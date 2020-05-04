Pitt volunteer receives Girl Scout award
Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines has announced that Amanda Bieber of Winterville has received the Distinguished Service Award.
Council-level adult awards and recognitions honor volunteers for their service and contributions to the council, girls and the entire Girl Scout movement.
The Distinguished Service Award recognizes those volunteers who have contributed remarkable service while partnering directly with girls in any pathway to implement the Girl Scout leadership experience through outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members, according to a news release from the council.
The recipients of the Distinguished Service Award have performed beyond expectations for the position and have supported Girl Scouts’ mission delivery goals in one or more of the following functional areas: membership, development and community cultivation, volunteer relations and support, program, leadership and council support service.
“Our council recognizes outstanding individuals like Bieber each year to show our gratitude for their commitment to our movement and making a difference for girls,” said Shawna Peaks, vice president of learning and development at Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines. “It is because of the leadership and dedication of volunteers like her that we are able to continue to build girls of courage, confidence, and character.”
Those interested in joining fellow volunteers in building female leaders of tomorrow may visit www.nccoastalpines.org to learn more about volunteering with Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts — North Carolina Coastal Pines is the largest girl-led leadership development program in central and eastern North Carolina, reaching more than 26,000 girls and 9,000 adult volunteers across 41 central and eastern North Carolina counties. The council’s administrative headquarters is located in Raleigh, with additional program and service centers located in Goldsboro, Fayetteville, and Wilmington.
Venters elected to Awaken Coffee board
Stephen Venters has been elected to the board of directors for Awaken Coffee, a nonprofit organization created to employ individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Venters is the assistant director of the College Store at Pitt Community College and has worked retail at the management level for more than eight years.
A lifelong resident of Pitt County, Venters attended East Carolina University where he graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in History. He is currently serving on the executive board of the College Store Association of North Carolina and received the Distinguished Service Award in 2019 for his efforts within that organization.
Venters is the father of a son with Down Syndrome and hopes his work with Awaken Coffee will provide employment opportunities not only for him, but also for others like him.
The unemployment rate for adults with special needs is near 60 percent in Pitt County. Awaken Coffee’s mission is to promote skills, confidence, and dignity by offering job opportunities to this marginalized population.
Awaken Coffee is fundraising to open a shop in Greenville. Until recently, Awaken was conducting pop-up shops at the Leroy James Farmer’s Market and other events in Pitt County to share the mission and sell the Awaken Coffee blend and merchandise. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all events through April have been canceled.
For more information and an online store, go to AwakenCoffeeNC.com.