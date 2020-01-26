No weapons were involved in a fight involving several students in the D.H. Conley High School cafeteria. The fight resulted in a modified lock down at the school on Friday.
Rumors spread through some social media posts indicated a stabbing had occurred, but school system public information officer Jennifer Johnson said Sunday no weapon was used.
The fight started just before a scheduled class change, Johnson reported. Administrators implemented modified lockdown, which holds students and staff in classrooms and out of the hallways, as a precaution.
The class change was temporarily delayed in order to keep further students away from the area involved, according to a statement provided by Johnson.
“Our school administration, school resource officers and staff responded quickly to the situation with the safety and security of all students and staff in mind,” the statement said.
“Additional supports were requested from local law enforcement as is PCS’s safety and security protocol. We appreciate the quick response the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office provided in responding to the unfortunate incident.”
Additional officers remained on the campus throughout the afternoon as a precaution.
An ambulance at the school Friday was responding to an unrelated medical event that occurred after the altercation in the cafeteria had already been resolved.
The investigation into the cause of the incident is still ongoing.