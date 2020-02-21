The Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority has received a $750,000 grant to underwrite the costs of bringing a second airline to Greenville.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy announced the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the Small Community Air Service Development Program grant to the authority.
The airport has tried repeatedly to secure the funding which is used to mitigate the financial risk associated with initiating new air service, according to an airport news release. The money also will be used to market the new air service and existing air services offered out of the airport.
“Just recently, I had the pleasure of meeting with several staff members from Pitt-Greenville Airport to learn more about their needs,” Murphy said. “I am glad they can take action to improve their facility as a result of this funding and look forward to seeing the finished result of the service improvements.”
The goal is to attract an airline that will offer flights between the Pitt-Greenville Airport and Washington, D.C., which has significant domestic and international connectivity, said Bill Hopper, Pitt-Greenville Airport executive director.
“Today’s announcement is a major win and significant investment for Greenville and surrounding communities,” Tillis said. “I am proud I was able to advocate for this critical funding and look forward to the development it will bring.”
In addition to the $750,000 offered by the transportation department, the local business community has has agreed to fund up to $300,000 in the risk mitigation effort and the airport has pledged up to $100,000 to support the marketing effort.
“It was easy to make a compelling case in pursuit of this grant,” Hopper said. “PGV serves a very fast-growing population and is in great need of additional options and frequency of flights.
“We are very fortunate to have a supportive business community and representation in Washington to help us deliver that message to the decision makers for the grant,” he said.