Greenville and Pitt County escaped significant damage and had no injuries following a thunderstorm and high winds that swept through the region on Monday.
The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office reported a peak wind gust of 55 mph recorded at the Pitt-Greenville Airport at 10:15 a.m. Dowdy Ficklen Stadium reported a peak gust of 41 mph a short time later, according to the weather service.
Jonathan Blaes, the meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service in Raleigh, said surveys are underway to confirm that tornadoes had struck parts of the state. Those areas include Alamance County in the central part of the state and parts of the coast near Jacksonville, the Associated Press reported.
Greenville Fire-Rescue responded to a report of a tree that fell on an apartment building at 3306 Evans Street, spokeswoman Rebekah Thurston said. Only one unit was affected, she said, but details about the amount of damage were unavailable. No injuries were reported.
The fire department also responded to reports of downed trees on roadways, she said.
Greenville public works crews had to clear about 15 trees and/or large branches from city streets, Public Works Director Kevin Mulligan said.
“Most were in the Glen Arthur and the Grid student areas. That’s were most of our old growth trees are,” he said. “There aren’t anymore trees down but there is certainly a lot of debris.”
Greenville Utilities Commission reported fewer than 400 customers lost electricity during the day. Most outages were caused by tree limbs falling on line or knocking down lines. Some meters were pulled off houses.
One of the larger outages was in the area of Whichard Road near Lewis Dudley Road. About 100 customers in the Brick Kiln Road area also were without electricity when a tree fell across the lines.
Duke Energy Progress reported 13 customers west of Greenville were without power shortly after noon.
Drivers along West Fifth Street slowed down when they saw a multi-story tree in front of the Zeta Tau Alpha had been snapped by Monday’s winds but missed the 118-year-old structure.
“It looks like it knocked off one of the lamps from the street light,” said Lesa Scharnett, Zeta Tau Alpha’s house director.
Scharnett lives in the house but heard nothing other than the wind and rain. She didn’t realize the tree was down until a resident in a nearby fraternity called.
“I found out 15 minutes ago. The Sigma Tau (Gamma) guys next door sent me a text message asking me if I had seen the front porch. I thought, “what?”
When she went to the front of the house, all she could see was a forest of branches.
“My first reaction was I hope there was nothing damaged,” she said.
“I am glad nobody got hurt and I hope nobody else has this issue. It could have been dangerous if the girls were here. We have a bus stop right here,” Scharnett said. “That’s a big tree.”
Grant Miller, an ECU senior, was standing in the front yard of his Lewis Street duplex shortly after noon, calling Greenville Utilities Commission to report a tree branch tangled in utility lines in front of his next door neighbor’s house.
“I’m not sure they know what to do about this,” Miller said. “I’m surprised we still have power left. She’s lucky it didn’t land on her car.”
The tree, which sits between the two structures, has a large branch that hangs over the side of the duplex where he lives with a roommate.
“That’s what I was worried about this morning.” Miller said. “I would hate for a tree to fall on our house. It would not be a good day. Nothing with everything that’s going on already.”
The Associated Press reported one woman died after a tree crashed into her bedroom.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said the 61-year-old woman lived in Lexington. It is about half an hour south of Winston-Salem and northeast of Charlotte along Interstate 85.
The sheriff’s office said a man who also was in the bedroom suffered minor injuries. The identities of the man and the woman have not been released.
The western part of North Carolina also experienced extremely heavy rain and flash flood warnings in places that included Boone.
No other deaths were immediately reported statewide. A woman in Charlotte was injured after a large tree fell on her residence.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 69, according to the weather service. Rain is likely Wednesday morning, mainly after 2 a.m.