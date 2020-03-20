WINTERVILLE — When Pitt Community College students left for spring break earlier this month, it’s a safe bet they weren’t expecting a viral pandemic would keep a vast majority of them away from campus for the foreseeable future.
But that’s the case at PCC, where employees are preparing for classes to resume Monday — one week later than expected, due to the worldwide coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In a move unprecedented in Pitt’s nearly 60-year history, college administrators canceled extracurricular activities, including intercollegiate athletics and student club meetings, and extended Spring Break to give faculty and staff time to transition traditional classroom instruction to online coursework.
“I understand there is disappointment, fear and frustration, but I can assure you our faculty and staff have performed admirably in the last week to prepare for many scenarios,” PCC President Lawrence Rouse wrote in a letter to the campus community on Wednesday. “I am greatly encouraged, and we should all be proud of the efforts we have taken to ensure our students’ needs are met in this trying time.”
PCC Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Development Tom Gould said the instructional delivery changes the college has made are intended to safeguard students and employees from the virus, which is highly contagious. The measures, he said, are a direct result of social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Traditional and hybrid curriculum classes, Gould said, have been shifted entirely to alternative learning platforms that go live Monday. A limited number of classes with essential lab components will meet in person but will follow CDC safety recommendations, he said, adding that college administrators will reassess the situation on April 3.
“Community has been central to our college for almost 60 years,” Rouse said. “As we transition to alternative instructional methods and practice social distancing, it is important we do not lose that sense of community.”
In addition to creating a coronavirus information page for students (https://pittcc.edu/coronavirus/), the college established a “PCC Student Coronavirus Hotline” (493-7245) they may call Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., for general information and answers to general questions.
For current PCC students in need of computer access, the college has made select campus computer labs available for their use. Work stations will be disinfected frequently at those locations, which are listed on the coronavirus information page.
Students and campus visitors, in general, are not allowed on the PCC campus if they meet any of the following conditions:
- Feeling ill;
- Experiencing/displaying any COVID-19 symptoms;
- Been exposed to an individual known to have COVID-19;
- Recently traveled by airplane; and/or
- Recently traveled to an out-of-state location.
“The days ahead may be challenging as we face unprecedented actions required to ensure the health and safety of our loved ones and community,” Rouse said. “I want to reassure you that our community will get through these challenges.”
Foundation to change fundraiser plans
The PCC Foundation has changed the format of its spring scholarship fundraiser in response to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for mitigating the spread of coronavirus.
Instead of gathering at The Cotton Barn in Winterville on March 20, PCC’s chief fundraising organization elected to move forward with the event’s online auction only.
“The health and safety of our supporters, volunteers and staff is our top priority, so from that standpoint, changing the event format was an easy decision,” said PCC Foundation Executive Director Beth Sigmon. “We would love to have been able to see and thank our supporters in person at The Cotton Barn, but it was much more important for us to exercise caution.”
The online auction will begin on March 23 at 8 a.m. and run until 8 p.m. on April 5. Items up for bid can be viewed by visiting http://bit.ly/springauction2020. Items can be viewed in person by making an appointment with PCC Event Coordinator Erin Greenleaf at egreenleaf@email.pittcc.edu or 493-7496.
“The spring scholarship auction is one of the PCC Foundation’s most important fundraisers each year,” said Marianne Cox, PCC Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “Revenue generated through the event will directly support PCC student scholarships and numerous educational activities at the college during the 2020-21 academic year.”
Cox thanked event sponsors — Smith Funeral Service and Crematory, Ward & Smith, P.A., and Wells Fargo — for continuing their support of the fundraiser despite the change in format. She also encouraged the community to support the auction by bidding on items and sharing news of the event through social media.