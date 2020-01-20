Alexander named principal of St. Peter Catholic School
Father Jim Buchholz, pastor of St. Peter Catholic Church, has promoted Joan Alexander to the position of principal of St. Peter Catholic School. When Buchholz announced the promotion at a faculty luncheon, the faculty responded with an enthusiastic standing ovation.
Last spring, Alexander completed her 23rd year of teaching, all of which have been at St. Peter Catholic School. She graduated from St. Peter before going on to high school and East Carolina University to earn her undergraduate degree in child development and family relations.
In 2001, Alexander completed her masters degree in educational supervision. Before her promotion this summer to interim assistant principal, Alexander was teaching second grade and serving as the director of the Primary Division at SPCS.
Alexander is a participant in the Diocese of Raleigh Leadership Cohort program, which helps develop strong leadership skills in Catholic schools.
She also is a lifelong parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church, and two of her children have graduated from St. Peter Catholic School. Her third child is an eighth grader at the school.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to continue improving our school that is so dear to my heart,” Alexander said.
St. Peter Catholic School is a PK3-8th grade Catholic school. Its stated mission is to “build the leaders of tomorrow upon the foundation of Jesus Christ, by preparing students in spirituality, academics, stewardship and service.”
Gastroenterology East adds new staff
Laura Gurganus recently joined the Gastroenterology East practice as medical receptionist. She attended N.C. State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in agricultural science.
Ashlee Sullivan recently joined the practice as a medical assistant. She attended Pitt Community College, where she received her nursing assistant degree in 2017.
Gastroenterology East was founded in 2007 by Dr. Jack Cole, a native of Asheville. He has been providing care to patients in Pitt County as well as 37 surrounding counties in eastern North Carolina for 28 years.