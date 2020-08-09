WINTERVILLE — During a virtual town hall for students last month, Pitt Community College officials discussed their plans for making student support services available this fall, despite challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
Though most fall classes will take place via the internet and campus facilities will be open on a limited basis, PCC President Lawrence Rouse assured students the college’s mission to educate and empower people for success had not changed.
“Students, my charge to you is to believe in yourselves, that you can be successful even in the midst of a pandemic,” Rouse said. “Seek to go around and overcome barriers, and we will be here to help you become successful.”
PCC Business Division Dean Katherine Clyde updated students on the information hotline the college established in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Clyde, who is also serving as interim Vice President of Enrollment Services, said the hotline had been so popular, administrators added phone lines for additional staff to respond to general questions about college services.
Clyde said the hotline would be available Monday through Thursday throughout the fall, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. She said individuals who leave messages through the hotline will have their calls returned within 24 hours.
Clyde said the pandemic prompted PCC to improve a number of other services as well, including digitization of forms for students to access online. “We’re kind of being forced to modernize,” she said, “and that’s a good thing.”
For students needing additional assistance with classes, Katrina Arnold, PCC director of Developmental Studies and First-Year Success, said Pitt’s Tutorial and Academic Success Center (TASC) would be offering its services on weekdays. She said students simply need to contact TASC to make an appointment for tutoring services, which are free and will take place via video conferencing.
In addition to Moodle support and assistance with select computer and office systems courses through its Academic Skills Lab, Arnold said PCC also offers a paper review service. Students taking courses that have a writing component, she said, can submit essays to tutors for their feedback.
Other fall semester topics discussed during the town hall included the following:
PCC will hold a number of virtual activities for students in an effort to enhance their overall college experience.
Federal work-study opportunities will not be available to students this fall. They may be offered in the spring, should pandemic developments progress favorably.
PCC’s Bulldog Café will not be open for business.
In addition to virtual services, the PCC Library will be open to students at times to be determined.
Laptops and mobile hotspots will be available for students to borrow. Students should call (252) 493-7345 to check on availability and schedule pickup times.
Students can pick up parking passes in the PCC Police Department, which is utilizing enhanced safety protocols.
The PCC Office of Accessibility will continue offering services/accommodations. More information is available by calling (252) 493-7294.
No decision has been made regarding course delivery and campus operations for the 2021 Spring Semester.
VISIONS adapts Summer Institute format
Like most everything else in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic caused PCC’s VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program to change plans and hold its annual Summer Institute online in the interest of health safety.
Every summer since 2005, VISIONS has used a combination of tours, presentations and hands-on activities to introduce new participants – all rising seniors at Pitt County public high schools – to local career and educational opportunities. The program typically takes place over the course of a week with stops at PCC curricula and a tour of Greenville’s Grady-White Boats, since its owner, Eddie Smith, is the VISIONS program’s benefactor.
“Though we would have preferred to hold Summer Institute in person again this year, VISIONS staff were still able to help students determine the educational and career paths that best suit them by offering it online,” PCC High School VISIONS Coordinator Katelynn Speas said. “We managed to successfully adapt the program’s schedule and find ways to give them a true Summer Institute ‘experience’ while at the same time keeping them safe at home.”
Speas said the 2020 Summer Institute got underway July 30 and took place through virtual platforms several days a week for a couple of weeks. The revamped version, she said, included personal inventory assessments, interactive games, and Zoom sessions led by a variety of presenters.
“We wanted the students to come away from Summer Institute with a better understanding of their desired career pathways and feeling as if they had gotten to know themselves a little better through the personality inventories,” Speas said. “We also hope they got a chance to know other students in the program and maybe even learned something new that piqued their interest.”
Speas said Summer Institute was also a benefit to VISIONS personnel. She said it gave staff members a chance to connect with the program’s newest participants, learn about their needs, and discover ways to support them throughout their senior year of high school.
“The additional support system that VISIONS provides helps push our student participants across the finish line at the end of the year,” she said. “Our goal is to help them graduate from high school and make a successful transition to higher education.”
The 97 students who took part in Summer Institute were selected through a process that included an application and interview. They will receive various support services from VISIONS high school staff, including personal and academic counseling, throughout the 2020-21 academic year. Those who move on to PCC after earning their diplomas will continue receiving personal and academic counseling from VISIONS college staff in addition to scholarship assistance.