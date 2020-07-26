WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College student Brian Kilpatrick has been selected to receive a 2020 Coca-Cola Military Leaders of Promise Scholarship in recognition of his outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential.
An Air Force veteran, Kilpatrick is majoring in business administration and marketing at PCC with plans to become a project manager of federal and military initiatives. The LaGrange resident will receive $1,000 through his scholarship award to help defray the cost of his educational expenses.
Born in Kinston, Kilpatrick is a 2001 graduate of North Lenoir High School who is preparing to enter his second year of PCC coursework next month. He has excelled in his studies thus far, earning induction into Pitt’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society chapter, which requires completion of at least 12 credit hours of associate degree coursework with a 3.75 GPA or higher.
“I feel appreciative, honored and accomplished to receive the Coca-Cola Military Leaders of Promise Scholarship,” Kilpatrick says. “As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, receiving this scholarship shows that even after active duty, we still strive for excellence in all we do.”
PCC Science Instructor Joy Moses-Hall, an advisor to Pitt’s Beta Nu Upsilon chapter of PTK, says she feels proud knowing a panel of judges selected Kilpatrick for a Coca-Cola scholarship from a pool of nearly 700 applicants.
“These are competitive scholarships,” she said. “Students from colleges all over the world apply, and Brian received one of 25 academic scholarships reserved for top students who are serving or have served in the military and have demonstrated leadership skills. We are grateful for his service to our country and our community.”
Launched in 2001, the Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholarship program was established to encourage leadership development through participation in Phi Theta Kappa chapters and to provide financial resources that assist PTK members with obtaining associate degrees.
The program awards as much as $200,000 in scholarships – 200 awards worth $1,000 each – annually. Of these scholarships, 25 are earmarked for current members of the military or military veterans. Students must have a minimum 3.50 cumulative GPA in order to be eligible for the awards.
Prior to Kilpatrick, Mary Buck was the most recent PCC student to be named a Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. The Medical Office Technology student received the award in 2016.
PCC Foundation starts scholarship for students from Martin County
The PCC Foundation has partnered with the Francis M. Barnes Memorial Trust to establish a new scholarship for PCC students from Martin County.
According to PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins, the foundation established the Barnes Trust Scholarship Fund through a $7,500-contribution it received in March and an additional $5,000 this month. The money, she said, will be distributed to students in the form of scholarship grants that do not have to be repaid.
Joel Thigpen, a trustee with the Barnes Memorial Trust, says the new scholarships at Pitt are part of the charitable organization’s effort to “enhance the educational level of and educational opportunities available to residents of Martin County for the long-term betterment of Martin County ….” The goal, he said, is to fund the education of individuals who will either remain in Martin County or return to it upon completion of their college studies.
To be considered for the Barnes Scholarship, Simpkins said students must reside in Martin County and intend to remain living there after graduation. They must enroll at PCC full- or part-time, either immediately out of high school or with 12 college credits already completed.
Simpkins said applicants must also have a documented financial need — as determined by a completed FAFSA application — and a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, a standard they must maintain for the duration of their participation in the scholarship program.
Students can apply for Barnes scholarship grants through PCC’s online general scholarship application available at www.pittcc.edu. When completing the form, Simpkins said they should select “apply-to” and then “Barnes Memorial Trust Awards,” which requires additional information.
Simpkins said it’s been a busy summer for PCC Foundation officials, who are hard at work awarding and notifying scholarship recipients before the start of the 2020-21 academic year in August.
“We experienced a delayed start due to the coronavirus pandemic, but our goal is to finish the award and notification process by the end of July,” she said. “Applications for most of our scholarships are closed at this time, though there are a few still open. They can be found by entering ‘scholarships’ in the search box on the homepage of the PCC website.”
Thus far, the PCC Foundation has received 569 scholarship applications for the 2020-21 academic year. Simpkins said 119 scholarships have been awarded and another 335 are on track. A total dollar figure will not be available until the award/notification process has been completed, she said, adding that students may contact her for more information by calling 493-7902 or emailing pccscholarships@email.pittcc.edu.