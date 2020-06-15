Whitten honored by MPI-Carolinas Chapter
The Greenville-Pitt County Convention & Visitors Bureau (Visit Greenville, NC) has announced that Rachel Whitten, director of sales and services, was named 2020 Volunteer of the Year and a member of the 2020 Committee of the Year for Meeting Planners International-Carolinas Chapter (MPI-CC) during its recent virtual annual meeting.
“One of Rachel’s biggest strengths is her ability to have a positive and immediate impact within the many partner organizations that help her sell Greenville-Pitt County as a meeting destination,” said Andrew Schmidt, president & CEO of Visit Greenville, NC. “We are both proud and excited for her recent recognitions and look forward to her continued involvement in the MPI-Carolinas Chapter.”
According to MPI-CC, the Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to a member who has consistently and significantly contributed to the chapter by volunteering his or her services to the chapter in the current year with active dedication, enthusiasm, numerous hours of volunteerism, and has demonstrated unparalleled commitment to the advancement of the MPI-Carolinas Chapter.
The Volunteer of the Year Award nominees were comprised of each Volunteer of the Quarter, which Whitten also won in September for her work on the MPI-CC 2020 Business Exchange.
Whitten has been a member of MPI-CC since March 2019, and has made her mark by volunteering for several committees.
This past year she served on the Member Engagement Committee and focused on reestablishing the Chapter Ambassador Program with creative ideas such as making the program like a fantasy draft. Her ideas, hard work and passion also helped the Member Engagement Committee earn the MPI-CC 2020 Committee of the Year Award.
“It has been my pleasure to connect with so many people through MPI-CC this past year,” Whitten said. “Winning these awards is such an honor. I look forward to what the next year brings for this group and continuing in my professional development with MPI-CC.”
As Visit Greenville, NC’s director of sales and services, Whitten works to bring meetings and conferences to venues throughout Greenville-Pitt County, and to establish the city’s reputation as a premiere meetings destination by working with meeting planners to help select the right venue for their event, assist and guide them in their event planning and execution process to ensure successful and memorable events for both planners and attendees, while also showcasing the best of what Greenville-Pitt County hospitality has to offer.
Gastroenterology East makes new hires
Gastroenterology East, P.A. and Endoscopy Center has added two new employees to its staff.
Lindsay Miles joins Gastroenterology East as a R.N.
Taylor Baker has joined the practice as a G.I. Tech.
Gastroenterology East was founded in 2007 by Dr. Jack Cole, a native of Asheville and Wake Forest University graduate. He has been providing care to patients in Pitt County as well as 37 surrounding counties in eastern North Carolina for 28 years.
Keller Williams hires new real estate agent
Keller Williams Points East has hired a new agent.
Brent Stancil was born in Bethel and raised in Greenville. He has lived in the area for 25 years.
He is married, and in his spare time he enjoys being outside, hunting, fishing, riding 4-wheelers and shooting guns. He also enjoys spending time with family, going to the river and working on his fixer-upper home.
Stancil has been in real estate for two months and has GRI, ABR and CRS designations. He is a graduate of North Pitt High School.