Hundreds of seniors are set to parade downtown on Saturday as part of a community graduation celebration.
At least 250 graduates representing Pitt County’s seven public high schools have registered to participate in the event, which will begin at 10 a.m. at Elm and Fifth streets and will continue along Reade Circle.
Organizer Susie Glynn said a handful of recent graduates from Pitt Community College and East Carolina University also plan to take part.
“The original plan was we were going to do a small one with friends. Then I was thinking we could just do one for D.H. Conley,” said Glynn, whose daughter, Kaitlyn, graduated from Conley on June 5. “But I was seeing so many posts about disappointed seniors, I thought, ‘Why not? Let’s just do a big citywide one.’”
Glynn, a pre-kindergarten teacher at G.R. Whitfield School, said when parents and volunteers began planning the event, they were not sure that Pitt County Schools seniors would be allowed to have high school graduation ceremonies due to public gathering restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“(I’ve been) watching as things kept getting canceled, just the disappointment I’ve watched them experience,” Glynn said. “Anybody who worked so hard to graduate, I want them to be celebrated or feel celebrated.”
Glynn said she was concerned after May 31 protests ended in damage downtown that the parade might not be allowed to move forward. But she said local law enforcement, including Greenville and ECU police, along with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, are providing officers to help direct traffic and ensure safety at the event. In addition, the city waived permit fees.
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance, who recently received her master’s degree, has been invited to serve as grand marshal.
“When I came up with the idea, they were all for it,” Glynn said. “They were cautious in the beginning because of COVID-19, but once they started to lift some of the restrictions, they were on board. We had to extend the route to allow for social distancing on each side of the road.”
Those attending the parade are asked to observe social distancing recommendations and wear masks.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 141, issued last month, prohibits mass gatherings, defined as more than 25 people outdoors at the same time and states that “this includes parades and festivals.”
However, similar parades have been held in other communities, including Waxhaw, near Charlotte.
The local parade, originally scheduled a week ago, was moved to Saturday because June 6 was reserved as a rain date for some Pitt County Schools outdoor graduation ceremonies.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 70 percent chance of heavy rain on Saturday, but the forecast indicates that showers and thunderstorms are expected to occur mainly after 2 p.m.
Graduates, many in caps and gowns, will move along the route in cars or on foot or even skates.
“We’ve had people offer their cars if somebody doesn’t have a car,” said Glynn, who also serves as head cheerleading coach at ECU. “My goal is nobody gets left out if they want to participate.”
Ironically, Glynn’s daughter who was planning to attend the June 6 parade, will be out of town on Saturday. But Glynn is not letting that interfere with the plan.
“I’m going to still do it,” she said. “It’s bigger than just my daughter. There’s been so much sadness and disappointment around, I really want something good to happen. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to have something happy to celebrate.”
Registration is available at www.facebook.com/susie.hetzlerglynn. In case of thunderstorms, a cancellation notice will be posted on Facebook.