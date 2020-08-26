Little reappointed to state Board of Examiners
Dr. N. Ruth Gaskins Little was reappointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina State Board of Examiners for Nursing Home Administrators.
Little is a recognized leader in long term care and was employed for many years as a licensed administrator and certified preceptor before joining the Department of Public Health at Brody School of Medicine.
Her collaboration with industry leaders led to funding by The Duke Endowment, establishing the long-term care focus in the master of public health program where students completing their degree focus in long-term care administration leading to licensure.
The department of public health’s first endowed scholarship by J. Craig Souza, former president of the North Carolina Health Care Facilities association, in 2018 is specifically to support MPH students completing their administrator in training for becoming a licensed administrator.
Little is an assistant professor and vice chairwoman with the Department of Public Health at East Carolina University.
Whitten earns certified meeting professional designation
Visit Greenville, NC has announced that Rachel Whitten, director of sales and services, has earned the title of Certified Meeting Planner (CMP) through Meeting Planners International, the largest worldwide meeting and event industry association.
“Earning my CMP certification is something I have wanted to achieve for many years," Whitten said. "I am grateful for Visit Greenville, NC for giving me the opportunity. The knowledge and skills I have learned through studying independently, with study groups, and through the bootcamp program I completed in preparation to take the exam have allowed me to further empathize and aid meeting planners when they choose to host their meetings and events in Greenville-Pitt County.”
This certification program was created and launched by the Events Industry Council in 1985 to enhance the knowledge and performance of meeting professionals, promote the status and credibility of the meeting profession, and advance uniform standards of practice. The CMP credential is recognized globally as the badge of excellence in the events industry with qualifications for certification based on professional experience, education, and a rigorous exam.
Whitten has served as the sales and services director at Visit Greenville, NC since 2019, working to establish relationships with meeting planners, association executives, hoteliers, and partners to bring conferences, meetings and events to local venues to generate economic impact and destination awareness for Greenville-Pitt County.
"Earning a CMP certification is essential to both understanding the challenges that meeting planners have and providing solutions they need to execute successful conventions and events,” said Andrew Schmidt, President & CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. "I am proud of Rachel's commitment to achieve this important certification, as well as her work with our colleagues in the travel and tourism industry."
U.S. Cellular names Franks Greenville sales manager
U.S. Cellular has named Tony Franks as sales manager at the company’s store at 207 S.E Greenville Blvd.
In this role, Franks is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Franks brings more than five years of wireless experience to his new role.
“At U.S. Cellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “I am excited for Tony to lead our Greenville store, and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”
Franks most recently held the position of retail sales manager at the company's Goldsboro location. He holds a bachelor of science degree in engineering from East Carolina University.
U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States.
Braswell appointed to GUC Board of Commissioners
The Greenville City Council has appointed Kristin S. Braswell to the Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners for a three-year term, beginning in this month. She replaces Joel Butler who completed his terms of office.
Braswell is the dean of off-campus programs and evening/weekend college at Pitt Community College. Prior to this position, she spent 19 years in higher education, working at Fayetteville Technical Community College and most recently as dean of continuing education and workforce development at Pitt Community College.
Braswell earned a bachelor of science in psychology from Fayetteville State University, two masters degrees from Webster University, and a dual doctorate in leadership in higher education and in organizational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
"I have a desire to serve as a GUC commissioner because I believe in giving back and serving in the community in which I live," Braswell said. "The services that GUC provides touch everyone in Pitt County in some form or fashion, and I want to be a voice at the table representing my fellow county residents."
Since moving to Pitt County, the Clayton native has served on the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and the Community Crossroads Center Board of Directors, the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Community Center Advisory Council, the State Employees Credit Union Advisory Committee, and the Stroke & Heart Ball Executive Leadership Team, chairing the 2020 Stroke & Heart Walk.
GUC Employees Celebrate Milestones
The following Greenville Utilities employees recently celebrated milestone service anniversaries:
- Kenneth Daniels, Meter Technician II in the Electric Department, 25 years.
- John Powell, Electric Engineer ll, 20 years.
Thomas Taft Jr. reappointed to state Board of Transportation
Thomas Taft Jr. has been reappointed as a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation.
He was reappointed by Gov. Roy Cooper and will represent Division 2, which is comprised of Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico and Pitt counties. He originally joined the Board of Transportation in 2018 as an at-large environmental member.
Taft is a principal at the investment company Taft Family Ventures and serves on the Greenville Board of Adjustments and the board of directors of the ECU Medical and Health Sciences Foundation.
He will work with the N.C. Department of Transportation staff to make decisions about transportation policies and priorities. He serves with 19 other individuals from across the state who represent each of NCDOT’s 14 geographical highway divisions and six areas of statewide interest.
The governor appoints members representing the 14 highway divisions, while the speaker of the N.C. House and the N.C. Senate President Pro-Tempore each appoint three at-large members.
Taft previously served on the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Uptown Greenville Board of Directors, and the Greenville Museum of Art Board of Trustees. He also served as the governor’s appointee to Eastern Regional Economic Development Council (now NCEast).
A native and resident of Greenville, Taft attended the College of Charleston. He and his wife Blair have two sons, Thomas III and James Alexander.