Wayne Hardee Law adds Reaves to legal team
Wayne Hardee Law, a personal injury firm, has announced the hiring of Will Reaves at the new office in Greenville.
As a trial lawyer with Wayne Hardee Law, he will represent plaintiffs in matters involving catastrophic personal injuries, wrongful death, workers’ compensation, nursing home abuse and neglect and medical negligence.
Firm founder Wayne Hardee noted on the hiring, “The response to our opening Wayne Hardee Law was overwhelming. We knew immediately we would require additional staff. I wanted to add an associate who understood the philosophy behind the Wayne Hardee difference. Will was the perfect addition. He is deeply rooted in eastern North Carolina, and we are delighted he has agreed to join our team.”
Reaves is a 2011 graduate of NC State University, where he received his bachelor of science in business management and finance. After working in the pharmaceutical industry for a few years, he decided to go to law school to pursue his passion for helping others and was awarded his Juris Doctorate from Campbell University School of Law in 2017.
His former experience includes working in family law litigation with Irons & Irons, PA. Reaves is a member of the North Carolina State Bar, N.C. Bar Association, Pitt County Bar Association, and N.C. Advocates for Justice. He serves as 2020 secretary and treasurer for Judicial District 3A and Pitt County Bar Association.
Reaves is a native of Greenville, where he lives with his wife, Cleere Cherry Reaves, who is an author and small business owner. They enjoy spending time with their family and friends. Reaves also enjoys playing golf, fishing and hunting.
Reflecting on his new position at Wayne Hardee Law, Reaves said, “I grew up in Greenville watching Wayne serve the members of the community in many ways. It is truly an honor and a blessing to have the opportunity to learn from and work with Wayne.” He continued, “As a lawyer, whether the case is headed to trial or working towards settlement, I take pride in getting to know my clients personally, understanding their individualized needs, and working tirelessly to achieve the best results possible.”
The office of Wayne Hardee Law is located at 1609 West Arlington Boulevard near the hospital in the Thomas Professional Park. .
For more information, visit www.waynehardeelaw.com or call 252-238-4040.
Col. Donn Yates joins flyExclusive as COO
A private jet charter travel provider announced that it is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Col. Donn Yates to the role of chief operating officer.
Yates will use his experience from more than 28 years in the U.S. Air Force to optimize fleet operations and logistics for flyExclusive as the company continues its growth as one of the largest private charter operators in the United States.
Yates brings expertise in fleet management to his role at flyExclusive. In 2018 he assumed command of the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base. Throughout his career he has led at every level of the Air Force and cultivated experience working in highly volatile situations, including a wealth of combat experience and more than 2,000 flight hours in the F-15 aircraft.
“We are honored to welcome Donn Yates to flyExclusive, as his military background and expertise in cutting-edge operational practices make him the perfect addition to our leadership team,” said Mike Guina, president, flyExclusive. “As both a passionate flyer and an innovative thinker, he brings deep knowledge of fleet logistics and operations that will be invaluable in helping us grow flyExclusive and deliver the world-class service our customers and partners expect.”
Yates, who joins flyExclusive through the company’s partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense SkillBridge program, will be instrumental in aligning partnerships and expanding across both the country and the region to continue this economic leadership.
“FlyExclusive has a tremendous opportunity to fuel ongoing growth and I look forward to working with Mike and the team to make this opportunity a reality,” Yates said. “Together we will continue to grow flyExclusive into a customer service leader in private aviation, a great place to work and a great partner, both locally in North Carolina and nationwide.”
PCC instructor appointed to Historic Bath Commission
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Pitt Community College instructor Regina Garcia to serve on the state’s Historic Bath Commission as an at-large member.
A Greenville resident, Garcia will join commission members in overseeing the historical maintenance and improvement of North Carolina’s oldest incorporated township. As an eastern North Carolina native, she said she is excited about the opportunity to serve on the board, in part, because she has “deep familial roots” in the Bath area.
“My family in this country stretches back into colonial times — and on indigenous lines even before,” Garcia said. “They hail from all over eastern North Carolina but, in more recent generations, Pitt, Martin, Beaufort, Craven, Carteret, Washington and Pamlico counties.”
A member of PCC’s English faculty since 1999, Garcia also serves in many other capacities on campus. She is the PCC Global Education Programs coordinator, chair of the college’s Multicultural Activities Committee, and co-coordinator of the PCC Scholars of Global Distinction program.
In addition to more than 20 years of professional teaching experience and engagement in cultural programming, Garcia brings to the Historic Bath Commission a commitment to sharing diverse stories through the preservation of architecture, landmarks and other artistic and communicative methods. She also offers a unique perspective of “what the wonderfully diverse people of North Carolina need to see” and an understanding of the significance of “maintaining a lens that acknowledges the importance of thoughtful historic preservation.”
Established in 1959, the Historic Bath Commission was created to acquire, develop, and restore historic property in Bath, a Beaufort County municipality incorporated in 1705. In accordance with North Carolina general statutes, the commission assists the N.C. Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources on matters pertaining to the administration of the Bath State Historic Site and submits an annual report to the secretary detailing its activities, holdings and finances.