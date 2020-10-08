Naming the city’s future riverfront park and selecting design firms for the new community pool and Eppes Recreation Center renovation are on today’s Greenville City Council agenda.
The council is holding four public hearings along with the design firm selections during its 6 p.m. virtual meeting, which is broadcast live on GTV9, Suddenlink channel 9, and the city website, www.greenvillenc.gov.
“Wildwood Park” is the name the city’s recreation and parks commission is recommending for the 163 acres of land, located between the north bank of the Tar River and Old Pactolus Road, east of Greenville Boulevard, that the city purchased last year. It been called the Adventure Park because of its intended focus on outdoor and water activities.
After social media solicitations and an online survey, the recreation and parks commission on Sept. 23 held a public hearing on the two finalist’s names, Wildwood Park and Emerald Riverfront Park.
The other three public hearings will consider:
- A text amendment request to create standards for agricultural master plan communities.
- An ordinance requiring the repair or the demolition and removal of a dwelling at 1603 Chestnut St.
- Rental Assistance to Support Small Business Incubation.
Staff is recommending Kimley-Horn as the design firm for the new community pool project and HH Architecture for the Eppes Center renovation project. Community input on the projects has been solicited since the summer.
City Council voted in August to locate the new community pool at the Eppes Recreation Center campus, which is located off South Memorial Drive between Fourth, Fifth and Nash Streets. Nine firms applied for the pool project.
Six firms applied for the recreation center renovation project, which will involve relocating the front entrance, creating a teen lounge and facility and aesthetic improvements.
HH Architecture plans to partner with two other firms on the project.
Staff must negotiate the final contracts once the firms are selected, with an emphasis on pricing and timing for completion of the design process.
The goal is to bring the contracts to city council for approval on Oct. 19.
Also on tonight’s agenda:
- A second vote on a rezoning request for 14.2 acres located along Portertown Road between Eastern Pines Road and Norfolk Southern Railroad.
Council approved the project with a 4-3 vote in September but a second vote is required because it didn’t meet the state requirement for a two-thirds majority.
