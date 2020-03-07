One man was killed and at least three others were injured during a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 264 Bypass near the Pitt-Beaufort county line on Thursday night, the N.C. State Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers received a call at 10:10 p.m. that a wreck had occurred 6½ miles east of Grimesland on U.S. 264 near the county line, a patrol spokesman said.
Initial reports indicate a 2013 Chrysler occupied by two individuals was attempting to pull onto the highway when it was struck by a vehicle, spun around and ended up facing west in the highway’s eastbound lane, the spokesman said.
A 2003 Toyota with two occupants traveling east on U.S. 264 Bypass then struck the Chrysler.
The passenger in the Chrysler was killed. The Chrysler’s driver and the occupants of the Toyota were injured but details about the extent of their injuries were unavailable on Friday. Information about the occupants of the first vehicle also was unavailable.
Troopers are still investigating the incident.