SILVERcare honors top caregivers of the year
SILVERcare recently honored two employees as the top caregivers of the year.
Linda Sherman and Sylvia Gully were recognized as Caregivers of the Year
Felicia Davis was recognized as featured caregiver of the third quarter and Shunica Randolph was recognized as featured caregiver of the fourth quarter.
In addition, these individuals were recognized for their years of service:
- Jo Ann Turnage: 20 years
- Connie Wilson: 15 years
- Melissa Perkins: 10 years
- Sharon–Mercer Perry: 10 years
- Dakita Harrell: 5 years
- Ben Gardner: 5 years
- Brenda Bassett: 5 years
SILVERcare also held two in-services and continuing education workshops for their caregivers. The topic was annual OSHA regulations in home care and was conducted by Kerri Vos, RN, and Tammy Michels, RN of SILVERcare.
SILVERcare, located at 2865 Charles Blvd., is a locally owned, licensed home care agency established in 1993. Among the services are providing in-home assistance to the elderly, including personal care, light housekeeping, meal preparation, companionship and post-hospitalization care. SILVERcare serves Pitt, Beaufort, Martin, Lenoir and Greene counties.
Trillium CMO receives health care certification
While the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had to suspend the transition to Medicaid managed care, Trillium Health Resources is continuing its efforts to ensure it is ready to meet the requirements to operate as a tailored plan.
Dr. Michael Smith, chief medical officer with Trillium, recently received the Health Care Quality and Management (HCQM) certification. Professionals who have achieved certification in HCQM are deeply committed to patient safety, health care quality and effective care.
Those certified in HCQM demonstrate their superior ability to critically evaluate industry literature, identify evidence-based best practices and make recommendations that balance appropriateness of health care services with cost and quality.
Smith is among the few medical staff with any managed care organization in the state to have obtained such a designation. Smith also received the Sub-Specialty Certification in managed care as part of this accomplishment.
Other efforts that will prepare Trillium include restructuring its network and care coordination (now Care Management) departments to better serve providers and members, and hiring staff for the new Neighborhood Connections team that focuses on social determinants of health. New Transitions of Care staff will assist before and after managed care launch for anyone moving between the standard and tailored plans.