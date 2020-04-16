WINTERVILLE — After abandoning plans for a traditional, on-campus celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pitt Community College administrators announced the recipients of this year’s Academic Excellence Awards.
With classes being delivered online, employees working from home and campus closed to the public due to the virus, PCC officials decided to proceed with honoring more than 50 top students immediately. A ceremony originally was planned for March 20.
“We wanted to hold a program for students and their family members, and we held out for that to happen as long as we possibly could,” said PCC President Lawrence Rouse. “But with classes being taught online until the end of spring semester and no way of knowing how long social distancing protocols will be in place, we determined it was time to move forward with recognizing these outstanding students.”
Each spring, faculty and staff nominate students for Academic Excellence Awards in recognition of classroom achievement and service to campus and the community. Prior to this year, award recipients were celebrated during an on-campus ceremony that featured remarks from college personnel and the presentation of special medallions crafted by PCC Machining Technology students. This year’s recipients will receive their medallions by mail within the next few weeks, along with certificates commemorating their achievement.
PCC’s celebration of academic excellence is also a chance for the college to present special honors to students like Caroline Puerto, who was Pitt’s selection to receive a State Academic Excellence Award from the N.C. Community College System (NCCCS). Puerto, a high school senior nearing completion of a two-year college transfer degree through the state’s Career and College Promise program, has a 4.0 GPA and is an officer with PCC’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society chapter. She received $250 through the award.
Sierra Barker received the 2020 President’s Award worth $500 from the PCC Foundation. A business administration student, Barker is a PTK member and Dean’s List student with a 3.8 GPA. She also volunteers with her church and in the community.
Division Awards were presented to students Hannah Baines (Arts and Sciences), Heather Hall (Business), Jade Born (Construction and Industrial Technology), Amy Tysinger (Health Sciences) and Erica Mosca (Public Services and Fine Arts). Each student received $250 through the honor.
Awards were also given to students Brenda Campbell, Douglas James and Arthur Morrisey for excellence in developmental studies courses. Campbell and James received $125 each for their awards, while Morrisey, a Dean’s List student and member of several student honors organizations, received $250, since he also earned a PCC Academic Excellence Award.
Rebekah Williams, a member of Pitt’s intercollegiate softball team, and baseball’s Noah Jones—both University Transfer students—received Student-Athlete Awards worth $250 in recognition of their classroom success.
University Transfer student Curtisia Canady was named PCC’s nominee for NCCCS’s Gov. Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award, which highlights an outstanding curriculum student for leadership and service while honoring a former North Carolina governor. Canady, a VISIONS participant and Bruiser’s Crew student mentor, has served as president of the PCC Student Government Association throughout the current academic year.
Regan Vellen, an Associate in Science student, was announced as Pitt’s nominee for the Dallas Herring Achievement Award from NCCCS. Named for the man many consider the “Father of the N.C. Community College System,” the award is presented to a current or former student who best embodies Herring’s mission to carry people from where they are to as far as they can go.
PCC-PCS Technical Academy seeks applicants
As an extremely successful school year draws to a close, the PCC-Pitt County Schools (PCS) Technical Academy is preparing for the one ahead by encouraging current Pitt County sophomores to apply for participation.
The academy, which developed through a partnership between PCC and PCS, began as a pilot program during the 2018-19 academic year before growing substantially in year two. It offers high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to complete an associate degree one year after finishing high school and, with the skills they’ve acquired, move into well-paying careers that are in high demand.
After starting out with 20 students from two Pitt County high schools the first year, the academy welcomed 43 juniors and seniors from all six Pitt County public high schools this year. The students are taking hands-on courses at PCC in either Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology, Electrical Systems Technology, Computer Integrated Machining or Industrial Systems Technology – programs that are not offered at their respective high schools.
Local businesses and industries have been supporting the academy by offering participants tours of their facilities, speaking with them at job fairs, and interviewing academy graduates.
Students selected for the academy are bused to and from class on the PCC campus at no charge. The cost of their tuition, fees and books is also covered.
To apply for participation, current sophomores should contact PCC-PCS Technical Academy Director Lynn Griffin at (252) 493-7653 or lgriffin@email.pittcc.edu. Additional information is also available on the PCC Technical Academy Facebook page.
Summer, fall registration starts on Monday
With registration for the upcoming summer and fall semesters set to begin Monday, PCC administrators are reminding students that signup, payment and course delivery for the summer will take place online only, due to COVID-19.
Registration dates are determined by credit hours, with priority given to students who have completed the most. A full breakdown is available on the “Registration” page of the PCC website (www.pittcc.edu), along with important registration details.
All students can pay for tuition and fees through their myPittCC accounts. The deadline for summer classes is May 15 at 1 p.m.
The summer semester at PCC begins on May 19.