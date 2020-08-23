WINTERVILLE — After closing out 2019 on a high note, the Pitt Community College Foundation found its fundraising momentum cut short in 2020 with the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, foundation officials announced they were in the process of reorganizing the Down East Holiday Show, the charitable organization’s largest annual fundraiser. PCC Event Coordinator Erin Greenleaf said after careful consideration, the foundation canceled plans for an in-person show this fall and will hold it virtually, instead.
“It was a difficult decision — because we truly enjoy interacting with our vendors, sponsors, volunteers and shoppers each November — but it was the best and most responsible option we had available,” Greenleaf said. “We hope the community will support all of our fabulous vendors and deserving students through the virtual event Nov. 7-8.”
It’s the second time in five months the PCC Foundation has been forced to completely reorganize a major fundraising event due to COVID-19. The first was in March, when the organization overhauled its spring scholarship auction just two months after announcing it had successfully raised more than $1 million to match a $2 million-pledge from the Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation in support of PCC’s VISIONS program.
During convocation on Aug. 12, PCC Foundation Board Chairman Randy Collier told Pitt employees the foundation still managed to raise $29,000 through its spring auction after having to shift it entirely online at the last minute. He’s hoping the revamped Holiday Show will experience similar success.
“We raised $140,000 through last year’s event,” Collier said. “The Holiday Show is our largest fundraiser each year, so I can’t stress enough just how important it is that the changes we make to the 2020 event are successful.”
During the 2019-20 academic year, the PCC Foundation awarded nearly $380,000 in student scholarships and received more than 6,500 donations, including $94,000 from employees.
“As remarkable as that employee total was, we’re hoping to surpass it this year,” Collier said. “The 2020 Employee Annual Fund Campaign begins this month and will continue through the month of September. Our goal is to reach $100,000 in employee giving. Imagine the impact it would have on the lives of our students if we can make that happen.”
In addition to its usual fundraising ventures, Collier said the PCC Foundation is in the midst of a capital campaign to generate revenue for construction of the Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement. The college held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 34,000-square-foot building in July 2019, but the project has been at a standstill ever since.
“We broke ground at the site of that facility last year and have been working with state construction officials to get the building process underway,” Collier said. “Though rising construction costs have slowed progress on this important project, the PCC Foundation will continue working on the capital campaign, and I feel confident people will see dirt moving at the corner of Reedy Branch Road and Warren Drive pretty soon.”
PCC Foundation executive director Beth Sigmon says the capital campaign goal is $10 million. She said foundation already has raised more than $8 million for the Smith Center project through cash, pledges and state bond funds.
During his convocation remarks, Collier assured PCC employees that despite the obstacles the coronavirus has presented, the foundation would continue developing partnerships and securing resources that foster college and student success.
“Now, more than ever before, the PCC Foundation is implementing protocols and making strides to give donors assurance that their contributions to PCC scholarships, educational activities and capital projects are good investments,” he said.
PCC receives library grant
to help narrow ‘digital divide’
The State Library of North Carolina (SLNC) awarded PCC a $10,000-mini grant this month to help the college address the technology needs of students having to take courses online this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding, says PCC Grants Management Director Julie Crippen, was used to purchase laptops Pitt is loaning to students who need them to access courses and complete assignments. Nearly all of the classes PCC is offering this semester are being taught remotely in the interest of student and employee safety.
“Individuals throughout PCC’s service area are nearly three times as likely as others throughout the nation and state to be without a computer in their household,” Crippen said. “A survey that the college conducted in May shows the same holds true for PCC’s student body.”
Crippen said the college surveyed students who met eligibility requirements for receiving federal student aid. Nearly half of the 2,050 who responded stated that they did not have access to technology needed for completing courses online.
PCC Library Director Leigh Russell said the laptops purchased through the SLNC grant will supplement the 135 laptops and hotspots Pitt is already loaning out to students in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“When PCC transitioned to online learning in mid-March, many of our students found themselves struggling to get the equipment they needed to complete their courses,” Russell said. “The need for laptops was overwhelming, so the additional laptops the SLNC grant allows us to purchase will have an immediate and positive impact on our ability to support student need for access to technology.”
SLNC, a division of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, has provided more than $260,000 in mini-grants to libraries across North Carolina to help them prepare for reopening to the public and adapting services to reduce the impact of COVID-19.