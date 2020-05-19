Renovations plans for A.G. Cox Middle School are being tweaked to reduce costs, an administrator told members of the Pitt County Board of Education on Monday.
Matt Johnson, assistant superintendent of operations at Pitt County Schools, gave board members an update on the plan during a Zoom virtual workshop.
In February, bids for the project came in about $5 million over what was expected. Johnson said he has been working with Hite and Associates to discover why the project was so far off budget, and to provide a redesign that would reduce costs.
The revised plan reduces the environmental impact of the project by disturbing less acreage. This means fewer erosion control measures would have to be installed, lowering costs. One way this will happen is by adding a second story onto the new classroom wing.
Also, by reducing the duration of the project, lessening its complexity and soliciting more bids, costs will come down, Johnson said.
Johnson presented three drawings to the board, which are 80 percent complete. The drawings will be ready in Mid-June for review by Pitt County Schools, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the Town of Winterville, Johnson said.
The new plan shows a parking area on campus, but reduces the actual footprint of the parking lot.
"We have angled parking spots to try and keep the number of parking spaces as high as possible,” Johnson said. “We did lose 10 (spots) on this plan versus the last one, but we are also able to keep the (existing) parking on Sylvania Street.”
The initial design added a new media center and had a small expansion to the cafeteria, but these would result in additional site disturbance, Johnson said.
“In the new design, we’ve eliminated the addition to the cafeteria and we’ve moved the media center into the new classroom wing,” he said.
Drawings showed the first floor of the new classroom wing with three traditional classrooms, two math/science classrooms, one large art room and a teacher-resource room.
The second floor drawings showed four traditional classrooms, a makers space, a video production center and the new media center.
“With all this, we are hoping to reduce our impact on the site and reduce the acreage we are disturbing,” he said.
“We believe we have achieved bringing the $1 million-plus site-work back down into reasonable numbers and reasonable bids,” he said.
PCS board member Benjie Forrest asked Johnson if he had seen much of a difference in construction costs, due to the pandemic.
“It is not as evident right now,” Johnson said. “The trend is definitely slowing. If you bid on something a month from now, I think you are going to get better pricing than you would today. Prices are driven by where the economy is and how fast the economy will bounce back from the situation we are in right now.”
During the same Zoom workshop, Career and Technical Education director Beth Ann Trueblood presented PCS board members CTE’s agenda for the next two years, which was recently reevaluated based on student interest and labor trends.
Classes offered through CTE are designed to help students determine a career path early in their education, Trueblood said. CTE helps give students the framework on how to be successful in a global economy — whether continuing their education, getting on the job training or enrolling into the military.
Trueblood requested the new plan be put on consent agenda for the June 1 board meeting.
The recent changes, she said, are based on a comprehensive local needs assessment.
“We sent out surveys, pulled labor market data, had focus groups with teachers and students and administrators, and pulled meeting agendas,” she said.
The CLNA showed a major restructure was needed at the state level, focused more on information technology, Trueblood said.
New classes CTE is offering include:
- Python Programing, CompTIA IT Fundamentals (certification for technical support), cyber security essentials, wealth building and wealth management and accounting.
- Electrical classes, offered at J. H. Rose High School, will result in solar panels being installed on campus.
- Welding will be added to D. H. Conley this summer, in conjunction with PCC. “We are also looking at adding welding to other schools, as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning classes,” Trueblood said.