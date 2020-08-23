Greenville police are investigating a homicide on Summerhaven Drive in southern Greenville near Fire Tower Road.
The department reported the incident about 4:45 via social media. It said one person was dead and one person was detained.
It reported there was no ongoing threat.
No details about the killing have been released beyond the social media reports.
Traffic on Fire Tower Road was affected during the initial response to the crime.
Summerhaven is just west of the AMC Fire Tower theaters.
The department said more details will release today.