber)
Timothy L. Carney to Unshakable Builders Inc.: Lot 9, Block B, Greenfield Terrace subdivision, Greenville $40
Will Kuhn Homes LLC to Donald Lee Taylor Sr., Laheart Bailey Taylor: Lot 40, Westhaven South, Section Two, Winterville Township $606
Lynwood Horne (a/k/a Lynwood E. Horne), Josephine Horne (a/k/a Josephine S. Horne) to Lynwood Horne, Josephine Horne: 1 acre, Fountain
Troy Testerink, Rebecca Leith Testerink to Jayson Burton, Nickisha Bennett-Burton: Lot 418, Windsor subdivision, Section 10, Phase 5, Winterville Township $646
Loretta S. Branch, Jesse Branch to Marina Walker, Jason Walker: Lot 11, Block A, Twin Oaks subdivision, Section II $164
Unshakable Builders Inc. to Jonathon Pierson Sturgill, Jordan Sturgill: Lot 19, Autumn Ridge subdivision, Section 2, Arthur Township $474
Frederick Ueckermann (individually and as administrator), Marilyn M. Ueckermann, Mary Kathryn McQuaid to Karen Mills, Michael Dingfelder: Lot 9-B, Block C, Heritage Village subdivision $133
Brandon Henry Miller (individually and as executor), Melissa Duran, Kenneth Murray Kinney, Daniel Murray Kinney to Lawanda Patrice Draughn: Lot 3, Sutton Farm, Phase 1, Arthur Township $304
Houses BPR LLC to David Nelson Adams, Mallory Carter Adams: Lot 26, Blackwood Ridge, Phase Two, Section 4 $790