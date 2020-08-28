A special-use permit allowing an additional modular unit at Ridgewood Elementary School was approved by the Greenville Board of Adjustment during a Thursday virtual meeting.
The board also approved three other special-use permits that will allow outdoor dining at a proposed restaurant along West Fifth Street, a convenience store with outdoor dining along Fire Tower Road and a home-based child care center.
All the requests were unanimously approved and no one spoke against them during the meeting held via remote conferencing.
During two of the public hearings, questions about board members recusing themselves from the discussion and vote came up.
In one instance the board member said he didn’t believe he needed to be recused but acknowledged his employer was involved in the property. In the second instance, the board grants the member’s request to be recused.
Ridgewood school
Aaron Errickson, Pitt County Schools director of facility services, said a modular unit with four classrooms and restrooms was needed at Ridgewood elementary, a kindergarten through fifth-grade school located 3601 South Bend Road.
“It will help to address the population issues we have during normal operating conditions during a normal school year,” Errickson said. Specifically, it’s needed to accommodate smaller K-3 classes that the General Assembly mandated several years ago, Errickson later said.
"The student population was higher than the capacity of the building," Matt Johnson, assistant superintendent of operations, said in a later statment. "The modular units expanded the capacity in order to accommodate the student population."
The school is located on a 28-acre parcel of property within the Langston West subdivision. The original special-use permit was granted December 2006.
Errickson said the new unit will be adjunct to two single-classroom modular units already at the school.
The modular unit will not be visible from the road because it will be on the back of the property and a tree line blocks the view.
The application states that parking, driveways, sidewalks and traffic will not change with construction of the new unit.
City staff recommended approval of the amended special-use permit with the additional conditions that site plan approval is given before building permits are issued, that no principal or accessory building shall be located within 50 feet of any adjoining property or public street right-of-way, and the schools’ sports field continue to be unlighted.
Restaurant
Marvin McKesson wants to open a restaurant/coffee shop with outdoor dining on a parcel he and his wife own at the intersection of West Fifth Street and McKinley Avenue.
“My daughters have decided they would like to do something positive in west Greenville and open a coffee shop. They think it would be a great asset to the community,” McKesson said. “With COVID-19, they started thinking about it would be essential to have outside dining to survive. That’s why we applied for the special-use permit.”
The surrounding area is a mix of single-family residences, vacant lots, a funeral home and a Greenville Police Department substation.
Staff initially proposed nine conditions be imposed and met before the city grants a certificate of occupancy. One condition was removed after board member Ann Bellis pointed out it conflicted with another.
The conditions don’t allow amplified sound or music outside the establishment at any time. It also doesn’t allow live music, floor shows or dancing in the outdoor area.
No exterior neon lighting or signs or flashing signs will be allowed and other exterior lighting must be directed away from the streets and nearby residential dwellings or premises.
The outdoor dining area must be shielded from the street with opaque fencing and landscaping.
Site plan approval is required prior to issuing a building permit.
Board member Hunt McKinnon was recused from the vote because he had previously worked with McKesson on a project.
Child care
Brice and Tashara Barnes want to operate a child care center out of their Cameron Court home in the Woodridge North subdivision.
Tashara Barnes said she has 12 years experience in child care and wants to start her own business.
The city recommended five conditions including state permitting, off-street parking, keeping playground equipment and accessory structures in the rear yard, setting space standards for the outdoor play area and limiting the number of children to five.
Barnes said her two children will be among the five and she can meet the other requirements.
Convenience store
Circle K Stores plan to operate a convenience store providing gasoline sales and restaurant regulated outdoor dining at 950 E. Fire Tower Road.
The property, located at Bayswater Road near Champions Fitness Center, is undeveloped but located in an area identified as commercial in the city land-use plan.
Board member Christopher Lilley works for The Overton Group and he said it is selling the property to the Timmons Group, which is working on behalf of Circle K.
Lilley said he isn’t involved in the property and did not believe he needed to recuse himself. The other board members agreed.
The property is near a residential area, so among the nearly dozen conditions being placed on the permit are several prohibiting outdoor amplified paging and others regulating how outdoor amplified sound systems should be designed and used.
The conditions specifically state “no amplified sound shall be audible from any point located on any property zoned for residential purposes.”
No live music, floor show or dancing will be allowed outdoors.
There also are regulations on exterior lighting and lighted signs.
McKinnon asked what buffering will be in place to prevent drainage from the parking lot from entering a nearby waterway or an area that will become part of a greenway linking the city and Winterville.
Engineer Rick Baker said curb and guttering is installed around the property and it will direct runoff into a stormwater control system being built for the larger commercial development that is coming to the area.
Request delayed
The board delayed a special-use permit request to operate a bed and breakfast on East Fifth Street until its Sept. 24 meeting at the applicant's request.