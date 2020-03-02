Spring Arbor promotes Walston and Strickland
HHHunt’s Spring Arbor Senior Living, provider of senior assisted living and memory care, announced the promotion of Dawana Walston to the role of executive director. Walston will oversee operations at Spring Arbor of Rocky Mount.
Walston joined HHHunt in 2013. She has held a North Carolina Assisted Living Administrator license for three years. She most recently held the role of marketing director for Spring Arbor of Rocky Mount. Prior to joining Spring Arbor, Walston worked in oncology at UNC Nash Healthcare.
“I’m delighted to have Dawana in the executive director role,” said Randy Jackson, regional director for HHHunt. “We appreciate Dawana’s dedication to our company’s values and brand promises, and look forward to continuing to provide dedicated and compassionate care to our seniors here in Nash County.”
Rosie Strickland will fill the marketing director role for the Rocky Mount community. Strickland comes to Rocky Mount from Spring Arbor of Greenville. Strickland has been with Spring Arbor for over a year.
“Rosie brings a wealth of experience to our Rocky Mount community,” Walston said. “We’re fortunate to have her as part of our team.”
Andrews is Certified Economic Developer
Kelly Andrews, assistant director of the Pitt County Development Commission, has earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer, a national recognition that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
The International Economic Development Council administered the exam on February 8-9 in Tampa, Fla.
The designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days. The exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency, and judgment in business retention and expansion; finance and credit analysis; marketing and attraction; strategic planning; entrepreneurial and small business development; managing economic development organizations; neighborhood development strategies; real estate development and reuse; technology-led economic development; workforce development strategies; foreign direct investment and exporting.
Andrews has worked as assistant director for the Pitt County Development Commission since 2006.
Two landowners named to forestry bodies
Two local landowners participating in the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project have been appointed to prominent forestry entities.
Avis Gray, owner of Gray Family Farms in Windsor, has been named to the American Tree Farm System’s Independent Standards Review Panel. The 14-member panel is responsible for reviewing the American Forest Foundation’s Standards of Sustainability for Forest Certification and recommending revisions to the AFF board of trustees based on public review. Gray and her daughter Jordyn have been featured in a “Faces of the Forest” video on YouTube.
Tyrone Williams, owner of Fourtee Acres in Enfield, has been appointed to a three-year term on the North Carolina State Board of Registration for Foresters by Gov. Roy Cooper. The board protects the public by improving the standards for the practice of professional forestry in North Carolina. The board is composed of five members; four are registered foresters and one, Williams, is a public member. Information on Fourtee Acres can be found on Facebook.
The Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project is a joint venture of the U.S. Endowment for Forestry and Communities, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U.S. Forest Service. The project works to restore and conserve threatened forest land in Roanoke Electric Cooperative’s service area by increasing forest-owner income and land asset values. The program is sponsored in part by Roanoke Electric Cooperative and The Roanoke Center.
Alton Perry, program manager for the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project, said the appointments of Gray and Williams are well-deserved.
“It is extremely gratifying to see Avis and Tyrone recognized for their commitment to sustainable forestry,” Perry said. “I am confident they both will make meaningful and enduring contributions to the respective boards on which they are serving. The appointments validate the work being done by the Sustainable Forestry and Land Retention Project to support the region’s forest owners from a business standpoint and to sustain healthy natural resource and wildlife habitats. They also give others the chance to benefit from the passion and wisdom that Avis and Tyrone bring to this mission.”
Elliott named Rebuilding Together board member
Sharon J. Elliott has joined Rebuilding Together Pitt County as a new board member.
Elliott is an occupational therapist with more than 25 years of experience working with older adults in a variety of settings. She has a post-professional doctor of health science degree which focused on occupational therapy and gerontology, and a graduate certificate in gerontology from the University of Indianapolis.
Elliott is board certified in gerontology from the American Occupational Therapy Association and has presented and published nationally on a variety of gerontology-related topics. She is a Fellow of the American Occupational Therapy Association, which was awarded for occupational therapy expertise and leadership in gerontology.
Elliott is the Healthy Aging Specialist at the Pitt County Council on Aging, a private nonprofit organization, where she has previously managed a countywide falls prevention and home safety program for community-dwelling older adults. Her specialty areas include falls prevention, wellness and health promotion. Elliott will serve as a Council on Aging representative to the Rebuilding Together Board of Directors.
Repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives; Rebuilding Together Pitt County provides critical home repairs, accessibility modifications and safety upgrades for needy homeowners in Pitt County. It serves older adults, people living with disabilities, veterans, and multi-generational families in need of help maintaining their homes.
Celebrating more than 12 years of service, the Pitt County affiliate was established in 2007. Volunteers and contractors provide a variety of repairs and modifications including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, roofing, painting, weatherization, handicap accessibility and more.
For more information about the program visit rebuildingtogetherpittcounty.org or call 814-0600.