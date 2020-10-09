Greenville park officials said naming the city's newest green space Wildwood Park best fits the purpose of the park and is a good utilitarian moniker.
The City Council on Thursday agreed to wait until Oct. 19 to vote on the recommended name but heard from officials about why they liked Wildwood over Emerald Riverfront Park for 163 acres of land along the north bank of the Tar River east of Greenville Boulevard.
The council also unanimously approved the two firms staff recommended to design a new community pool and renovations to Eppes Recreation Center.
“The name is real important to the city because it will help clarify to people that are not familiar with the park what the park is about,” said Mike Saad, a recreation and parks commission member. “We thought ‘Wildwood Park’ would best represent that.”
Emerald Riverfront Park is a long name and a “bit of a tongue twister,” Saad said. It's length, 23 spaces, presents challenges for printing on signs and promotional materials.
“‘Wildwood Park’ is a simpler name, it represents the characteristics of the park, is a lot nicer and it’s easier to pronounce,” Saad said.
Also the name Wildwood is easier to incorporate when promoting activities like “Wildwood kayaking” or “Wildwood biking,” he said.
Recreation and Parks Director Gary Fenton said the goal is to open the park to the public in early 2021.
Design firms
Council unanimously approved Kimley-Horn as the design firm for the new community pool project and HH Architecture for the Eppes Center renovation project.
Council voted in August to locate the new community pool at the Eppes Recreation Center campus, which is located off South Memorial Drive between Fourth, Fifth and Nash Streets.
The city wants an aquatics center with a lap pool and recreation pool with play equipment and zero depth entry. It’s also proposed that the facility have shade areas, locker rooms and a possible concession stand.
The recreation center renovation project involves relocating the front entrance, creating a teen lounge and facility and aesthetic improvements. HH Architecture plans to partner with two other firms on the project.
Staff must now negotiate the final contracts with the firms, with an emphasis on pricing and timing for completion of the design process. The goal is to bring the contracts to city council for approval on Oct. 19.
Councilman Rick Smiley asked if staff considered having one firm design both projects since they will be located on the same property.
Fenton said staff wanted a firm with strong experience in designing pools and aquatic centers for the community pool project, which Kimley-Horn possesses.
“We believe these two (firms) will cooperate very closely, they have done so in the past,” Fenton said.
Public hearings
The council held three public hearings in addition to the one for the riverfront park but delayed action due to state law governing virtual meetings.
The law requires the council to provide 24 hours after a public hearing so people can submit additional comments before voting. Typically the council has reconvened on Mondays to vote on public hearings conducted on Thursday.
Mayor P.J. Connelly said since none of the public hearing items were time sensitive it made sense to wait until Oct. 19 instead of holding an extra session.
One hearing was on the proposed demolition of a dwelling at 1603 Chestnut St. Councilwoman Rose Glover thanked staff for bringing forward a recommendation seeking action on the property.
“It’s a long process, it’s almost a waste of manpower when you see something so bad and that has to come down,” Glover said. “I really appreciate this being brought forth to city council from code enforcement.”
The house has been vacant and without utilities for three years, said Carlton Dawson, code enforcement supervisor. The structure's windowed are boarded, wood trim is rotting and part of the roof is in danger of collapsing.
Hypodermic needles and stolen goods have been stashed in open crawl spaces, Dawson said, and gang activity was observed at the location in 2016.
Council must approve an ordinance giving the owner 90 days from its adoption to repair or demolish the building. City Attorney Emmanuel McGirt recommended modifying the ordinance to state if the owner takes no action then the city will demolish the house.
The other two public hearings were:
- A text amendment request to create standards for agricultural master plan communities.
- Recommended rental assistance to support small business incubation.
The council also voted 4-2 to approve a request to rezone 14.2 acres located along Portertown Road between Eastern Pines Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad. Smiley and Councilwoman Monica Daniels cast the two no votes.