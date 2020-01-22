The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the approval of four rezoning requests and a preliminary plant at its Tuesday meeting.
The commission also approved the withdrawal of a rezoning request from the owner of John Paul Catholic High School’s Athletic Complex.
One rezoning request, in the area of Spring Forest Road and Ellsworth Drive, drew protests from two speakers.
HBL Investments sought the rezoning of two parcels totaling 4.122 acres located at the end of Morton Drive and Gordon Drive from residential (medium density single-family) to residential high density multi-family).
Eight single-family lots could be developed under current zoning, said Chantae Gooby, the city’s chief planner. The change will allow for eight duplexes with 16 units that could be built within the next two to three years.
The future land-use plan recommends high density residential development along Spring Forest Road south of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Along Nantucket Road and Ellsworth Drive it’s recommended that development transition from single family homes to low-medium density residential to the south.
Karen Spangler, an Ellsworth Drive resident, asked what type of housing would be built if the area is rezoned.
“I was under the impression it’s going to be apartment buildings, five or six apartment in one building,” Spangler said. Most of the housing along Ellsworth Drive are single-family homes, although two multi-family developments are along the road.
Bryan Fagundus with Ark Consulting Group, who represented HBL Investments, said all he could say about the planned development is it would be similar to other housing in the area.
Spangler said traffic issues already occurring along Ellsworth Drive would worsen if apartments are built at Morton and Gordon drives.
“I don’t think added cars, going up and down is something we need,” Spangler said.
During her presentation, Gooby said there are multiple entrances in the area, which make it easier for emergency responders to access the area.
Another speaker asked if the commission would allow the creation of a new neighborhood at the detriment of an existing community.
The commission unanimously recommended the request, as it did the other three rezoning requests:
- Tipton Rentals sought to change 2.5 acres located at Sara Lane off of Evans Streets from residential (medium density) to residential (high density multi-family).
The property currently has eight duplex buildings with 16 units. Under high density muli-family zoning, the site could accommodate 25-30 multi-family units. Staff said the additional units should be completed in two to three years.
- Rocky Russell Development sought changes to .18-acre located at 4020 Laurel Ridge Drive from office to residential (medium density multi-family).
The property is located in a subdivision that is next to property with an office zoning, staff said. The engineer who drew the development’s plans didn’t realize the lot was in the office zoned area, Russell said. It was discovered when he went to apply for a development permit.
Medium density multi-family developments are mainly single-family houses “arranged along wide, curvilinear streets with few intersections.
- John Marvin Taft requested rezoning 2.2 acres located at 3180 Charles Blvd. from residential agricultural to office-residential (high density multi-family).
Consultant Michael Baldwin said the change would bring the property in compliance with the surrounding zoning.
Residential, high-density development is various forms of multi-family housing such as apartment buildings and student housing.
The city’s future land-use and character map recommends high, density residential development along the western portion of Charles Boulevard from Turnbury Drive to Red Banks Road.
The site could accommodate accommodate 25-30 multi-family units. The anticipated build out is 1-2 years.
The commission also unanimously approved a preliminary plat entitled "Farrington Trace." Located north of East Fire Tower Road between the intersection of that road and Meeting Place and Kittrell roads. The proposed plat consists of three lots totaling nearly 13 acres.
The development will have 774 linear feet of streets. Sidewalks will be built on one side of all streets. There also will be a detention pond for stormwater containment.
The location was the subject of a rezoning request that was protested by neighbors in early 2019. Nearby residents said a multi-family development would add more traffic to a road that had a heavy traffic flow that backs up at certain times of the day.
Fagundus, whose company submitted the plat, said engineers worked with city officials, Greenville Utilities Commission and the state transportation department to development driveways and interconnection with other streets.
The main entrance off Fire Tower Road will be right turn only in and out of the development under the road’s current configuration and when it is widened to a four-lane highway, Fagundus said. Engineers consulted with Greenville Fire-Rescue and flexible delineators rods will be used to prevent vehicles from making left turns off Fire Tower Road but which allow emergency vehicles to make left turns.
All the rezoning recommendations will be presented to the Greenville City Council for final approval.