Appraiser earns highest professional status
Matt Hawk of Shackelford and Associates in Greenville has been awarded the Accredited Rural Appraiser (ARA) designation from the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers.
Hawk earned the designation by meeting requirements in experience and education, in addition to passing written examination and abiding by the society’s code of ethics.
Hawk joins a select 45 percent of the society’s membership who have received the accredited status and currently maintain it through the society’s continuing education program.
Accredited Rural Appraisers can ensure that an appraisal complies with regulations and requirements. They possess expertise exceeding nearly all state certification and licensing requirements.
In addition, an Accredited Rural Appraiser is connected to a national network of professional resource information.
The American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers is the largest professional society for rural property land experts, with more than 2,100 members in 31 chapters throughout the United States.
Dr. Craig Steffee joins Gastroenterology East
Gastroenterology East has announced the addition of its own in-house pathologist, Dr. Craig Steffee.
A North Carolina native, Steffee completed his undergraduate studies at Duke University as an Angier B. Duke Scholar with a B.S. in biology and genetics.
He obtained his M.D. at Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha medical honor society.
He completed his internship and residency in Pathology at Bowman Gray School of Medicine/NC Baptist Hospital where he served as chief resident.
Steffee completed a fellowship in cytopathology at the ECU Brody School of Medicine and served on the faculty of the ECU Department of Pathology prior to entering private practice in 2000.
He is board certified in anatomic pathology, clinical pathology and cytopathology.
Steffee is skilled in surgical pathology and has been interpreting gastrointestinal biopsies in both hospital and outpatient gastroenterology endoscopy center settings in eastern North Carolina for more than 20 years.
Butler to focus on women investors at Milestone
Milestone Wealth has announced the expansion of its financial planning and wealth management services with an additional emphasis on women investors; especially those going through a life transition such as a job/career change, divorce, sale of a business, retirement or loss of a spouse or loved one. The firm long has specialized in providing financial services to medium and large-sized businesses, and is bringing its expertise to a vastly underserved market.
Belinda Butler, recently designated as a certified financial planner and moving into the role of associate wealth manager, will help lead this effort. A member of the Milestone Wealth team since 2016, Butler is suited to understand the needs of women investors and help them feel comfortable managing their financial lives, especially during and after times of significant change.
“We want to help women make the best use of the resources you have to benefit your life, your family and the community,” Butler said. “Wealth is not just the money you have, it is your ability to use money to achieve the kind of life you want. The female portion of the market has always been underserved, and we are passionate about delivering sound financial guidance and advice in order to serve as an important catalyst and trusted partner that empowers them to take control of their financial lives.”
“Belinda is a tremendous asset to the Milestone Wealth team,” said Dave Hunt, owner of Milestone Wealth. “She will do an excellent job of connecting with women throughout our community and offering them the same high level of financial services that business owners and families have come to trust us with as we manage their wealth and investments.”
Robinson recognized as 2020 Super Lawyer
Attorney Les Robinson of the Robinson Law Firm in Greenville has been recognized as a 2020 Super Lawyer.
This is the sixth consecutive year Robinson has received this honor. With more than 32 years of experience and having taken more than 3,500 cases to trial, Robinson has established himself as a seasoned trial-ready attorney representing his clients facing charges involving drugs and alcohol, violent crimes, wildlife offenses, domestic disputes and other criminal acts.
Each year, Super Lawyers rates lawyers from across the country to put together a list of the most elite attorneys in the United States. The criteria for the recognition includes 12 indicators of professional achievement and peer nominations. These indicators include verdicts/settlements, professional activity, honors/awards and experience. Through a rigorous process, the Super Lawyers recognition is only given to those attorneys with the most points earned during the evaluation.
The words Super Lawyers used to describe Robinson are “experienced,” “skillful” and “relentless.”
“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the top attorneys in the country,” Robinson said. “I look forward to continuing to serve eastern North Carolina. Working diligently to prepare the best defense possible for my clients has always, and will always, remain my top priority.”
Robinson was born and raised in Greenville. He graduated from East Carolina University and attended Campbell University School of Law where he received his Juris Doctorate degree in 1986.
After graduating from law school, he returned to Greenville where he entered into private practice in August 1986. Since that time, he has tried more than 3,500 bench and jury trials throughout eastern North Carolina.
Robinson repeatedly has been elected by his peers to leadership positions in local, district and state bar organizations. He served for nine years as the elected Bar Councilor representative to the North Carolina State Bar. As Bar Councilor, he served on numerous committees in the capacity as committee member, vice chairman and chairman. In addition, he is a frequent continuing legal education speaker for legal associations throughout the state. He has also given presentations for the North Carolina Advocates for Justice, North Carolina Bar Association, North Carolina Public Defenders and the North Carolina Institute of Government.
Keller Williams Realty hires new agents
Keller Williams Realty Points East has hired two new agents.
Tiki Jackson is a native of Boston, Mass., who has lived in the Greenville area for four months.
She is separated and has one child.
Jackson has been in real estate for the past 30 years.
Dan Jacobo is a native of Greenville and has lived in the area for 23 years.
He is single and in his spare time he enjoys soccer.
Jacobo has an associate’s degree in information technology.
He has been in real estate for one month.