FARMVILLE — Thanks to its unique partnership with East Carolina University’s School of Art and Design, Pitt Community College will begin offering ceramics courses at the DeVisconti Art & Event Center during the spring semester.
“We’re really excited to have a satellite ceramic studio to bring more arts into the Farmville community,” said Charity Valentine, chair of PCC’s Associate in Fine Arts Department. “The pandemic delayed the studio’s opening, but we’re planning to have credit and continuing education courses in there this spring.”
Valentine said plans for a studio began taking shape nine months ago, after she noticed space was available in the GlasStation, a former gas station on West Wilson Street ECU has transformed into a venue for artist presentations and classes on glass-blowing.
“There was additional space ECU was renting in conjunction with their rental of the entire GlasStation space,” she said. “They had tried a couple of different things, but nothing stuck, so it was not being used.”
Since PCC is a partner in supporting the GlasStation, Valentine said she decided to explore the possibility of Pitt renting the space for a ceramic studio. ECU agreed, as did Farmville business owner Todd Edwards, who was instrumental in getting the GlasStation project started as a member of a grassroots organization dedicated to revitalizing downtown Farmville.
Valentine said initial plans called for PCC to rent an area in the back of the facility, which was donated to the DeVisconti Trust several years ago to help Farmville develop economically. But after a new hardware store that opened next door needed additional storage space, she said Edwards worked it out with ECU for Pitt to occupy space in the front part of the GlasStation at the same cost.
“We ended up getting space in the front of the building that is directly on Wilson Street,” Valentine said. “It’s about two-and-a-half times larger and looks amazing. It was very serendipitous for us.”
Over the summer, PCC staff moved a kiln and other equipment into the studio. Edwards wired the kiln room, put in a sink and clay trap, and installed drop cords from the ceiling for pottery wheels.
“The wheels are right in front, so people will be able to see students at work from outside the building,” Valentine said. “I was really impressed, not just with Todd’s support but also the Farmville Arts Council and community members who are enthusiastic about having the studio downtown.”
Valentine said PCC scheduled ceramics classes in the new studio this fall but not enough people signed up, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had a lot of calls, but people were skeptical of taking the courses online,” she said. “We’re going to offer a selection of curriculum and continuing education classes this spring. We’re also hoping to develop after school programming once things return to normal.”
Valentine said credit courses will have a hybrid format, meaning they will meet online part of the time and also in person. Though meeting details could change as a result of state pandemic regulations, she said all of the classes – credit and non-credit — would ultimately adhere to health safety protocols, including proper social distancing.
“The fact all of this came together is amazing to me,” Valentine said. “There were so many people involved who were supportive and willing to think creatively that allowed this partnership to grow. It’s a wonderful example of a collaborative community coming together, and I think it’ll be an even stronger community partnership once we’re past the pandemic.”
For now, PCC has scheduled two sections of ART 283: Ceramics I this spring — one that meets Friday afternoons and another in the evening on Mondays and Wednesdays. For social distancing purposes, classes are limited to eight students, who will alternate days in the studio so there are only four inside at any given time.
PCC is also planning to teach three continuing education classes: “Hand Building Ceramic Planters,” “Mugs, Bowls & Wheel Thrown Pottery,” and “Hand-Built Candy Dishes.” Each will be limited to six students.
For more details, contact the PCC Fine Arts Department at 493-7617.
PCC Foundation reports successful employee fundraiser
After a month of securing pledges and donations from faculty and staff, the PCC Foundation put the wraps on another successful employee fundraiser Oct. 16.
The yearly drive, which began Aug. 28, generated $91,635 for student scholarships and educational activities, according to PCC Annual Fund/Alumni Director John Bacon.
“Despite working and teaching remotely due to COVID-19, PCC employees united once again to support students and the college’s commitment to serving them with excellence,” Bacon said. “The success of this year’s drive is a fitting tribute to the thousands of employees and students who’ve worked and studied at Pitt since 1961, as we prepare to celebrate 60 years of helping develop a skilled local workforce in March.”
Bacon said 116 employees were “Fair Share Givers,” meaning they pledged to contribute at least one percent of their salary to the PCC Foundation during the current academic year. He said eight of those employees were new to the “Fair Share” program.
“In any given semester, approximately 67 percent of PCC students are receiving some form of financial aid,” Bacon said. “By contributing to the fund drive, employees demonstrate their understanding of the critical role the foundation plays in helping our students overcome barriers to achieve their educational goals.”
The PCC Foundation will resume fundraising Nov. 6-8 with the 2020 Virtual Down East Holiday Show. The event will take place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Registration is $10, with proceeds supporting foundation scholarships. Shoppers who register at downeastholidayshow.com will receive an access code good for all three days of the event.