Pitt County Schools is asking the Greenville Board of Adjustment to amend a special-use permit so a modular unit can be added to Ridgewood Elementary School.
The board of adjustment is holding public hearings on this and four other requests during its 6 p.m. virtual meeting today.
Ridgewood is a kindergarten through fifth grade school located at 3601 South Bend Road. It’s on a 28-acre parcel of property within the Langston West subdivision, according to the application.
The original special-use permit was granted December 2006.
The school system wants to install a modular building with four classrooms and restrooms. The structure will be tied into the existing structure’s fire alarm system.
The application states the classrooms are needed to lower the number of students per teacher and increase available educational programs.
The modular unit will not be visible from the road because it will be on the back of the property and a tree line blocks the view.
The application states that parking, driveways, sidewalks and traffic will not change with construction of the new unit.
Staff recommends approval of the amended special-use permit with the additional conditions that site plan approval is given before building permits are issued, that no principal or accessory building shall be located within 50 feet of any adjoining property or public street right-of-way, and the schools’ sports field continue to be unlighted.
Also on today’s agenda:
Christopher Woelkers
- wants to renew a special-use permit to continue operating a bed and breakfast inn at 1105 E. Fifth St.
- Circle K Stores wants to operate a convenience store with gasoline sales and outdoor dining at 950 E. Fire Tower Road.
- Brice and Tashara Barnes want to operate a child day care at 2112 Cameron Court.
- Marvin McKesson wants to operate a restaurant and/or dining and entertainment establishment with regulated outdoor activities at 1025 W. Fifth St.
Because the Greenville Board of Adjustment is a quasi-judicial body that reviews evidence, it does not allow for the submission of additional comments after a public hearing. The board can vote on the agenda items at today’s meeting.