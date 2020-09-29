The announcement that North Carolina’s football stadiums could begin admitting small numbers of spectators this week came as good news to some football fans. But for people who were hoping to see former NFL star Tim Tebow in Greenville next month, it was too little and too late.
Tebow, a Christian author, sports commentator and quarterback turned minor league baseball player, was to have been the keynote speaker on Oct. 26 at a fundraising event for Aces for Autism (acesforautismnc.com). But after Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement last week that outdoor stadiums would be limited to 7 percent capacity, Aces co-founder Kyle Robinson knew that it was time to make a difficult call.
Due to restrictions on mass gatherings, the organization’s leaders moved the fundraiser to an online event and rescheduled Tebow to speak at the Greenville Convention Center in 2021.
“There’s just no way a month from now it’s going to change that drastically,” Robinson said.
Aces is among a number of area nonprofit organizations having to retool their fall fundraisers due to COVID-19. The Center for Family Violence Prevention, Carolina Pregnancy Center and North Carolina Stop Human Trafficking all have changed their October plans as the state continues to limit numbers of people at most events to 25 indoors and 50 outdoors.
CPC Executive Director Sherry Thornton, who began work at the center earlier this year, expected to be preparing to host what would have been the pro-life organization’s 29th annual Celebrate Life Banquet. Instead, her first banquet will represent another first for the organization, which is planning for the Oct. 8 event to have in-person and virtual options (friendsofcpc.org).
“In March we had no idea that we would be worried about COVID and our banquet in October,” Thornton said. “As summer hit, we thought we really might have to consider pivoting to a virtual event. We just had to totally restructure what we were going to do in a pretty short amount of time.
“It is our main fundraiser of the year, so we certainly couldn’t cancel it,” she said. “We already had to cancel the golf tournament.”
Aces also missed fundaising opportunities in the spring as it canceled more than 20 events planned as part of Autism Awareness Month. But all of those combined would not likely have brought in the kind of funds that the seventh annual Samuel C. Robinson Dinner and Auction was expected to generate. After announcing Tebow as speaker in February, the event was on pace to be a sellout.
“We were really expecting it to be our best event ever,” Robinson said. “It’s not the best situation but fortunately, we have a lot of folks that had already donated a sponsorship with this event and they said they’d sponsor again next year.”
Carolina Pregnancy Center also is planning to reschedule its keynote speaker for the 2021 event. David Bereit will appear in a brief video to be shown for this year’s Celebrate Life event. The co-founder and CEO of 40 Days for Life, a prayer and fasting campaign outside of abortion facilities, plans to share his story in Greenville next October.
Along with Bereit’s videotaped message, next week’s viewers will see a film that details the various functions of the Carolina Pregnancy Center. The short film features interviews with staff members who explain their roles and the services the center offers to its clients.
After deciding on the video format, CPC asked supporters who traditionally would have served as table hosts at the banquet to consider hosting virtual or in-person watch parties. Three churches — Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist, St. Peter Catholic and Covenant — are opening their doors to show the event on large screens and inviting members and others to attend.
“I think the beauty of a virtual event is that you can reach an audience that you may not have been able to reach before,” Thornton said.
The Center for Family Violence Prevention’s annual Domestic Violence Impact event, which has drawn as many as 700 participants in its two-year history, also has adopted a virtual format this year (c4fvp.org). Domestic violence survivor Audra Touissant will share her story online from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday.
North Carolina Stop Human Trafficking will livestream its annual Barbecue, Bluegrass and Brew fundraiser (encstophumantrafficking.org/2020barbecuebluegrassbrew). Scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 9, the virtual event will feature a performance by Wyldwood Stringband.
The nonprofit organization also has launched a Go Fund Me effort in hopes of generating more than $5,000 to help cover a funding shortfall caused by the cancellation of events and fundraisers.
Nonprofits across the nation have experienced financial downturns during the pandemic as many donors have lost income.
In some cases, virtual fundraisers have proved to be effective substitutes for live events. In the spring, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s “No-Show Stone Soup” fundraiser generated generated $42,000, surpassing last year’s total of $35,000. Earlier this month, a virtual Night to Paws event raised more than $60,000 for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.
Robinson hopes that an online fundraiser will have positive results for Aces, which is working to expand the number of students it serves from 35 to 60 by the end of the year.
“Because of folks that have invested in Aces in previous years and previous events, we can get through a situation like this and keep increasing the amount of kids we serve,” he said. “We’re really blessed. It all goes back to this community and how special it is.”