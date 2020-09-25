The Greenville Board of Adjustment unanimously approved a special use permit for a tobacco shop that was operating under the wrong criteria.
The request from M.E.A. Tobacco & Vape was one five special use permit applications unanimously approved during the board’s Thursday meeting.
Lead Planner Elizabeth Blount said when the owner opened the business at Turnbury Square Shopping Center, 1914 Turnbury Drive, he didn’t realize the city had two classifications of tobacco shops.
The business sold smoking apparatuses, which is allowed in a class 2 shop, she said. However, a class 2 tobacco shop can’t operate at that location because it’s within 550 feet of a condominium complex, Blount said.
The shop can operate as a class 1 shop at the existing location if it meets six conditions set in the permit:
- No retail sale of any smoking apparatus.
- Advertisements shall not cover more than 25 percent of its windows and doors.
- No loitering or outdoor activities are permitted.
- It cannot operate as or evolve into a hookah cafe or class 2 shop.
- No smoking is permitted on the premises.
- It must comply with federal, state and local laws.
Owner Mohamed Ali said the business opened six months ago, significant remodeling.
“I do believe we have improved the look for the (center) and surrounding businesses,” Mohamed said.
Board chairman Michael Glenn asked if Ali was clear on the requirements, including removing the smoking apparatus. Ali said yes.
The other approved permits included:
- Operating a bed and breakfast at 1105 E. Fifth St.
Christopher Woelkers has operated the 5th Street Inn at the location for 12 years. The city’s criteria for operating a B&B requires the permit to be renewed periodically. No special conditions were included for permitting.
Renovation work has been underway in recent months, Woelkers said.
“We’ve had a challenging year but are looking for better days ahead,” he said. “It’s been a very rewarding business for the last 12 years.”
- A permit to place a mobile home at 402 Forlines Road.
The property is near Creekside Elementary School and is surrounded by woodlands, a vacant lot and a residential mobile home.
The property is located in a 100-year floodplain so the structure has to be elevated two feet above the base flood elevation of 25 feet, Blount said. A building permit and final elevation certificate also is required, Blount said.
- A permit to place a child care facility at 901 Staton Road, which is near the ECVC Recycling Center.
The building is permitted for an elementary school so Greenville Community Services wants to operate a Head Start program at the location. Robert Greer, speaking for Greenville Community Services, said the goal is to consolidate several Head Start locations at the center.
Blount said playground equipment was added to the site without a site plan. A plan must be submitted and approved before the childcare center opens, she said.
Other conditions include following city buffer regulations, no principal or accessory building will be located within 50 feet of any adjoining property or public street right-of-way.
The facility also has to comply with city and state licensing regulations along with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services regulations.
- A permit to operate a childcare facility at 118 West Fire Tower Road.
PBLA already operates two childcare facilities in Beaufort County, speaker Jason Carrow said. This site will be the business’ first Pitt County location.
Blount said the one recommended condition is the facility has to comply with city and state licensing regulations along with N.C. Department of Health and Human Services regulations.