Music teacher named MTNA Foundation fellow
Kerry Carlin of Greenville was honored by Music Teachers National Association as an MTNA Foundation fellow during the 2020 MTNA Virtual Conference.
The fellow program offers a method of recognition for individuals who have made outstanding contributions to music teaching. The award is bestowed when a peer or group of peers donates $1,500 to the MTNA Foundation Fund in an individual’s name.
Carlin is professor emeritus at East Carolina University, where he taught for 34 years. He is dedicated to North Carolina MTA, having held nearly every position including president. During his years of teaching college piano, group piano and piano pedagogy, he developed the technical skills and enhanced the music knowledge of more than 3,000 students.
Recognized as 2018 NCMTA Teacher of the Year, a former student’s letter of nomination stated, “Dr. Carlin was effortlessly able to see my needs and meet them precisely, see my weaknesses and address them gently, and see my strengths and expand them beautifully.”
The MTNA Virtual Conference was held in lieu of the association’s annual national conference, which was scheduled for March 21–25. MTNA is a nonprofit organization of some 20,000 independent and collegiate music teachers committed to furthering the art of music through teaching, performance, composition and scholarly research. Founded in 1876, MTNA is the oldest professional music teachers association in the United States.
Rocking Horse Ranch names executive director
Rocking Horse Ranch, a PATH-certified therapeutic riding program, has announced the appointment of Wanda Montano as executive director, effective May 13.
In this role, Montano will be responsible for Rocking Horse’s day-to-day operations, service provision, fundraising, marketing and community outreach. Montano brings more than 30 years of management experience to Rocking Horse, as well as an extensive background in nonprofit boards.
A native of Charlotte, she relocated to Greenville in early 2019. Montano gives back to her alma mater, East Carolina University, through service on the ECU Board of Visitors and as chairwoman of the College of Health & Human Performance Advancement Council, and through her scholarship endowment for Leadership Excellence. She was recognized by the University as the 2019 Virgil Clark Distinguished Service Recipient.
Montano holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from East Carolina University, a master’s degree in business administration in marketing and government affairs from Marymount University of Virginia, and paralegal certification from the University of Maryland. She is also a graduate of Leadership Charlotte and Leadership North Carolina, and the recipient of the LNC Stanley Frank Award.
Montano’s previous work experience includes owning a business coaching and consulting firm, Undaunted Vision, serving as a lobbyist and vice president of industry affairs for US LEC Corp. in Charlotte, and in multiple marketing, sales and contract management positions with AT&T, Teleport Communications Group, and Sprint.
Rocking Horse Ranch is a 501© (3) institution, providing equine assisted activities and equine assisted therapies. Founded in 1991, Rocking Horse serves clients throughout Pitt County and surrounding areas.
Keller Williams adds new agents to staff
Keller Williams Realty Points East has added several new agents to its staff.
Staci Moye is a native of Greenville and has lived in the area for more than 40 years.
Moye is married and has two children. In her spare time, she enjoys cheering in her children in their athletic and academic endeavors and renovations.
She has a bachelor’s degree in biology, a BS and MS in nursing and is a board-certified nurse practitioner.
Moye has been in real estate since 2006.
Jessica Squires Pichan is a native of Brooklyn, N.Y. She has lived in the area for seven years.
She is married and has three children. When not working, she likes exploring the outdoors, going to museums and photography.
Pichan has a bachelor’s degree in education with a minor in sociology and a masters in education, both from East Carolina University.
She is new to real estate.
Danielle Munoz was born in Omaha, Neb., and raised in Colorado Springs, Col. She has lived in the area for 11 years, graduating from East Carolina University in 2013 and deciding to make Greenville her “forever home.”
She is married and expecting her first child. Her interests include coaching volleyball, horseback riding and reading.
Munoz has a bachelor’s degree in English education and a master’s in industrial technology and design.
She has been in real estate since November.
Jordan Lancaster is a native of Greenville and has lived in the area all his life.
He is single, and in his interests include real estate and karaoke.
He is a graduate of D.H. Conley High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University
Lancaster won a Terrific Leader award in 2004.
Christopher Mayo is a native of eastern North Carolina. He has lived in the area for 50 years.
He is married with two children and is interested in history.