WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College has agreed to an instructional partnership with Walk West to offer innovative and trailblazing professional development training through eLearning.
The agreement calls for Walk West, a Raleigh-based marketing, public relations and data-driven communications agency, to provide online instruction and administration of student progress in courses dealing with social media, diversity and inclusion, unconscious bias, sales, entrepreneurship and leadership development. PCC and Walk West will share revenue from the classes, which allow students to learn at their own pace.
Tom Gould, PCC Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Development Services, says Pitt’s partnership with Walk West is “just the beginning” of a new approach to offering the community next-generation professional improvement programming.
“The workplace landscape has dramatically changed in the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Gould said. “PCC recognized that and partnered with Walk West to provide professional development for individuals and industry to navigate through and be successful in this new environment.”
“Social Media Strategies & Management” will be the first course offered through the partnership. The class is scheduled to run from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14 and feature award-winning digital marketers using a combination of core lessons, expert guest interviews and in-depth discussions to show participants how social media can be a game-changer for their brand or business.
“Our team of experienced marketing leaders, online education experts and certified diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) consultants have partnered to create a suite of eLearning courses to equip professionals with new skills needed for success in today’s marketplace,” said Kurt Merriweather, Walk West Vice president of strategy and transformation. “Drawn from our work in teaching this curriculum to higher ed students and extensive training in the DEI space, we present the strategies we use to help our clients deliver successful programs, culture and campaigns.”
Gould said PCC and Walk West will launch a bundle of leadership development courses for business and industry next month. He added that a “Fundamentals of Teleworking” course would also be made available in the near future for individuals looking to enhance their virtual skillset.
For anyone interested in taking “Social Media Strategies & Management,” the registration fee is $499. Signup and payment can be completed through the PCC Continuing Education online registration process, which can be found by searching “social media” on www.pittcc.edu.
For more details, contact PCC’s Wendy Dunbar at 493-7528 or wdunbar@email.pittcc.edu, or Ernis Lee at 493-7631 or elee@email.pittcc.edu.
Southern Bank makes installment of PCC Foundation pledge
Representatives from Southern Bank stopped by the PCC campus this month to present a check to the PCC Foundation in support of the college’s VISIONS Career Development and Scholarship Program.
On Sept. 11, Austin Parker, manager of Southern Bank’s Medical Park branch in Greenville, joined Danielle Cooper, Southern Bank’s Winterville branch manager, in presenting a $25,000-check to PCC Foundation Executive Director Beth Sigmon. The funding is part of Southern Bank’s $100,000 commitment in support of the foundation’s VISIONS Matching Campaign.
Sigmon said contributions from Southern Bank and other donors helped the PCC Foundation successfully raise $1 million in 2019 to match a $2 million-offer from the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Family Foundation.
She said all of the money raised through the campaign goes toward the VISIONS program, which began in 2004 and has helped more than 1,000 Pitt County high school students receive the guidance and support they needed to complete high school and move into higher education and/or the workplace.
PCC joins consortium to bring job opportunities to students, alumni
PCC has joined the N.C. Community & Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium to give North Carolina employers a free and effective means of notifying Pitt students and alumni about job openings.
According to Jerry Jones, PCC director of Career Services & Workforce Development, the consortium helps simplify the hiring process in North Carolina by connecting job-seekers trained at Pitt and 31 other community colleges in the state with North Carolina employers.
“Joining the N.C. Community & Technical Colleges Jobs Consortium expands our access to employers,” Jones said. “PCC is excited to be part of this larger effort to highlight and retain North Carolina’s emerging job talent. It makes it easier for our state’s employers to hire the workers they need and to keep North Carolina’s economy strong.”
By registering with the consortium website (www.collegecentral.com/ncctcjobs/), which is powered by College Central Network, Inc. (CCN), Jones said employers can post job opportunities for PCC’s currently enrolled students and graduates to view. He said it’s a valuable tool under normal circumstances but even more so with the college operating remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Joy Miller, national sales manager for CCN’s Career Services Central online platform, says the consortium website makes it easier for employers who have traditionally limited their job postings to nearby community colleges to recruit “home-grown, entry-level talent” throughout the Tar Heel State.
“Employers can easily extend their reach without additional effort or cost,” she said. “Posting just once, they can choose to go statewide, or target a specific combination of regional North Carolina community colleges.”
Employers interested in posting jobs on the consortium website first must register with the site and agree to its policies. It’s free, and those approved can begin posting immediately any time of day year-round.