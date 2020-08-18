Some students returning to school on Monday came bearing gifts for the teacher, classroom supplies such as boxes of tissue and bottles of glue. But changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic have made teachers’ wish lists longer this year, prompting one local group to look for ways to help.
Support ENC Teachers is a social media effort designed to provide a central location for sharing classroom needs. Personal injury law firm Hardee, Massey and Blodgett created a community Facebook page last week to link teachers’ requests with individuals and businesses that are able to help fulfill them. The law firm also will purchase items from teachers’ wish lists to donate.
“Teachers should not have to worry about having the appropriate supplies to educate their students,” attorney Brack Massey said in a statement, “and our children deserve classrooms filled with the proper tools for their education.”
State regulations to help stop the spread of COVID-19 require additional supplies, such as face coverings and hand sanitizer. While the state has committed to provide washable cloth masks for each student and staff member, Belvoir Elementary School teacher Carol Anne Briley has asked for some additional masks, ones that feature clear plastic over her mouth. The coverings are designed to enable her first-grade dual-language program students to see their teacher’s mouth and her expressions as she speaks.
J.H. Rose High School health sciences teacher Angie Saunders Byrne has requested supplies not only designed for in-person instruction but also for virtual learning. Her wish list includes earbuds headphones and computer glasses designed to help users avoid eye strain from hours of online instruction.
Sanitization supplies and remote learning tools are not the only things that are expected to see an increased demand this year. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for reopening caution against allowing students to share supplies, requiring classrooms to keep a larger stock of items such as writing utensils.
Besides traditional supplies such as glue sticks and dry erase markers, Erin White, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Sadie Saulter Educational Center, included an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser on her wish list. She also requested a copy the children’s book “Lucy’s Mask,” by Lisa Sirkis Thompson and John Thompson, to help explain changes surrounding the pandemic.
Dozens of teachers have registered for Support ENC Teachers, which functions similar to a bridal shower or baby shower gift registry. Potential donors may search an alphabetical listing of participating teachers and then view their wish lists on Amazon.com. Prices and purchasing links are included.
For more information, go to facebook.com and search for Support ENC Teachers.