WINTERVILLE — The Pitt Community College VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program is putting together its next class and is seeking applications from juniors at each of Pitt County’s six public high schools.
Since 2004, VISIONS has helped more than 1,000 Pitt County high school students receive the guidance and support they needed to earn diplomas and move into higher education and/or the workplace. Each year, the program offers participants academic tutoring, one-on-one mentoring, and career exploration and support.
“VISIONS has been very successful at helping students discover more about themselves and meet their full potential,” said PCC VISIONS Director Rebecca Warren. “It’s exciting to see them graduate from high school, pursue a PCC education, and become successful members of the workforce.”
PCC VISIONS High School Coordinator Katelynn Speas says VISIONS applications are available at pittccfoundation.com/visions/how-to-apply/. They can be completed and submitted online through Oct. 16, she said, adding that applicants must also email a pair of completed “Teacher Recommendation” forms to kspeas@email.pittcc.edu.
To be considered for VISIONS participation, Speas said students must be high school juniors pursuing a high school diploma in a standard course of study with a GPA between 2.0 and 3.2 and no discipline issues. They must have a demonstrated financial need, plans to attend PCC, and be eligible for in-state tuition.
In addition to receiving support services from VISIONS staff throughout their junior and senior years of high school, VISIONS participants receive a $1,000-scholarship ($500 per semester) to attend PCC after high school graduation. The scholarships can be renewed for a second year, if students have participated in VISIONS activities and are in good academic standing.
Students can receive additional VISIONS details from Career Development Coordinators at their respective high schools.
PCC offers more late-start course options
As the semester midpoint nears, PCC is preparing to launch a diverse selection of late-start courses for individuals still interested in taking classes this fall.
According to Lori Preast, PCC Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs, the college will begin offering eight-week classes Oct. 13 and five-week courses Nov. 5. All classes run until Dec. 14, she said, adding that most will take place entirely online due to COVID-19 health concerns.
“Late-start courses are accelerated and a lot of work,” Preast said. “However, on the flip side, they offer wonderful opportunities for online-savvy, focused students to complete coursework in less time.”
The selection of classes is wide-ranging, everything from industrial safety and CPR certification to public speaking and entrepreneurship. While some courses are specific to associate degree curricula, others can be transferred to many of North Carolina’s public and private four-year institutions.
Preast said prospective students should realize the three weeks’ difference between late-start options may appear insignificant but is considerable.
“Eight-week classes aren’t quite as accelerated as the five-week options and provide a little more time for students to learn, understand and apply the information,” she said. “Students considering five-week classes must be focused, proficient with online learning, and have excellent time management skills, because the classes are fast-paced.”
No matter which classes students choose, Preast said PCC has online support services available to help them achieve academic success.
New students interested in taking eight-week classes are asked to contact the PCC Student Hotline at 493-7245, Monday through Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Current students may register from an approved Student Education Plan or by contacting their Success/Faculty advisor.
For five-week courses, students should contact Preast at lpreast@email.pittcc.edu or 493-7700, so she can walk them through the admissions process.
For more details and a list of late-start courses, search “late-start classes” on PCC’s website, www.pittcc.edu.
Foundation provides holiday show details
The PCC Foundation held a press conference this month to update the community on the latest 2020 Down East Holiday Show developments.
Due to health risks posed by the coronavirus, the charitable organization has canceled plans for an in-person event at the Greenville Convention Center this fall and will instead hold its largest annual fundraiser virtually Nov 6-8.
PCC Events Coordinator Erin Greenleaf says shoppers can begin registering to participate in the virtual Holiday Show on Oct. 1 by visiting downeastholidayshow.com. The cost is $10, which benefits PCC scholarships and educational activities, and those who register will receive an access code good for all three days of the event. They will also be eligible for a prize from Bob 93.3.
In addition to an access code, shoppers will receive a link to an app featuring a map of vendor locations. It can be downloaded to a smartphone or computer.
“We’ve tried to make this year’s Holiday Show as similar to previous events as possible,” Greenleaf said. “The app displays vendors on a map as if they were set up in the Greenville Convention Center. Shoppers can simply click on a vendor to see what they have for sale.”
Even though there isn’t an established process for vendors to ship items they’ve sold, Greenleaf says the foundation has designated Nov. 14 as an opportunity for curbside pickup on campus. She said many businesses may opt to ship purchases directly to customers at no additional cost, while others will offer drop-off options and porch pickup at their storefront locations.
In addition to items for sale, Greenleaf says the show will feature vendor demonstrations at scheduled dates and times. She says there will also be readings from Santa Claus for kids and an option for shoppers to message vendors.
Since the first Holiday Show in 2002, the event has generated more than $1.4 million to benefit PCC students. During the 2019-20 academic year, the PCC Foundation awarded nearly $380,000 in scholarships.