Andrews gets economic developers award
Kelly Andrews, assistant director of the Pitt County Development Commission, has received the Top 50 Economic Developers award for 2020
Consultant Connect announces its 2020 list of North America’s Top 50 Economic Developers. The economic development professionals selected for this list were nominated by their colleagues in both the economic development industry and the site consultant for their outstanding leadership and innovation in the profession.
Each top 50 economic developer will be featured individually from May through September through the Consultant Connect’s social media channels, where the award winner will share leadership insights and wisdom for other practitioners in the profession. Consultant Connect strives to lift up the industry by recognizing remarkable economic developers for the entire economic development community to learn from. Officials said it is an honor to be able to work alongside many of these men and women who are leading the industry each and every day.
Consultant Connect is designed to bridge the gap between leading economic developers and location consultants through exclusive networking events, educational services and leadership development. Consultant Connect not only gives economic developers an inside look into the world of site selection but it also gives them the applicable information necessary to propel their careers and communities forward. For more information, visit www.consultantconnect.org.
The Pitt County Development Commission recruits new industry and supports existing industry in Pitt County. Its mission is to promote job growth, diversify the county’s economy and expand the local tax base. To learn more about the Pitt County Development Commission and their work to expand industry in Pitt County, visit www.LocateInCarolina.com.
Cypress Landing names new general manager
Cypress Landing Golf Club has announced its promotion of Jeremy Shadle to general manager
Shadle brings more than 25 years of experience as a PGA Class “A” professional, having been elected to membership in 1994. Prior to arriving at Cypress Landing, Shadle was the head golf professional at the nearby Washington Yacht and Country Club and brings a vast amount of experience in tournament management, development of youth golf programs, pro shop management and working with men’s and women’s golf associations.
“Jeremy’s passion for serving our golf industry in eastern North Carolina promises to bring a new standard of guest service and excellence to the club,” said Chip Harris, regional director of operations. “We look forward to his guidance as we continue to reaffirm Cypress Landing as one of the best golf experiences on the Inner Banks.”
Shadle has built a seasoned team of professionals dedicated to providing a fun and enjoyable guest experience. Billy Casper Golf will facilitate clubhouse operations, golf course maintenance, marketing and sales, staffing and training, merchandising, golf instruction and financial management for the courses.
Opening in 1996, Cypress Landing rests among beautiful tall pines and lakes along the Inner Banks and Chocowinity Bay. The par-72 course, designed by Bill Love with Ault, Clark & Associates, combines a friendly atmosphere for the newer player with a solid challenge for the more experienced and recently was featured as a top course in North Carolina by Golf Advisor.
“Jeremy’s extensive knowledge from his time as a head pro will be crucial in his role in bringing our picturesque golf club to new heights,” said Stanley Elliott, superintendent. “We will lean on him for insight on all golf course needs as we promise to bring a standard of guest service and course conditions the local community will surely be proud of.”
In 2020, Billy Casper Golf celebrates its 31st year.
Gastroenterology East’s Cole earns ACR accreditation
Dr. Jack Cole of Gastroenterology East, P.A. & Endoscopy Center has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology.
CT scanning, which sometimes is called CAT scanning, is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical conditions. The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR practice guidelines and technical standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed.
Gastroenterology East was founded in 2007 by Cole, a native of Asheville and a Wake Forest graduate. He has been providing care to patients in Pitt County as well as 37 surrounding counties in eastern North Carolina for more than 20 years.
The endoscopy center provides both diagnostic and therapeutic gastrointestinal procedures. Gastroenterology East is located at 2210 Hemby Lane in Greenville.
Porter attends Edward Jones Women’s Conference
Cathy Porter, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Rocky Mount, recently attended the fifth annual Edward Jones Women’s Conference at The Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis.
The conference recognizes top female Edward Jones financial advisors and provides attendees with the opportunity to network, hear from internationally recognized speakers, participate in elective sessions that explore performance excellence best practices and interact with firm leadership.
“We are thrilled to be bringing together our most successful women financial advisors to recognize their contributions and facilitate mentorship,” said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “The success of women financial advisors is a firm priority because it will enable us to serve more diverse clients and have greater choices for future leaders.”
“Attracting women to our opportunity is a key part of our firm’s growth strategy,” Porter said. “We strive to be a family friendly workplace for talented individuals who enjoy the job satisfaction that comes from making a meaningful, positive difference to our clients.”