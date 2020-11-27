Pitt Community College’s higher enrollment last year resulted in an additional $1.5 million from the state. But officials aren’t spending the money just yet.
The extra funding was among items of note as PCC trustees passed their budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which began on July 1.
The budget, which was passed at the trustees’ October meeting, was delayed this year because the State Board of Community Colleges did not pass its appropriations budget until August, according to Chief Finance Officer Ricky Brown.
PCC’s budget depends on state appropriations because 90 percent of PCC’s salaries are funded from the state budget, Brown said.
“We normally take it to our full board on the first board meeting after we receive our state appropriations budget,” Brown said. The next scheduled board meeting for PCC was in October.
Brown said a budget increase from the state was anticipated due to the jump in enrollment.
The added $1.5 million is good news for the college, but currently falls under a spending restriction, said Brown.
“Normally, the majority of the increase would be (classified as) general unrestricted funds, meaning we have complete flexibility in doing whatever we want to with it,” he said. “Normally, that would include hiring new employees, and would also allow us to spend on new program costs.”
But 2020 has not been a normal year.
“Because of COVID, the state deferred income tax collections last April into July, which put the state of North Carolina in a squeeze for cash,” Brown said.
The North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management then told most state agencies they were under spending restrictions.
“Pretty much all state agencies are limited in our hiring, spending for administrative costs, and travel,” Brown said.
The community college has hoped for a salary increase for employees for the past two years.
“The N.C. Community College System Office requested salary increases for this year but we did not receive any, nor did we receive them last year,” Brown said.
“Normally when you get new enrollment growth monies, you would spend it on one of two things. You would go out and hire new employees, or give a salary increase from those dollars,” he said. “But this year even though we got more money, we are not allowed to give a salary increase.
“We are still hoping the OSBM will release their spending restrictions,” Brown said. “At that point we could give a salary raise.”
Brown said he doesn’t know when the restrictions will be lifted.
“The general word is that it is unlikely they will be rescinded this year,” he said.
Brown said PCC could spend the extra money on on instructional equipment, but hesitates to do so, in case restrictions are lifted and raises can be given.
“So, we are sitting tight on the extra money,” he said.
The fact that the budget was passed months after the fiscal year began is not unusual for PCC, Brown said.
“We never get our budget (passed) on July 1,” he said. “We always operate under either the prior year’s budget or an estimated budget from July 1, until we receive our actual budget.”
The 2019-20 budget was not passed until January of 2020.
“Last year was the latest (we have passed a budget) since I’ve been here,” Brown said. “The General Assembly couldn’t get together on passing a budget. We didn’t get our budget until December and we took it to our board in January.”
He said every year is different.
“Last year was unique. We were operating fine until COVID hit — then we were operating under budget restrictions,” Brown said. “This year, we have a good budget, but with the current restrictions from the OSBM, we are operating a little bit differently. We can’t go out and spend this money in the manner we would like, because of the budget restrictions.”
The college also was awarded $2.8 million in Federal CARES Act money, Brown said.
“We were awarded the money last year, but we did not spend all of it,” he said. “We are currently in the process of spending the $2.8 million under the federal guidelines for CARES money.
“This money goes to infrastructure needs as far as updating all of our online courses,” he said.