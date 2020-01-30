People who own or work in downtown businesses want parking for their customers, but say a proposed parking plan for the area will force them to pay to get to work.
About 10 people shared their concerns on Wednesday at a public input meeting held at Sheppard Memorial Library.
City officials are holding a second public meeting on the proposal at 1 p.m. on Monday at the library. A meeting with downtown merchants was held last Monday in City Hall.
“What we are trying to do is maximize the use of our parking space downtown,” City Manager Ann Wall said.
An initial set of proposals, which included a recommendation to charge $15 for late-night parking, was presented in August and rejected by the business community. It also was noted that providing multiple payment options for metered parking were needed, and that designated areas were needed for ride-share services.
Staff used those recommendations and others to rework the initial plan into the proposal presented on Wednesday.
Staff proposes doing away with the city’s E-Tag program, in which downtown residents and employees can purchase a $62 monthly permit to park in designated spaces.
The new proposal would allow individuals the option of leasing a specific space in either the Fourth Street Parking Garage or Edwards Lot, located at Dickinson Avenue and Evans Street, for $90 a month or paying $62 a month to park in unassigned leased spaces in the Fourth Street Parking Garage that will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Don Pittman, general manager of Winslow’s Deli, Tavern and Market on West Fifth Street, said it’s unfair that employees of private businesses will have to purchase parking passes so they can go to work. A five-person group from Garry’s Skin Grafix, a tattoo studio on Evans Street, agreed.
“Right now I have an E-Tag and I’ve probably paid $2,000 in parking tickets,” said Neil Clark, a longtime artist at the studio.
Bethany Weberg, who also works at the studio, said the existing E-Tag program doesn’t guarantee users with get a space because non-users will park in the spaces. She didn’t think the new proposal would be any more successful.
They questioned why the city needs paid parking.
“With no parking fees, we about no ability to move people from the parking spaces,” Wall said. With East Carolina University being so close to downtown, a lack of fees could mean students will take over city parking spaces, she said.
The proposed fees would generate revenues to pay for the upkeep of parking lots and the Fourth Street Parking Garage, parking supervisor J.W. Tyrrell said.
“We are trying to tell you to park where you are allowed to park for the allocated time,” Wall said. “We’re trying to do the best we can for the businesses downtown.”
Merchants at Monday’s meeting expressed similar concerns about the reserved parking proposal, Wall said, so staff will be re-examining options.
Difficulties in reaching the downtown area that stem from street closures connected to the Town Creek Culvert project have hurt businesses, Pittman said. He worried the proposed parking fees would do more to drive away customers.
“We have to give someone a positive reason to come downtown,” he said.
Along with the reserved parking changes, the city wants to pursue three other changes:
- On-street parking, which currently costs 75 cents an hour and is located in Reade Circle only, will be increased to $1.75 an hour with the first hour being free. There would be a three-hour maximum parking time.
- Surface lots, which currently cost 75 cents an hour with a two-hour limit, would increase to $1 with an eight-hour limit.
- The Fourth Street Parking Garage currently has 138 of its 230 spaces reserved for city employees and leased spaces. Those spaces would be rearranged and metered parking for the public would be available on the first level for $1 an hour, with the first hour free. There would be no limits on the number of hours an individual could be parked as long as they pay the fee.
Andrew Kirchner, owner of the Blacken Kracken Bar & Grill, said when the parking garage first opened parking was free and his business saw an uptick in customers. Once parking fees were put in place, he noticed a downtown in business.
“It doesn’t feel like the parking deck is being used,” Kirchner said.
Another speaker asked why would people pay to use the parking deck when free parking is available.
Another person associated with Garry’s Skin Grafix asked why downtown employees would have to pay the same rate as others paying for reserved parking. A city employee said that question was raised during the merchant session and staff will be examining a possible tiered payment system.
Corey Barnett, the city’s special events coordinator and retired parking supervisor, said Chico’s Mexican Restaurant purchased several E-Tags that are shared among employees. They exchange the tags as employees leave and start their shifts.
Pittman said he employs 79 people and doesn’t think sharing would work. One of the individuals with Garry’s Skin Grafix said they often are at the studio at the same time and couldn’t share.
“All of this is a careful balancing act on how to promote downtown,” Wall said.
The city also is proposing increasing the parking fine fee from $5 to $20 and increasing the on-street parking rate for the Tar River Neighborhood Association from $5 a year to $25 a year. Guest passes can be provided with 24-hour notice and by registering online.
Wall said staff also is proposing around-the-clock enforcement instead of the current 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. enforcement hours.
The city also plans to set up ride-share locations throughout the downtown area, including at a loading parking area at Fifth and Cotanche streets, a loading zone along Reade Street, at Fourth Street between Evans and Cotanche, and Reade Circle, between Cotanche and Fifth.
The proposed pickup and drop-off times would be from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., but Fred Austin said he thought it should start earlier, so people who dine earlier in the evening can have a safe location to meet a ride-share service.