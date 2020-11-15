WINTERVILLE — With social distancing protocols in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pitt Community College has scheduled a virtual open house this month to introduce prospective students to programs and services.
The college’s first-ever Virtual Open House will take place 2 p.m. Wednesday. Representatives from PCC’s academic divisions and continuing education department are scheduled to participate, along with key staff and special guests who will discuss support systems in place to foster student success.
PCC Director of Recruitment John Carrere organized the open house and says the decision to hold it online was an easy one given the current circumstances with COVID-19. He encouraged prospective learners of all ages to attend.
“PCC never closed when the pandemic forced us to begin operating remotely,” Carrere said. “The transition to the online classroom was a challenge for everyone, and the Virtual Open House is a continuation of our dedication to meeting students where they are.”
Carrere says the open house will feature a special greeting from PCC President Lawrence Rouse as well as words of wisdom from Pitt alumnus La’Quon Rogers. The program, he said, will also include admissions and financial aid presentations, and participants will have a chance to ‘break out’ into special sessions to learn more about the programs in which they are interested from faculty and staff.
“We are encouraging interaction with personnel from our academic departments so prospective learners can receive all of the information they need to make accurate decisions on the majors they wish to pursue,” Carrere said. “Along with these sessions, we’ll have a panel of current students sharing their views on the PCC educational experience in addition to their thoughts on learning in a virtual environment due to the pandemic.”
Carrere said it is fitting that PCC students will have a key role in the Virtual Open House, since “student welfare is at the heart of every decision made at Pitt Community College.”
Prospective learners and family members planning to participate in the open house are encouraged to complete a short registration form at www.pittcc.edu/openhouse in order to attend this free event.
Aid office resumes ‘FAFSA Mondays’
PCC’s Financial Aid Office has planned several online events this fall to answer questions and assist students with filing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form for the 2021-22 academic year.
According to PCC Financial Aid Director Lee Bray, the department is again holding “FAFSA Mondays” the first Monday of each month. The next program, she said, will take place via Zoom, 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 7. To register, students must visit pittcc.edu/tuition-financial-aid/financial-aid.
“Filing the FAFSA is more important than ever for students to see what kind of financial aid they may qualify for,” Bray said. “Since there’s no cost associated with filing a FAFSA, there’s no harm in filling it out.”
Bray said PCC staff are prepared to assist students virtually with navigating the FAFSA form and answering questions. She added that it’s important to submit a FAFSA as soon as possible – whether students plan to attend PCC or another school – to reduce the chances of financial aid processing delays.
“The PCC Financial Aid Office wants current and prospective Pitt students to know that even in these uncertain times, we are here to help them achieve their academic goals,” Bray said.
Before attending a FAFSA Mondays event, students must create a Federal Student Aid ID at www.FSAID.ed.gov. Bray says the ID gives them access to Federal Student Aid’s online systems and can serve as a legal signature.
In addition to the ID and password, Bray says students must also have their 2019 tax return on hand to complete a FAFSA. Students who are dependents must have the same information for their parents as well, she said.
For more information, students can visit the financial aid page on www.pittcc.edu, email the PCC Financial Aid Office at pccfa@email.pittcc.edu, or call 252-493-7245.
PCC Athletics receives award for sportsmanship
The NJCAA’s Region 10 Conference announced this month that PCC Athletics had received its “Sportsmanship Award” for the 2019-20 academic year.
The conference, which is comprised of teams from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, stated that Pitt student-athletes and coaches had shown “outstanding respect for both opposing teams and officials” and that PCC Athletics was among Region 10 programs to earn “ejection-free status” during the past year.
“I am very proud of our student-athletes and coaches,” PCC Director of Athletics Dawn Manning said. “At the end of the day, academics and sportsmanship top the list of goals for each one of our four intercollegiate athletics teams. Obviously, winning is nice, too, so we strive to accomplish all three.”
PCC fields teams in baseball, court volleyball, men’s basketball and softball. All four are currently scheduled to resume competition in the 2021 Spring Semester, after a lengthy pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.