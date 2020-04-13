Cleghorn joins Pitt County Development Commission
The Pitt County Development Commission has added Zack Cleghorn to its economic development team.
As the retention and expansion specialist, Cleghorn will provide assistance and services to Pitt County’s existing industries and help them address their current and future needs.
Before joining the development commission, Cleghorn was the industrial coordinator at Pitt Community College.
“It’s important, especially during these times, for our current businesses and industries and those interested in coming to Pitt County to know there are resources available to help their organizations grow and thrive,” Cleghorn said. “Using a collaborative approach, determination and persistence, we are all here to connect them to those resources.”
“Zack brings a lot to the table,” PCDC Executive Director Scott Darnell said. “With his experience at Pitt Community College, he is already familiar with many of our existing industries. That is an important base of knowledge for this position.”
Cleghorn holds a master’s degree in technology management and a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering technology from East Carolina University. He is also a master black belt in Lean Six Sigma and a certified OSHA outreach trainer.
Cleghorn is a Marine Corps veteran and served in Operation Enduring Freedom.
The Pitt County Development Commission recruits new industry and supports existing industry in Pitt County. Its mission is to promote job growth, diversify the county’s economy, and expand the local tax base. To learn more about the Pitt County Development Commission, visit www.LocateInCarolina.com.
Pitt County Government announces retirements
Several people recently have retired from Pitt County Government.
Gale Sullivan retired after 24 years and 7 months of service. At the time of her retirement, Sullivan was a processing unit supervisor at public health.
Randy Jones retired after 33 years and 9 months of service. At the time of his retirement, Jones was a systems analyst with management information systems.
Mider Nelson retired after 15 years and 11 months of service. At the time of her retirement, Nelson was an office assistant in social services.
Sara Harris retired from after 13 years and 11 months of service. At the time of her retirement, Harris was a paralegal in social services.